CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Insurance Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019

02/06/2020 | 11:28am EST

NATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA

INSURANCE SUPERVISION

DEPARTMENT

INSURANCE SECTOR IN SERBIA

Third Quarter Report 2019

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Contents:

1

Insurance market...........................................................................................

4

1.1

Market participants ...........................................................................

4

Insurance/reinsurance undertakings.................................................

4

Other market participants.................................................................

5

1.2

Insurance portfolio structure.............................................................

5

1.3

Balance sheet total and balance sheet structure ................................

7

Balance sheet total ...........................................................................

7

Structure of assets ............................................................................

8

Structure of liabilities.......................................................................

9

2

Performance indicators ...............................................................................

10

2.1

Capital adequacy.............................................................................

10

2.2

Quality of assets..............................................................................

11

2.3

Investment of technical provisions .................................................

11

2.4

Profitability .....................................................................................

13

2.5

Liquidity..........................................................................................

13

3

Motor third party liability ...........................................................................

13

4

Conclusion ..................................................................................................

14

2

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

List of abbreviations

mn

million

bn

billion

Q3

three quarters in one year (1 January - 30 September)

3

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1 Insurance market1

1.1 Market participants

Insurance/reinsurance undertakings

At end-Q3 2019, the insurance/reinsurance market in Serbia comprised 20 insurance/reinsurance undertakings, down by one y-o-y2. Sixteen undertakings engaged in insurance activities only and four in reinsurance activities. Of the insurance undertakings, four were exclusive life insurers, six exclusive non-life insurers, while six provided both life and non-life insurance.

The breakdown by ownership shows that of the 20 insurance/reinsurance undertakings, 15 are in majority foreign ownership.

At end-Q3 2019, foreign-owned insurance/reinsurance undertakings held majority shares of 89.7% in life insurance premium, 64.6% in non-life insurance premium, 77.1% in total assets and 68.2% in total employment.

Chart 1.1.1 Structure of insurance undertakings in Serbia by ownership (in Q3 2019)

Italy ,

Serbia

Hungary ,

25.0%

Croatia,

Nether-

land,Ireland,

CzechRep,

Russia

35.0%

Austria

Slov enia

25.0%

15.0%

Chart 1.1.2 Balance sheet total of insurance undertakings in Serbia by ownership

(in Q3 2019)

Hungary , Croatia,

Ireland, CzechRep,

Russia

7.2% Serbia

22.9%

Netherland 25.1%

Italy

7.2%

Austria

Slov e-

32.5%

nia

5.1%

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

  • The Report is based on data that insurance/reinsurance undertakings are obliged to submit to the NBS, but their accuracy was not verified by the NBS on-site examinations. When analysing the insurance market, it should be borne in mind that changes presented in the Report are calculated relative to data for insurance/reinsurance undertakings which were licensed in Q3 2018.
    2 One non-life insurance undertaking merged with another non-life insurance undertaking in Q4 2018.

4

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Other market participants

In addition to insurance/reinsurance undertakings, the market consisted of 16 banks, seven financial lessors and one public postal operator, all of which are licensed for agency operations, 94 legal entities (insurance brokerage/agency services), 81 insurance agents (natural persons - entrepreneurs) and 4,585 active certified agents/brokers in insurance.

1.2 Insurance portfolio structure

Total premium generated from the insurance business in Q3 2019 came at RSD

79.0 bn (EUR 672 mn or USD 735 mn)3, which is an increase of 5.9% from a year earlier.

The share of non-life insurance in total premium was 77.6%. The share of life insurance decreased mildly, from 22.7% in Q3 2018 to 22.4% in the same period of 2019, due to the lower nominal growth in life insurance premium relative to non-life insurance premium.

Chart 1.2 Total premium according to the types of insurance

(in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, in %)

22.7

22.4

15.0

16.6

9.0

Q3 2018

9.6

Q3 2019

19.3

18.1

33.9

33.3

Property insurance

Motor vehicle liability

Full coverage motor vehicle insurance

Other non life insurance

Life insurance

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

The insurance premium structure by insurance type in Q3 2019 resembled that recorded in the same period of 2018, with MTPL insurance accounting for the largest

  • At the NBS middle exchange rate as at 30 September 2019.

5

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

share of total premium (33.3%). It was followed by life insurance (22.4%), property insurance (18.1%) and motor vehicle insurance - "kasko" (9.6%).

Non-life insurance premium rose by 6.3% in Q3 2019 relative to the same period of 2018. MTPL insurance premium rose by 4.1%, premium for full coverage motor vehicle insurance ("kasko") expanded by 13.3%, accident insurance premium by 11.7%, while property insurance premium shrank by 1.1%.

Accident insurance, including, inter alia, compulsory types of insurance such as passenger insurance in public transport and insurance of employees from injuries at work and professional illnesses, accounted for 2.9% of total premium in Q3 2019.

