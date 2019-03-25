CS Global Partners: St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is Praised for Country's Development

Last week, St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of International Trade, Lindsay
Grant, recognised the important role that the country’s Citizenship by
Investment (CBI) Programme plays in the development of several key
economic sectors of the twin-island nation. Attending the Caribbean
Green Tech Start-Up Bootcamp opening event in Basseterre, Mr Grant
highlighted the areas that benefit from revenues from the island’s
newest CBI investment channel – the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) – such
as education, sustainability, infrastructure and tourism.
Introduced in March last year by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, the SGF
was designed to provide global investors with the most direct way to the
country’s coveted citizenship, while supporting socio-economic
development on the islands. Although it has only been active for a year,
the impact of the SGF is already felt on the islands. A recent
report by the Caribbean Development Bank attributes part of St Kitts
and Nevis’ economic growth specifically to the SGF, with revenues
projected to continue to increase this year.
Mr Grant highlighted that “revenue from the SGF is used to support
sustainable growth initiatives, education, climate change resilience,
economic growth, infrastructure development, the enhancement of medical
facilities, tourism development and the preservation of culture and our
heritage.” Prime Minister Timothy Harris had also praised the country’s
CBI Programme’s “incredible success” during his most recent annual
budget address, noting that it gave the Government the “fiscal space” to
implement a series of initiatives, such as the Poverty Alleviation
Programme that provides households earning less than EC$3,000 per month
with a EC$500 aid. Several infrastructural developments that support
locally-sourced materials, servicing and employment are also partly
funded by the CBI Programme.
St Kitts and Nevis has been running its Citizenship by Investment
Programme since 1984, making it the longest-serving and most experienced
in the world. It provides eligible global investors and their families
with a second
citizenship of a well-connected, prosperous country, with the
prospects of passing down citizenship to all future generations. All
applicants are subjected to thorough due diligence checks, which now
include digital fingerprinting – a premiere amongst Caribbean CBI
jurisdictions.
CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by
the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme
worldwide.
