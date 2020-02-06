CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Insurance Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019

|
Insurance Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019
NATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA
INSURANCE SUPERVISION
DEPARTMENT
INSURANCE SECTOR IN SERBIA
Third Quarter Report 2019
List of abbreviations
|
mn
|
million
|
bn
|
billion
|
Q3
|
three quarters in one year (1 January - 30 September)
|
1 Insurance market1
1.1 Market participants
Insurance/reinsurance undertakings
At end-Q3 2019, the insurance/reinsurance market in Serbia comprised 20 insurance/reinsurance undertakings, down by one y-o-y2. Sixteen undertakings engaged in insurance activities only and four in reinsurance activities. Of the insurance undertakings, four were exclusive life insurers, six exclusive non-life insurers, while six provided both life and non-life insurance.
The breakdown by ownership shows that of the 20 insurance/reinsurance undertakings, 15 are in majority foreign ownership.
At end-Q3 2019, foreign-owned insurance/reinsurance undertakings held majority shares of 89.7% in life insurance premium, 64.6% in non-life insurance premium, 77.1% in total assets and 68.2% in total employment.
Chart 1.1.1 Structure of insurance undertakings in Serbia by ownership (in Q3 2019)
|
Italy ,
|
Serbia
|
Hungary ,
|
25.0%
|
Croatia,
|
|
Nether-
|
|
land,Ireland,
|
|
CzechRep,
|
|
Russia
|
|
35.0%
|
|
|
Austria
|
Slov enia
|
25.0%
|
15.0%
|
Chart 1.1.2 Balance sheet total of insurance undertakings in Serbia by ownership
(in Q3 2019)
Hungary , Croatia,
Ireland, CzechRep,
Russia
7.2% Serbia
22.9%
Netherland 25.1%
|
Italy
|
|
7.2%
|
Austria
|
Slov e-
|
32.5%
|
nia
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
-
The Report is based on data that insurance/reinsurance undertakings are obliged to submit to the NBS, but their accuracy was not verified by the NBS on-site examinations. When analysing the insurance market, it should be borne in mind that changes presented in the Report are calculated relative to data for insurance/reinsurance undertakings which were licensed in Q3 2018.

2 One non-life insurance undertaking merged with another non-life insurance undertaking in Q4 2018.
2 One non-life insurance undertaking merged with another non-life insurance undertaking in Q4 2018.
|
Other market participants
In addition to insurance/reinsurance undertakings, the market consisted of 16 banks, seven financial lessors and one public postal operator, all of which are licensed for agency operations, 94 legal entities (insurance brokerage/agency services), 81 insurance agents (natural persons - entrepreneurs) and 4,585 active certified agents/brokers in insurance.
1.2 Insurance portfolio structure
Total premium generated from the insurance business in Q3 2019 came at RSD
79.0 bn (EUR 672 mn or USD 735 mn)3, which is an increase of 5.9% from a year earlier.
The share of non-life insurance in total premium was 77.6%. The share of life insurance decreased mildly, from 22.7% in Q3 2018 to 22.4% in the same period of 2019, due to the lower nominal growth in life insurance premium relative to non-life insurance premium.
Chart 1.2 Total premium according to the types of insurance
(in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, in %)
|
|
22.7
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
16.6
|
9.0
|
Q3 2018
|
9.6
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
33.3
|
Property insurance
|
|
Motor vehicle liability
|
|
Full coverage motor vehicle insurance
|
|
Other non life insurance
|
|
Life insurance
|
|
|
Source: National Bank of Serbia.
The insurance premium structure by insurance type in Q3 2019 resembled that recorded in the same period of 2018, with MTPL insurance accounting for the largest
-
At the NBS middle exchange rate as at 30 September 2019.
|
share of total premium (33.3%). It was followed by life insurance (22.4%), property insurance (18.1%) and motor vehicle insurance - "kasko" (9.6%).