The share of voluntary health insurance premium showed an increase from 3.8% in

Q3 2018 to 4.7% in Q3 2019, and a nominal growth of 29.4%. Two insurance undertakings covered more than a half of this market segment (56.1%).

Observed by the total and non-life insurance premiums, there was no change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings in Q3 2019 relative to Q3 2018, and they accounted for 77.4% and 79.2% respectively of those categories of premiums of all insurance undertakings. However, looking at life insurance premiums, there was a change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings, which together accounted for 83.1% of this market segment's premium.

The Herfindahl Hirschman index, calculated by summing up the squares of the respective market shares or, in this case, balance sheet totals of all insurance undertakings, points to moderate market concentration. At end-Q3 2019 the HHI was 1,3124.

4 HHI up to 1,000 indicates that there is no market concentration; 1,000-1800 indicates moderate concentration; above 1,800 indicates high concentration.

6

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 1.2 Ranking list of five largest insurance undertakings (RSD mn, %)

30/9/2018

30/9/2019

Ranking

change

Amount

Share

Rank

Amount

Share

Rank

by total premiums

Dunav

20048

26,9

1

20431

25,9

1

-

Generali

16444

22,0

2

17125

21,7

2

-

DDOR

9017

12,1

3

9525

12,1

3

-

Wiener

8491

11,4

4

9009

11,4

4

-

Triglav

4490

6,0

5

5070

6,4

5

-

by non-life premiums

Dunav

18418

32,0

1

18613

30,4

1

-

Generali

10870

18,9

2

11530

18,8

2

-

DDOR

7689

13,3

3

8113

13,2

3

-

Wiener

5499

9,5

4

5590

9,1

4

-

Triglav

4150

7,2

5

4701

7,7

5

-

by life premiums

Generali

5574

32,9

1

5594

31,6

1

-

Wiener

2992

17,6

2

3419

19,3

2

-

Grawe

2434

14,3

3

2479

14,0

3

-

Dunav

1630

9,6

4

1819

10,3

4

DDOR

1328

7,8

6

1413

8,0

5

increase

Uniqa l

1345

7,9

5

1383

7,8

6

decrease

Source: NBS.

1.3 Balance sheet total and balance sheet structure

Balance sheet total

At end-Q3 2019, balance sheet total of insurance and reinsurance undertakings amounted to RSD 292.8 bn (EUR 2,491 mn or USD 2,726 mn)5, up by 14.0% year-on- year.

  • At the NBS middle exchange rate as at 30 September 2019.

7

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 1.3.1 Balance sheet total of insurance undertakings (as at 30/9/2019, in RSD mn)

DDOR; 21178

Generali Re; 6133

Sogaz; 2322

DDOR Re; 1064

Merkur; 4491

Triglav ; 9024

Grawe; 30654

Dunav ; 47571

Wiener Re; 9010

Globos; 844

ОTP; 2998

Dunav Re; 6316

Milenijum; 5604

Wiener; 40653

AMS; 6161

Generali; 73392

Sav a nl; 4822

Uniqa nl; 9205

Sav a l; 1119

Uniqa l; 10249

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

In terms of the industry's balance sheet total, there was no change in the ranking of the top five insurance undertakings, which in Q3 2019 accounted for 79.0% of the total.

Table 1.3. Ranking list of five largest insurance undertakings by balance sheet total

(RSD mn, %)

30/9/2018

30/9/2019

Ranking

change

Amount

Share

Rank

Amount

Share

Rank

Generali

63071

26,1

1

73392

27,2

1

-

Dunav

42850

17,8

2

47571

17,6

2

-

Wiener

37594

15,6

3

40653

15,0

3

-

Grawe

28224

11,7

4

30654

11,3

4

-

DDOR

19331

8,0

5

21178

7,8

5

-

Source: NBS.

Structure of assets

As at 30 September 2019, the assets of insurance and reinsurance undertakings comprised mostly debt securities available for sale (46.8%), fixed income debt securities (11.2%) and debt securities recognised at fair value through profit or loss (0.6%), followed by: technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (9.5%), cash and short-term deposits (8.5%), receivables (6.9%), property, plant and equipment (6.8%), equities (0.6%) and other6.

  • The item "Other" in Chart 1.3.2 includes: intangible investments, goodwill, software and other rights, participating interests, other long-term financial investments (with the exception of fixed income debt securities), other long-term assets, deferred tax assets, inventories, non- current assets held for sale, other securities within financial investments, other short-term financial investments, value added tax, prepayments and accrued income and technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire.

8

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Compared to the same period the year before, in Q3 2019, debt securities, though decreasing, kept the dominant share of 58.6%, while on the other hand technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (part of the item "Other" in Chart 1.3.2) increased their share, due to a large property damage, coinsured with two insurers and reinsured with two reinsurers.

