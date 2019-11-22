CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Monetary Policy Statement - Nov 2019 (English)

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN

Monetary Policy Statement

November 22, 2019

At its meeting on 22 nd November 2019, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the policy rate unchanged at 13.25 percent. The decision reflected the MPC's view that recent developments have had offsetting implications for the inflation outlook. On the one hand, recent inflation outturns have been on the higher side. On the other, the causes behind these outturns have primarily been increases in food prices which are expected to be temporary. Also market sentiment has begun to gradually improve on the back of sustained improvements in the current account and continued fiscal prudence. The MPC noted that the SBP's projection for average inflation for FY20 remained broadly unchanged at 11 - 12 percent and maintaining the current monetary policy stance was appropriate. In reaching this decision, the MPC considered key developments since the last MPC meeting, developments in the real, external and fiscal sectors, and the resulting outlook for monetary conditions and inflation.

Key developments since the last MPC meeting

3. There have been three key developments since the last MPC meeting. One, the current account balance recorded a surplus in October 2019 after a gap of four years, a clear indication of receding pressures on the country's external accounts. Two, the government's primary balance is estimated to record a surplus in the first quarter of FY20, a first since Q2-FY16. This, together with the end of deficit monetization has qualitatively improved the inflation outlook. Three, the most recent business confidence survey shows that businesses expect inflation to fall in the near term suggesting that inflation expectations remain anchored despite the recent increases in food prices.

Real sector

4. Recent economic data suggest that economic activity is strengthening in export oriented and import competing sectors while inward oriented sectors continue to experience a slowdown in activity. Specifically, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) shows gains in electronics, engineering goods and fertilizer sectors and decline in auto, food, and construction allied industries of steel and cement. The latest production estimates of major kharifcrops suggest that agriculture sector is likely to grow in line with projections although cotton production is likely to remain below target. In sum, the SBP kept its projection for GDP growth for FY20 unchanged at around 3.5 percent.

External sector