Non-life insurance premium rose by 6.3% in Q3 2019 relative to the same period of 2018. MTPL insurance premium rose by 4.1%, premium for full coverage motor vehicle insurance ("kasko") expanded by 13.3%, accident insurance premium by 11.7%, while property insurance premium shrank by 1.1%.
Accident insurance, including, inter alia, compulsory types of insurance such as passenger insurance in public transport and insurance of employees from injuries at work and professional illnesses, accounted for 2.9% of total premium in Q3 2019.
The share of voluntary health insurance premium showed an increase from 3.8% in
Q3 2018 to 4.7% in Q3 2019, and a nominal growth of 29.4%. Two insurance undertakings covered more than a half of this market segment (56.1%).
Observed by the total and non-life insurance premiums, there was no change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings in Q3 2019 relative to Q3 2018, and they accounted for 77.4% and 79.2% respectively of those categories of premiums of all insurance undertakings. However, looking at life insurance premiums, there was a change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings, which together accounted for 83.1% of this market segment's premium.
The Herfindahl Hirschman index, calculated by summing up the squares of the respective market shares or, in this case, balance sheet totals of all insurance undertakings, points to moderate market concentration. At end-Q3 2019 the HHI was 1,3124.
4 HHI up to 1,000 indicates that there is no market concentration; 1,000-1800 indicates moderate concentration; above 1,800 indicates high concentration.
|
Table 1.2 Ranking list of five largest insurance undertakings (RSD mn, %)
|
|
|
30/9/2018
|
|
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
|
|
Ranking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Rank
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Rank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by total premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dunav
|
20048
|
26,9
|
1
|
|
|
20431
|
25,9
|
1
|
-
|
Generali
|
16444
|
22,0
|
2
|
|
|
17125
|
21,7
|
2
|
-
|
DDOR
|
9017
|
12,1
|
3
|
|
|
9525
|
12,1
|
3
|
-
|
Wiener
|
8491
|
11,4
|
4
|
|
|
9009
|
11,4
|
4
|
-
|
Triglav
|
4490
|
6,0
|
5
|
|
|
5070
|
6,4
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by non-life premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dunav
|
18418
|
32,0
|
1
|
|
|
18613
|
30,4
|
1
|
-
|
Generali
|
10870
|
18,9
|
2
|
|
|
11530
|
18,8
|
2
|
-
|
DDOR
|
7689
|
13,3
|
3
|
|
|
8113
|
13,2
|
3
|
-
|
Wiener
|
5499
|
9,5
|
4
|
|
|
5590
|
9,1
|
4
|
-
|
Triglav
|
4150
|
7,2
|
5
|
|
|
4701
|
7,7
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by life premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generali
|
5574
|
32,9
|
1
|
|
|
5594
|
31,6
|
1
|
-
|
Wiener
|
2992
|
17,6
|
2
|
|
|
3419
|
19,3
|
2
|
-
|
Grawe
|
2434
|
14,3
|
3
|
|
|
2479
|
14,0
|
3
|
-
|
Dunav
|
1630
|
9,6
|
4
|
|
|
1819
|
10,3
|
4
|
|
|
DDOR
|
1328
|
7,8
|
6
|
|
|
1413
|
8,0
|
5
|
|
increase
|
Uniqa l
|
1345
|
7,9
|
5
|
|
|
1383
|
7,8
|
6
|
|
decrease
1.3 Balance sheet total and balance sheet structure
Balance sheet total
At end-Q3 2019, balance sheet total of insurance and reinsurance undertakings amounted to RSD 292.8 bn (EUR 2,491 mn or USD 2,726 mn)5, up by 14.0% year-on- year.
