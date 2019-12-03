CS Hudson : Continues Charitable Retail Innovation With Second Year of Pop-Ups for Good

Over 100 Homeless Children Given “Winter Wonderland” Holiday Shopping Spree

CS Hudson – a leader in experiential pop-ups, shop-in-shops and marketing activations – is pleased to announce the second installment of its holiday Pop-Ups for Good event: Live. Love. Laugh. Pop-Ups for Good is an innovative program that provides a platform to leverage the company’s retail expertise, strategic partnerships and national reach to help support socially-charged initiatives. Along with the support of its vendors and partners, CS Hudson creates short-term retail pop ups to benefit various philanthropic causes. This year’s Live. Love. Laugh. theme is “Winter Wonderland” and the team is excited to once again spread holiday cheer for over 100 homeless children as they share the company’s vision and hope for the future.

“Pop-Ups for Good is closing out its first full year of making a difference and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said CS Hudson co-founder and co-CEO, Joseph Scaretta. “The program allows us to use contemporary retail technology and practices to drive customer experience and awareness for each nonprofit we select. Pop-up shops have gained quite a bit of momentum this year, and we’re thrilled to be able to use this concept to raise awareness for nonprofits and give back to the community in an impactful way. The entire team is looking forward to seeing the smiles and joy as the kids enter our Winter Wonderland. We’re pleased to give them a special opportunity, and also hope they adopt a pay-it-forward mentality, while appreciating the value of being involved and giving back to their communities.”

Live. Love. Laugh. will offer an immersive holiday experience to over one hundred children ranging from ages 2 to 18 from HELP Suffolk – a homeless housing facility. In mid-December, these deserving children will be bussed in to the event location at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, NY for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab their favorite toys, experience a variety of interactive activities and enjoy a day of just being a kid.

CS Hudson and its strategic partners including: Medallion Retail, FASTSIGNS of Upper Saddle River, Fire Up Marketing, Tanger Outlets, Monster XP and IRG Management are delighted to bring the children from HELP Suffolk an abundance of holiday happiness in this year’s “Winter Wonderland” themed pop-up.

This is the second year that CS Hudson has created a whimsical toy shop experience giving children a chance to pick out their own toy and enjoy a fun-filled day of holiday-themed activities. Many of these children won’t receive other gifts this year, and for several of them this will be the first time they are able to pick out a brand new toy just for themselves or a family member. There will also be multiple interactive elements including e-sport games, a hands-on sensory table, a selfie station and so much more!

Pop-Ups for Good is a year-round program. Next year, in addition to spreading holiday cheer, CS Hudson plans to host up to four additional pop-ups, the first of which includes Getting Heroes Hired—a veteran-focused pop-up experience slated for February.

About CS Hudson: CS Hudson is a leading facility, project and program management firm headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. CS Hudson serves nationwide facilities, capital projects, and immersive activations for the retail, restaurant, healthcare, industrial, and commercial sectors. CS Hudson partners with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s throughout the U.S. to provide a tailored approach – not only meeting but exceeding the needs of its clients – with unique concepts, brands, budgets, challenges and goals process. Industry-renowned experts at CS Hudson design customer-centric, value-engineered service and solution programs driven by a deep understanding of the brands the company serves. In addition to the company’s core services, CS Hudson experts provide project development, implementation and management programs that streamline processes, reduce expense and mitigate risk through a commitment to understanding individual client needs. With deep roots in retail, facilities and construction, CS Hudson has a passion for giving back to the community, which has made CS Hudson a trusted advisor and partner to some of the world’s most successful enterprises. For more information, please visit www.cs-hudson.com.

