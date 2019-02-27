CS Global Partners: St Kitts and Nevis to Build Second Pier in Port Zante, Funded by Successful Citizenship by Investment Programme

Local contractors in St Kitts and Nevis will benefit from a second pier
at Port Zante, which will be able to receive up to three Oasis Class
vessels at the same time. Up to $500,000 a month is already being spent
buying local supplies for the pier. Its construction is being funded as
a result of St Kitts and Nevis’ successful Citizenship by Investment
(CBI) Programme.
The Government is also advocating to strongly support local suppliers,
businesses and workforce by involving them in the construction of the
second pier in Port Zante. All of the necessary rock is sourced locally,
as is all timber, steel and fuel for the project. A number of local
companies have been contracted to carry out the work, propping up local
businesses and creating approximately 100 new jobs.
“All the local companies are participating. Don’t lose sight of the fact
that the material is being quarried locally,” said Ian Liburd, the
Minister for Public Infrastructure. He further added that Public Works
Quarry is to do more than supply the materials for this ambitious
project: “I am advocating that they bring the quarry up to a state of
efficiency and effectiveness that we will start to export material from
the quarry rather than importing.”
The project is yet another infrastructural development made possible
thanks to funding provided by St
Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme. Over the past
three decades, the twin islands have been attracting a select number of
investors wishing to become its citizens. In March 2018, Prime Minister
Timothy Harris introduced a new investment channel called the
Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). It balances investors’ need for a more
straightforward yet secure way of obtaining second citizenship, while
native citizens benefit from socio-economic advancement. To ensure its Platinum
Standard moniker, St Kitts and Nevis recently introduced two new
security layers to its already strict due diligence process: stricter
escrow account legislation and digital fingerprinting. The latter is a
premiere in the Caribbean region amongst countries offering citizenship
by investment.
International legal advisory CS Global Partners is
government-mandated to promote St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by
Investment Programme.