Chart 1.3.2 Structure of assets (as at 30/9/2018 and 30/9/2019)

Q3 2018

Еquitiy

securities

Remain-

Real estates

0,5%

7,0%

ing

Fixed income

15,8%

Cash and

debt securities

short-term

12,3%

deposits

7,3%

Receiv a-

bles

Debt

6,7%

securities

Debt

av ailable f or

sale

securities at

49,1%

f air v alue

1,3%

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

Q3 2019

Real

Fixed income

estates

debt securities

6,8%

11,2%

Remain-

ing

Еquitiy

18,6%

securities

0,6%

Cash and short-

Debt

securities

term deposits

av ailable f or

8,5%

Receiv a-

sale

bles

46,8%

6,9%

Debt securities at f air v alue

0,6%

Structure of liabilities

At end-Q3 2019, technical provisions accounted for 70.9% and capital for 20.4% of total liabilities.

Capital amounting to RSD 57.8 bn recorded growth at the rate of 8.9% as compared to end-Q3 of the previous year, while technical provisions worth RSD 201.1 bn increased by 14.4%, due to the provisions under the above mentioned large damage. Mathematical reserve kept the dominant share in technical provisions, with the growth rate of 7.8% in Q3 2019.

Technical provisions enjoy uninterrupted growth in both nominal and real terms.

9

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 1.3.3 Structure of liabilities (in %)

100

Remaining

Remaining

90

80

Capital

Capital

70

60

50

40

Tecnical

Tecnical

30

reserv es

reserv es

20

10

0

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

Mathematical reserve

Unearned premiums reserves

Outstanding claims

Other technical reserves

Capital

Remaining

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2 Performance indicators

2.1 Capital adequacy

The solvency of insurance undertakings depends on the sufficiency of technical provisions for undertaken obligations and on meeting the conditions related to capital adequacy, which have been established as the ratio of the required and available solvency margin.

The available solvency margin of the insurance sector (insurance and reinsurance undertakings) in Serbia as at 30 September 2019 amounted to RSD 42.7 bn, and the required solvency margin to RSD 18.8 bn. The main capital adequacy indicator (ratio of the available to required solvency margin) was 213.8% for all non-lifeinsurers and 252.5% for all life insurers in Serbia.

10

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 2.1 Capital adequacy of insurance undertakings

300 %

250 %

200 %

150 %

100 %

50%

0%

Companies engaged primarily

Companies engaged primarily

in non- life insurance

in life insurance

2018

Q3 2019

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

2.2 Quality of assets

The share of intangible investments, real estate, investment in non-tradable securities and receivables (as types of assets with possible difficulties in collectability) in total assets of undertakings engaged primarily in non-lifeinsurance, i.e. the ratio of less marketable assets, came at a satisfactory 16.7% at end-Q3 2019, compared to 16.3% at end-2018. The ratio changed as the stated types of assets grew more than total assets.

For undertakings engaged primarily in life insurance, this indicator edged down slightly - from 3.8% at end-2018 to 3.6% at end-Q3 2019.

2.3 Investment of technical provisions

In order to protect the interests of the insured and third damaged parties and to ensure timely payment of damage claims, insurance undertakings need not only allocate adequate technical provisions, but also invest these assets to ensure that their real value is maintained and increased, so that the undertaken insurance obligations may be fully and timely met, both at present and in the future period. To be able to meet its liabilities, an undertaking must invest its assets taking due account of the risk profile and risk tolerance limits (qualitative and quantitative), by pursuing its investment policy.

11

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

In Q3 2019, technical provisions were fully invested in the prescribed types of assets, in both non-life and life insurance, as well as in reinsurance undertakings.

Non-lifeinsurance technical provisions of all insurance undertakings in Serbia in

Q3 2019 were mostly invested in government securities (64.0%), technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (15.2%), bank deposits and cash (13.6%), real estate (4.2%) and insurance premium receivables (1.1%). Compared to 2018, the structure of investment of these assets was maintained and it was determined by the significant nominal growth of technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire (part of the item "Other" in Chart 2.3), reflecting the above mentioned large property damage. On the one hand, in Q3 2019, the share of government securities and deposits and cash increased, while on the other, the share of technical provisions charged to coinsurer, reinsurer and retrocessionaire contracted, reflecting the above mentioned large property damage.

Life insurance technical provisions were in major part invested in government securities - 92.2%, while bank deposits and cash accounted for only 4.0%.

