CS Global Partners: Business Is Thriving in St Kitts and Nevis with US$3m Boost and Citizenship Programme Support

Local business in the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis is
thriving as small and medium enterprises were announced that they will
soon be able to access a US$3-million funding pool. According to a
recent press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of St
Kitts and Nevis, the CARICOM Development Fund signed a concessional loan
agreement with the Federation as part of the second cycle of the
eight-year Country Assistance Programme.
The funding aims to facilitate entrepreneurs’ access to technical and
financial assistance, improve competitiveness and productive capacity,
promote innovation, boost employment rates and accelerate economic
growth on the islands. The beneficiary sectors include women and youth
start-ups, light manufacturing, agri-business and agriculture, tourism,
infrastructure and sustainability.
The financial support is important to address the problem resident
business owners are said to be facing in accessing funds. Prime Minister
Timothy Harris explained that “access to funding has been identified
repeatedly as one of the main challenges to small businesses.” As a
result, all citizens of St Kitts and Nevis that qualify for the scheme
are “encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity,” mentions
the release issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Unit.
Prior to this, an additional US$1.33m was agreed on for the Enhancement
of Frigate Bay as another component of the second cycle of the Country
Assistance Programme. A similar end purpose serves the Sustainable
Growth Fund (SGF) under the twin-island nation’s Citizenship by
Investment (CBI) Programme. It channels funds from foreign investors
seeking the country’s valuable citizenship into socio-economic
initiatives on the islands, such as supporting entrepreneurship or the
development of tourism, amongst others. Every applicant contributes with
at least US$150,000 to the SGF and the reason it works well is because
it remains the
most straightforward and secure route to St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship.
Increased foreign investment under CBI has been growing sustainably in
St Kitts and Nevis due to the country’s unrivalled experience as the
world’s longest-serving citizenship by investment programme. A recent World
Justice Project report ranked it within the top 30 countries across
the globe for rule of law, explaining why applicants looking to become
economic citizens in a law-abiding system often opt for St Kitts and
Nevis specifically.
CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by
the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005057/en/