-
At the NBS middle exchange rate as at 30 September 2019.
|
Chart 1.3.1 Balance sheet total of insurance undertakings (as at 30/9/2019, in RSD mn)
|
DDOR; 21178
|
Generali Re; 6133
|
Sogaz; 2322
|
|
|
|
DDOR Re; 1064
|
Merkur; 4491
|
Triglav ; 9024
|
|
|
|
|
Grawe; 30654
|
|
|
Dunav ; 47571
|
|
Wiener Re; 9010
|
|
|
Globos; 844
|
ОTP; 2998
|
|
Dunav Re; 6316
|
Milenijum; 5604
|
Wiener; 40653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMS; 6161
|
|
Generali; 73392
|
Sav a nl; 4822
|
Uniqa nl; 9205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sav a l; 1119
|
Uniqa l; 10249
|
|
|
|
|
In terms of the industry's balance sheet total, there was no change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings, which in Q3 2019 accounted for 79.0% of the total.
Table 1.3. Ranking list of five largest insurance undertakings by balance sheet total
(RSD mn, %)
|
|
|
30/9/2018
|
|
|
|
30/9/2019
|
|
Ranking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Rank
|
|
Amount
|
Share
|
Rank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generali
|
63071
|
26,1
|
1
|
73392
|
27,2
|
1
|
-
|
Dunav
|
42850
|
17,8
|
2
|
47571
|
17,6
|
2
|
-
|
Wiener
|
37594
|
15,6
|
3
|
40653
|
15,0
|
3
|
-
|
Grawe
|
28224
|
11,7
|
4
|
30654
|
11,3
|
4
|
-
|
DDOR
|
19331
|
8,0
|
5
|
21178
|
7,8
|
5
|
-
Structure of assets
As at 30 September 2019, the assets of insurance and reinsurance undertakings comprised mostly debt securities available for sale (46.8%), fixed income debt securities (11.2%) and debt securities recognised at fair value through profit or loss (0.6%), followed by: technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (9.5%), cash and short-term deposits (8.5%), receivables (6.9%), property, plant and equipment (6.8%), equities (0.6%) and other6.
-
The item "Other" in Chart 1.3.2 includes: intangible investments, goodwill, software and other rights, participating interests, other long-term financial investments (with the exception of fixed income debt securities), other long-term assets, deferred tax assets, inventories, non- current assets held for sale, other securities within financial investments, other short-term financial investments, value added tax, prepayments and accrued income and technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire.
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Compared to the same period the year before, in Q3 2019, debt securities, though decreasing, kept the dominant share of 58.6%, while on the other hand technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (part of the item "Other" in Chart 1.3.2) increased their share, due to a large property damage, coinsured with two insurers and reinsured with two reinsurers.
Chart 1.3.2 Structure of assets (as at 30/9/2018 and 30/9/2019)
Q3 2018
|
Еquitiy
|
|
|
securities
|
Remain-
|
Real estates
|
0,5%
|
7,0%
|
|
ing
|
Fixed income
|
|
15,8%
|
Cash and
|
debt securities
|
short-term
|
|
12,3%
|
deposits
|
|
|
7,3%
|
|
|
Receiv a-
|
|
|
bles
|
|
Debt
|
6,7%
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
av ailable f or
|
|
sale
|
securities at
|
|
49,1%
|
f air v alue
|
|
|
1,3%
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Real
|
Fixed income
|
|
estates
|
|
debt securities
|
|
6,8%
|
11,2%
|
|
|
|
Remain-
|
|
|
ing
|
|
Еquitiy
|
18,6%
|
|
securities
|
|
|
0,6%
|
|
|
Cash and short-
|
Debt
|
securities
|
term deposits
|
av ailable f or
|
8,5%
|
|
Receiv a-
|
sale
|
|
|
bles
|
46,8%
|
|
6,9%
|
Debt securities at f air v alue
0,6%
Structure of liabilities
At end-Q3 2019, technical provisions accounted for 70.9% and capital for 20.4% of total liabilities.
Capital amounting to RSD 57.8 bn recorded growth at the rate of 8.9% as compared to end-Q3 of the previous year, while technical provisions worth RSD 201.1 bn increased by 14.4%, due to the provisions under the above mentioned large damage. Mathematical reserve kept the dominant share in technical provisions, with the growth rate of 7.8% in Q3 2019.
Technical provisions enjoy uninterrupted growth in both nominal and real terms.
