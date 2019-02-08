Log in
CS Global Partners: Citizenship by Investment Hotels Are Making a Big Entrance in Dominica This Year

02/08/2019 | 09:01am EST

Dominica is set to welcome three new world-class hotels this year, all of whom are part of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Amongst them is Anichi Resort and Spa, operating under Marriott International’s elite Autograph Collection. The eco-resort began construction in January 2018 and is expected to conclude towards the end of this year.

Located in the northern town of Portsmouth, Anichi Resort will comprise of 128 rooms, presidential suites, high-end shops, a business centre and several restaurants and bars. The hotel will balance Marriott’s distinguishable luxury brand with Dominica’s green-friendly philosophy.

With a tourism sector that exceeded all expectations in 2018, Dominica’s 2019 is off to a good start with Anichi Resort making Forbes’ Top 10 Most Anticipated Caribbean Hotels. Dominica’s Minister for Tourism and Culture, Robert Tonge recently said: “the Government is committed to implementing its economic growth vision (…) This is possible today because of the funds generated through our Citizenship by Investment Programme, and the persistent and progressive efforts of the developers of the respective real estate projects.”

The hotel is amongst a select list of approved projects under Dominica’s CBI Programme, with another two renowned brands opening their doors this year. The Programme allows investors to either make a contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or make a purchase from a list of real estate options. The Government then channels these investments into development of key areas such as tourism, education, climate change, healthcare and infrastructure. In exchange, the investor acquires a second citizenship that grants them greater global mobility, increased business opportunities and life-long security for their families.

Dominica’s Programme has been operating for over 25 years, making it one of the oldest CBI offerings worldwide. It gained international recognition for its efficiency, transparency, strong due diligence and good reputation. Last year, it was ranked the world’s best citizenship programme for a second year in a row in the 2018 CBI Index, published by Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine. Since inception, Dominica has been inspiring confidence amongst international investors and agents by offering a Programme that has both experience and integrity on its side.

International legal advisory CS Global Partners is the government-mandated marketing promoter of the Commonwealth of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.


© Business Wire 2019