Chart 2.3 Structure of investment of technical reserves

100 %

non-lif e insurance

100%

lif e insurance

80%

80%

60%

60%

40%

40%

20%

20%

0%

0%

2017

2018

Q3 2019

2017

2018

Q3 2019

Other

Premium receivables

Real estate

Bank deposits and cash

Government securities

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

12

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

2.4 Profitability

A measure of profitability of an insurance undertaking is the net combined ratio (the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses relative to earned net premium). A ratio below 100% indicates that an undertaking is able to cover damage claims and expenses out of the premium written, while a ratio above 100% means that in premium pricing it takes into account potential income received from investments in the financial and real estate markets, which exposes it to market risks. In undertakings primarily engaged in non-life insurance, the combined ratio declined from 87.9% in Q3 2018 to 83.5% in Q3 2019. The favourable trend of this ratio resulted from the growth of the earned net premium relative to the growth in the sum of net claims and underwritten expenses, reflecting a decline in underwritten expenses in non-life insurance, which is a significant indicator of activities undertaken by the NBS with a view to improving the insurance market.

2.5 Liquidity

To be able to meet its liabilities, an insurance undertaking must ensure an asset- liability maturity match and make sure its assets are marketable and of adequate quality. As the size and timing of individual damage claims cannot be predicted, an insurance undertaking must carefully plan the composition of its assets in order to be able to meet first its liabilities under damage claims, and then all other liabilities.

Liquid assets to liquid liabilities ratio7 for the insurance sector (insurance and reinsurance undertakings) stood at 146.7% in Q3 2019, suggesting that liquid assets were sufficient for servicing short-termliabilities in the insurance sector.

3 Motor third party liability

At end-Q3 2019, 10 insurance undertakings engaged in compulsory MTPL insurance - unchanged from the same period last year.

The MTPL premium rose by 4.1% in Q3 2019 relative to the same period a year earlier.

Portfolio concentration in this segment was slightly lowered, as three insurance undertakings with the largest share in the MTPL premium accounted for 66.8% of the market in Q3 2019, as opposed to 67.8% in the same period last year.

  • For the purposes of this Report, liquid assets comprise: financial investments, cash and deposits with banks and other long-term financial investments, while liabilities refer to: short-term liabilities, accrued costs and deferred revenues, outstanding claims and other technical provisions in insurance up to one year.

13

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

4 Conclusion

The comparison of indicators between Q3 2019 and the same quarter of 2018 points to the following changes:

  • a total of 20 insurance undertakings operated in Serbia, one undertaking less than in the same period a year earlier, while employment in the sector increased slightly, by 3.5% to 10,964 persons;
  • the insurance sector balance sheet total rose by 14.0% to RSD 292.8 bn;
  • capital increased by 8.9% to RSD 57.8 bn;
  • technical provisions gained 14.4%, coming at RSD 201.1 bn, and were fully invested in the prescribed types of assets, both in life and non-life insurance;
  • total premium gained 5.9% and came at RSD 79.0 bn;
  • non-lifeinsurance continued to account for the dominant share of total premium (77.6%). Non-life insurance premium rose by 6.3%, as MTPL insurance, full coverage motor vehicle insurance ("kasko") and voluntary health insurance increased, while property insurance declined;
  • life insurance reduced its share in total premium from 22.7% to 22.4%, recording a nominal growth of 4.5%.

The current insurance regulations in the Republic of Serbia have laid the legislative groundwork for a further convergence of the Serbian insurance sector to that of the EU. To be more specific, domestic regulations have implemented certain Solvency II provisions pertaining to the qualitative requirements under Pillar 2 (governance system comprising four key functions: risk management, internal controls system, internal audit and actuarial function, as well as own risk and solvency assessment - ORSA, risk-based supervision, fit and proper requirements in the licensing of supervised entities, etc.).

Still, major changes in the insurance regulatory framework are yet to be made, both when it comes to alignment with the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and implementation of Solvency II.

IDD brings solutions which, on the one hand, regulate in more detail the supervision and management of insurance products in order to ensure that they meet actual consumer needs and, on the other, prescribes the methods of informing consumers and distribution of insurance products, in order to improve the level of protection of rights and interests of insurance service users.

An effective solvency regime is aligned with the risk-based economic approach and development trends in other segments of the financial sector, particularly banking. Therefore, for the sake of further improvement of prudential supervision regulatory framework, in the forthcoming period the regulations should be aligned with

14

Insurance Sector in Serbia - Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

the Solvency II Directive, which will incentivise (re)insurance undertakings to properly measure the risks they are exposed to in their operations, in order to safeguard future stability of the insurance sector.

Completing the first phase of strategic activities aimed at implementing Solvency

  1. - compliance analysis, implementing current activities, which are integral to the second phase - impact assessment, and moving to the harmonisation of the regulatory framework, as the third phase, will ensure that by the time Serbia accedes to the EU, its insurance sector will have achieved even greater stability and consumer protection.

15

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:27:10 UTC