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Chart 1.3.3 Structure of liabilities (in %)
|
100
|
Remaining
|
Remaining
|
90
|
|
|
80
|
Capital
|
Capital
|
70
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
40
|
Tecnical
|
Tecnical
|
|
30
|
reserv es
|
reserv es
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
Mathematical reserve
|
|
Unearned premiums reserves
|
|
Outstanding claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other technical reserves
|
|
Capital
|
|
Remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Performance indicators
2.1 Capital adequacy
The solvency of insurance undertakings depends on the sufficiency of technical provisions for undertaken obligations and on meeting the conditions related to capital adequacy, which have been established as the ratio of the required and available solvency margin.
The available solvency margin of the insurance sector (insurance and reinsurance undertakings) in Serbia as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RSD 42.7 bn, and the required solvency margin to RSD 18.8 bn. The main capital adequacy indicator (ratio of the available to required solvency margin) was 213.8% for all non-lifeinsurers and 252.5% for all life insurers in Serbia.
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
Chart 2.1 Capital adequacy of insurance undertakings
|
300 %
|
|
|
250 %
|
|
|
200 %
|
|
|
150 %
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
0%
|
Companies engaged primarily
|
Companies engaged primarily
|
|
|
in non- life insurance
|
in life insurance
|
2018
|
Q3 2019
|
2.2 Quality of assets
The share of intangible investments, real estate, investment in non-tradable securities and receivables (as types of assets with possible difficulties in collectability) in total assets of undertakings engaged primarily in non-lifeinsurance, i.e. the ratio of less marketable assets, came at a satisfactory 16.7% at end-Q3 2019, compared to 16.3% at end-2018. The ratio changed as the stated types of assets grew more than total assets.
For undertakings engaged primarily in life insurance, this indicator edged down slightly - from 3.8% at end-2018 to 3.6% at end-Q3 2019.
2.3 Investment of technical provisions
In order to protect the interests of the insured and third damaged parties and to ensure timely payment of damage claims, insurance undertakings need not only allocate adequate technical provisions, but also invest these assets to ensure that their real value is maintained and increased, so that the undertaken insurance obligations may be fully and timely met, both at present and in the future period. To be able to meet its liabilities, an undertaking must invest its assets taking due account of the risk profile and risk tolerance limits (qualitative and quantitative), by pursuing its investment policy.
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
In Q3 2019, technical provisions were fully invested in the prescribed types of assets, in both non-life and life insurance, as well as in reinsurance undertakings.
Non-lifeinsurance technical provisions of all insurance undertakings in Serbia in
Q3 2019 were mostly invested in government securities (64.0%), technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (15.2%), bank deposits and cash (13.6%), real estate (4.2%) and insurance premium receivables (1.1%). Compared to 2018, the structure of investment of these assets was maintained and it was determined by the significant nominal growth of technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (part of the item "Other" in Chart 2.3), reflecting the above mentioned large property damage. On the one hand, in Q3 2019, the share of government securities and deposits and cash increased, while on the other, the share of technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire contracted, reflecting the above mentioned large property damage.
Life insurance technical provisions were in major part invested in government securities - 92.2%, while bank deposits and cash accounted for only 4.0%.
Chart 2.3 Structure of investment of technical reserves
|
|
100 %
|
|
non-lif e insurance
|
100%
|
|
|
lif e insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Q3 2019
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Premium receivables
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank deposits and cash
|
|
|
|
Government securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
2.4 Profitability
A measure of profitability of an insurance undertaking is the net combined ratio (the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses relative to earned net premium). A ratio below 100% indicates that an undertaking is able to cover damage claims and expenses out of the premium written, while a ratio above 100% means that in premium pricing it takes into account potential income received from investments in the financial and real estate markets, which exposes it to market risks. In undertakings primarily engaged in non-life insurance, the combined ratio declined from 87.9% in Q3 2018 to 83.5% in Q3 2019. The favourable trend of this ratio resulted from the growth of the earned net premium relative to the growth in the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses, reflecting a decline in underwritten expenses in non-life insurance, which is a significant indicator of activities undertaken by the NBS with a view to improving the insurance market.
