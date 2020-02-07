CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : President Donald J. Trump Is Committed To Creating Opportunity For All

BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE: The booming economy is lifting millions of Americans out of poverty and providing all people with the opportunity for a brighter future.

Since President Trump was elected, 7 million jobs have been added to our economy, and the unemployment rate remains near its lowest level in half a century. The unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans have all reached record lows under President Trump.

Wages are rising, with low-income workers seeing the fastest growth.

Nearly 2.5 million Americans, including nearly 1.4 million children, have been lifted out of poverty under President Trump. The poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanics reached historic lows in 2018.



INVESTING IN FORGOTTEN COMMUNITIES: President Trump's policies are spurring investment to revitalize hurting communities and unleash their economic potential.

President Trump's historic tax cuts established Opportunity Zones to incentivize long-term investments in low-income communities nationwide. There are 8,760 designated Opportunity Zones, home to nearly 35 million Americans in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and 5 Territories. Opportunity Zones are projected to spur $100 billion in private investment in these communities.

Opportunity Zones are a powerful vehicle for bringing economic growth and job creation to the American communities that need them the most. The median family income in these communities is 37 percent below the State median. The average poverty rate in an Opportunity Zone is more than 32 percent.

President Trump launched the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council - which has already identified more than 180 regulatory reforms to encourage investment.

HELPING AMERICAN WORKERS EXCEL: President Trump is making sure American workers have the education and training they need to excel in family-sustaining careers.

President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers has prompted more than 400 companies to pledge jobs and education opportunities for nearly 15 million American students and workers.

Americans are coming off the sidelines thanks to President Trump's efforts. In the fourth quarter of 2019, a record 74.2 percent of workers entering employment came from out of the labor force, rather than from unemployment. The number of prime-age Americans in the workforce has grown by 2.2 million.



CREATING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL: President Trump's policies are helping forgotten Americans across the country prosper.