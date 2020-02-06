CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Insurance Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia

2.4 Profitability

A measure of profitability of an insurance undertaking is the net combined ratio (the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses relative to earned net premium). A ratio below 100% indicates that an undertaking is able to cover damage claims and expenses out of the premium written, while a ratio above 100% means that in premium pricing it takes into account potential income received from investments in the financial and real estate markets, which exposes it to market risks. In undertakings primarily engaged in non-life insurance, the combined ratio declined from 87.9% in Q3 2018 to 83.5% in Q3 2019. The favourable trend of this ratio resulted from the growth of the earned net premium relative to the growth in the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses, reflecting a decline in underwritten expenses in non-life insurance, which is a significant indicator of activities undertaken by the NBS with a view to improving the insurance market.

2.5 Liquidity

To be able to meet its liabilities, an insurance undertaking must ensure an asset- liability maturity match and make sure its assets are marketable and of adequate quality. As the size and timing of individual damage claims cannot be predicted, an insurance undertaking must carefully plan the composition of its assets in order to be able to meet first its liabilities under damage claims, and then all other liabilities.

Liquid assets to liquid liabilities ratio7 for the insurance sector (insurance and reinsurance undertakings) stood at 146.7% in Q3 2019, suggesting that liquid assets were sufficient for servicing short-termliabilities in the insurance sector.

3 Motor third party liability

At end-Q3 2019, 10 insurance undertakings engaged in compulsory MTPL insurance - unchanged from the same period last year.

The MTPL premium rose by 4.1% in Q3 2019 relative to the same period a year earlier.

Portfolio concentration in this segment was slightly lowered, as three insurance undertakings with the largest share in the MTPL premium accounted for 66.8% of the market in Q3 2019, as opposed to 67.8% in the same period last year.