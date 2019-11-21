CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Remittance Bulletin - August 2019

Growth relative to the corresponding period of the previous year ^ Flows through Remittance Companies

previous corresponding period. The increase reflected an increase of 2.3

per cent or US$35.6 million in remittance inflows partially offset by an increase of 9.8 per cent or US$15.9 million in outflows. The increase in inflows was mainly attributable to an increase of 15.9 per cent in Other Remittances while Remittance Companies remained relatively flat (Table 1).

Source of Remittance Inflows:

The largest source market of remittances to Jamaica in August 2019 remained the USA, whose share increased to 64.9 per cent, from 63.7 per cent recorded August 2018. The remaining share of remittances for August 2019 came from Canada at 12.5 per cent, followed by UK and the Cayman Islands at 10.4 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively (Chart 2).

Comparison with Other Countries:Jamaica's growth rate of 2.3 per cent was below Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 12.7 per cent. Mexico and El Salvador registered growth rates of 8.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Overall, the January to August 2019 period had remittance inflows totalling US$1585.4 million, (Chart 4).