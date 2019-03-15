Log in
CS Global Partners: Sustainable Growth Policy Supports Infrastructural Development in St Kitts and Nevis

03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

St Kitts and Nevis’ Team Unity administration – led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris – held a signing ceremony on Thursday, March 14th. The event was dedicated to those involved in the construction works under the second phase of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project. The purpose of the venture is to transform St Kitts’ main road network and is expected to greatly benefit local contractors.

This comes in conjunction with undergoing work on a second cruise pier at Port Zante, a project funded partly by the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The construction is reportedly creating approximately 100 new jobs and will also involve local businesses. Once completed, the pier is expected to have capacity to host up to three world-class vessels, an inevitable boost for the islands’ growing tourism industry.

“It is a hallmark of our government that where we can, we have welcomed and encouraged our local contractors to participate in the public sector infrastructure development,” said Prime Minister Timothy Harris during a press conference in January. He also lauded the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Ian Patches Liburd, for undertaking these projects: “He will well be remembered as the Minister who had been most efficient and effective in the delivery of public infrastructure in this country.”

These capital projects are part of the Government’s efforts in sustainable growth which aims to support infrastructural development on the islands. Aligned with them is the newest investment channel under the country’s CBI Programme, called the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). It helps global investors and their families gain second citizenship by means of a monetary contribution to a government-held fund, which then bolsters the islands’ socio-economic advancement. The SGF attracts investors by providing a more straightforward and efficient route to St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship. Since 1984, the twin-island nation has been a world leader in the economic citizenship industry and has come to be recognised as the Platinum Standard CBI Programme. St Kitts and Nevis recently introduced additional security measures as part of the due diligence process that all applicants must pass before being approved under the CBI Programme.

CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
