CS Global Partners: Citizenship by Investment Hotels Are Making a Big Entrance in Dominica This Year

Dominica is set to welcome three new world-class hotels this year, all
of whom are part of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
Amongst them is Anichi Resort and Spa, operating under Marriott
International’s elite Autograph Collection. The eco-resort began
construction in January 2018 and is expected to conclude towards the end
of this year.
Located in the northern town of Portsmouth, Anichi Resort will comprise
of 128 rooms, presidential suites, high-end shops, a business centre and
several restaurants and bars. The hotel will balance Marriott’s
distinguishable luxury brand with Dominica’s green-friendly philosophy.
With a tourism sector that exceeded all expectations in 2018, Dominica’s
2019 is off to a good start with Anichi Resort making Forbes’ Top 10
Most Anticipated Caribbean Hotels. Dominica’s Minister for Tourism
and Culture, Robert Tonge recently said: “the Government is committed to
implementing its economic growth vision (…) This is possible today
because of the funds generated through our Citizenship by Investment
Programme, and the persistent and progressive efforts of the developers
of the respective real estate projects.”
The hotel is amongst a select list of approved projects under Dominica’s
CBI Programme, with another two renowned brands opening their doors
this year. The Programme allows investors to either make a contribution
to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or make a purchase from a
list of real estate options. The Government then channels these
investments into development of key areas such as tourism, education,
climate change, healthcare and infrastructure. In exchange, the investor
acquires a second citizenship that grants them greater global mobility,
increased business opportunities and life-long security for their
families.
Dominica’s Programme has been operating for over 25 years, making it one
of the oldest CBI offerings worldwide. It gained international
recognition for its efficiency, transparency, strong due diligence and
good reputation. Last year, it was ranked the world’s
best citizenship programme for a second year in a row in the 2018
CBI Index, published by Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management
magazine. Since inception, Dominica has been inspiring confidence
amongst international investors and agents by offering a Programme that
has both experience and integrity on its side.