2.5 Liquidity
To be able to meet its liabilities, an insurance undertaking must ensure an asset- liability maturity match and make sure its assets are marketable and of adequate quality. As the size and timing of individual damage claims cannot be predicted, an insurance undertaking must carefully plan the composition of its assets in order to be able to meet first its liabilities under damage claims, and then all other liabilities.
Liquid assets to liquid liabilities ratio7 for the insurance sector (insurance and reinsurance undertakings) stood at 146.7% in Q3 2019, suggesting that liquid assets were sufficient for servicing short-termliabilities in the insurance sector.
3 Motor third party liability
At end-Q3 2019, 10 insurance undertakings engaged in compulsory MTPL insurance - unchanged from the same period last year.
The MTPL premium rose by 4.1% in Q3 2019 relative to the same period a year earlier.
Portfolio concentration in this segment was slightly lowered, as three insurance undertakings with the largest share in the MTPL premium accounted for 66.8% of the market in Q3 2019, as opposed to 67.8% in the same period last year.
-
For the purposes of this Report, liquid assets comprise: financial investments, cash and deposits with banks and other long-term financial investments, while liabilities refer to: short-term liabilities, accrued costs and deferred revenues, outstanding claims and other technical provisions in insurance up to one year.
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
4 Conclusion
The comparison of indicators between Q3 2019 and the same quarter of 2018 points to the following changes:
-
a total of 20 insurance undertakings operated in Serbia, one undertaking less than in the same period a year earlier, while employment in the sector increased slightly, by 3.5% to 10,964 persons;
-
the insurance sector balance sheet total rose by 14.0% to RSD 292.8 bn;
-
capital increased by 8.9% to RSD 57.8 bn;
-
technical provisions gained 14.4%, coming at RSD 201.1 bn, and were fully invested in the prescribed types of assets, both in life and non-life insurance;
-
total premium gained 5.9% and came at RSD 79.0 bn;
-
non-lifeinsurance continued to account for the dominant share of total premium (77.6%). Non-life insurance premium rose by 6.3%, as MTPL insurance, full coverage motor vehicle insurance ("kasko") and voluntary health insurance increased, while property insurance declined;
-
life insurance reduced its share in total premium from 22.7% to 22.4%, recording a nominal growth of 4.5%.
The current insurance regulations in the Republic of Serbia have laid the legislative groundwork for a further convergence of the Serbian insurance sector to that of the EU. To be more specific, domestic regulations have implemented certain Solvency II provisions pertaining to the qualitative requirements under Pillar 2 (governance system comprising four key functions: risk management, internal controls system, internal audit and actuarial function, as well as own risk and solvency assessment - ORSA, risk-based supervision, fit and proper requirements in the licensing of supervised entities, etc.).
Still, major changes in the insurance regulatory framework are yet to be made, both when it comes to alignment with the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and implementation of Solvency II.
IDD brings solutions which, on the one hand, regulate in more detail the supervision and management of insurance products in order to ensure that they meet actual consumer needs and, on the other, prescribes the methods of informing consumers and distribution of insurance products, in order to improve the level of protection of rights and interests of insurance service users.
An effective solvency regime is aligned with the risk-based economic approach and development trends in other segments of the financial sector, particularly banking. Therefore, for the sake of further improvement of prudential supervision regulatory framework, in the forthcoming period the regulations should be aligned with
|
Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019
|
National Bank of Serbia
the Solvency II Directive, which will incentivise (re)insurance undertakings to properly measure the risks they are exposed to in their operations, in order to safeguard future stability of the insurance sector.
Completing the first phase of strategic activities aimed at implementing Solvency
-
- compliance analysis, implementing current activities, which are integral to the second phase - impact assessment, and moving to the harmonisation of the regulatory framework, as the third phase, will ensure that by the time Serbia accedes to the EU, its insurance sector will have achieved even greater stability and consumer protection.
