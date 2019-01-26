CS Global Partners: No Better Time for Dominican Economic Citizens

Last year, Dominica’s economy grew by an estimated 6.9%. Applicants to
Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme were also direct
beneficiaries, able to access this expanding market and attain a more
secure future for themselves and their families. 2019 looks to be even
more worthwhile for second citizens. GDP is predicted to increase by 9%
whilst the Government has already enacted two strategic investments of
benefit to CBI applicants.
Founded in 1993, Dominica’s CBI
Programme is one of the oldest in the world. With almost three
decades’ experience, the Programme has gained international acclaim,
particularly for its efficient processing and thorough due diligence
procedures. In return for either an investment into either the Economic
Diversification Fund (EDF) or the purchase of real estate, applicants
receive Dominican citizenship plus immigration benefits. Amongst these
are increased personal safety, a second home, and access to a better
quality of life. The Programme also protects successful applicants and
follows a simple process.
An applicant’s reputation is integral to their personal and business
life. As such, it is important to choose a programme based on integrity
and with a strong due diligence programme which will safeguard their
reputation. Dominica’s expertise and respect for international values
have gained it a high status in the CBI industry. For example, the global
CBI Index, published through the Financial Times, declares Dominica
“one of the world’s most […] transparent options for economic
citizenship.” This is in large part due to its esteemed multi-level,
multi-jurisdictional due diligence. Employing experts trained in
anti-money laundering (AML) and the services of international bodies
such as Interpol, Dominica’s due diligence is second to none. Indeed,
since the launch of the CBI Index, the Programme has consistently been
awarded 10/10 for Due Diligence.
Simplicity is another advantage of Dominica. Under the EDF, a single,
one-time investment is required. This enables the applicant to move
forward with no future financial or physical obligations and the
Government to easily ascertain if the investment has been made. The
process is straightforward for both sides. For the real estate, the
Government provides a list of pre-approved properties from which the
applicant can choose one best suited to their needs. This simplifies the
process whilst offering the investor flexibility.
The Government’s recent strategic investments in its public economic
infrastructure and tourism sector will also benefit CBI applicants. Two
weeks ago, Dominica took a historical step when a new technology company
was contracted to spearhead innovation under the Government’s digital
services. The agreement ends a 50-year monopoly, suggesting the
Government’s willingness to break tradition for the benefit of growth.
For CBI applicants this means faster and easier processing. Similarly,
the recent hire of an international strategist to develop the country’s
tourism sector not only means enhanced leisure and travel for second
citizens visiting the island, but will drive national growth. Tourism
expansion will bring employment opportunities for residents and support
the nation’s sustainable development strategy.
As Dominica’s economy continues to grow, so greater business and
personal security is available to second citizens. In this ever-changing
and uncertain world, such ability to gain better freedom and security
can only be more important.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190126005010/en/