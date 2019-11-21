Log in
CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Remittance Bulletin - August 2019

11/21/2019 | 03:42pm EST

Remittance Service Providers as at 30 December 2018

Dec- Dec- 2017 2018

New locations

Remittances Bulletin

August 2019

August 2019:

Net remittance inflows of US$191.6 million increased by 2.5 per cent or US$4.7 million relative to August 2018 (Chart 1).The increase was reflective of an increase in gross remittance inflows of 2.5 per cent or US$5.3 million partly offset by an increase of 2.7 per cent or US$0.6 million in outflows. The increase in gross remittance inflows was

licensed

16 50

attributable to an increase of 5.3 per

Locations

cent in Remittance Companies

closed

13 22

partially offset by a decrease of 11.3

Number of

per cent in Other Remittances (Table

locations

Licences

425 453

1).

relinquished/ 51 92 revoked

Number of

January to August 2019:

Net remittance inflows of US$1407.5 million increased by 1.4 per cent or

licences

666 644

US$19.8 million relative to the

Number of

8 6

primary agents

Macro-economic Indicators*

Remittance/Population (US$)

Remittances/GDP

Remittances/Tourist Expenditure

Remittances/Exports

Remittances/FDI Inflows

Remittances/Imports

.......

Download Statistics

Remittance Inflows & Outflows

Balance of Payments

Foreign Direct Investment

Tourism

National Summary Data Page

Contact information

Telephone: 876 922 0750

Website: www.boj.org.jm

Email: publications@boj.org.jm

This Bulletin presents a summarized monthly update on Jamaica's Remittance statistics.

Prepared by: Economic Information & Publications Department

Copyright © Bank of Jamaica 2019. All rights reserved.

Table 1: Jamaica's Remittances (US$ Millions)

August

August*

Jan-AugustJan-August

2018

2019

chg

%chg

2018

2019

chg

%chg

Total Remittance Inflows

208.4

213.7

5.3

2.5

1549.8

1585.4

35.6

2.3

Remittance Companies^

173.4

182.7

9.2

5.3

1328.4

1328.8

0.4

0.0

Other Remittances

35.0

31.0

-4.0

-11.3

221.4

256.7

35.3

15.9

Total Remittance Outflows

21.5

22.1

0.6

2.7

162.0

177.9

15.9

9.8

Net Remittances

186.9

191.6

4.7

2.5

1387.8

1407.5

19.8

1.4

  • Provisional
  • Growth relative to the corresponding period of the previous year ^ Flows through Remittance Companies

2016+ 2017** 2018**

839.4 885.0 858.1

16.3 16.4 16.0

90.3 82.1 75.7

197.4 173.7 123.8

289.8 259.9 302.8

57.6 47.8 43.1

* in relation to Remittance Inflows

previous corresponding period. The increase reflected an increase of 2.3

per cent or US$35.6 million in remittance inflows partially offset by an increase of 9.8 per cent or US$15.9 million in outflows. The increase in inflows was mainly attributable to an increase of 15.9 per cent in Other Remittances while Remittance Companies remained relatively flat (Table 1).

Source of Remittance Inflows:

The largest source market of remittances to Jamaica in August 2019 remained the USA, whose share increased to 64.9 per cent, from 63.7 per cent recorded August 2018. The remaining share of remittances for August 2019 came from Canada at 12.5 per cent, followed by UK and the Cayman Islands at 10.4 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively (Chart 2).

Comparison with Other Countries:Jamaica's growth rate of 2.3 per cent was below Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 12.7 per cent. Mexico and El Salvador registered growth rates of 8.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Overall, the January to August 2019 period had remittance inflows totalling US$1585.4 million, (Chart 4).

Appendix A: Calendar Year

Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Calendar Year)

US$ Millions

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

TOTAL

Remittance Companies

2012

126.1

142.4

162.5

153.4

141.9

151.3

145.0

146.4

140.1

141.3

137.1

170.5

1758.2

2013

129.3

132.5

155.1

148.8

149.9

143.4

148.3

154.6

140.2

146.9

142.7

168.9

1760.6

2014

134.9

143.1

160.9

154.2

162.6

149.8

155.8

160.0

155.2

154.9

143.0

181.5

1855.8

2015

139.3

144.8

166.4

160.7

169.1

166.0

167.1

162.4

160.7

166.7

145.9

186.0

1935.0

2016

136.7

151.8

171.9

173.8

166.8

164.8

167.6

168.6

169.4

161.7

152.3

193.0

1978.3

2017*

143.5

152.0

179.0

167.4

172.4

167.1

169.1

165.1

166.5

158.0

147.7

182.4

1970.2

2018*

143.2

147.7

182.4

164.4

172.2

176.5

168.6

173.4

164.2

166.8

150.1

184.8

1994.3

2019*

140.7

148.6

175.5

169.7

172.3

162.4

176.9

182.7

1328.8

year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018

-1.7

0.6

-3.8

3.2

0.1

-8.0

4.9

5.3

-1.3

5.5

1.6

1.3

]

CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018

-1.7

-0.5

-1.8

-0.5

-0.4

-1.7

-0.8

0.0

0.7

1.2

1.2

1.2

Other Remittances

2012

23.6

24.8

25.3

26.7

24.7

23.8

23.9

23.8

19.3

22.1

20.7

25.7

284.3

2013

24.7

27.7

23.3

31.3

31.7

22.7

22.2

23.1

23.2

23.9

25.1

25.6

304.4

2014

24.4

25.3

26.4

26.3

26.1

18.5

27.3

23.9

26.9

24.7

27.9

23.5

301.2

2015

26.9

23.1

27.7

26.4

20.3

22.5

23.0

23.2

22.7

24.9

25.4

24.9

291.0

2016

23.5

28.3

25.0

28.9

27.8

25.7

27.8

25.5

24.3

21.3

25.8

29.3

313.2

2017*

25.7

23.8

27.5

25.3

28.0

28.0

23.8

24.5

31.5

36.9

26.4

33.8

335.1

2018*

22.3

21.1

36.6

19.9

28.2

26.1

32.1

35.0

22.8

34.8

36.4

36.2

351.5

2019*

25.5

23.4

41.6

31.9

35.0

31.9

36.3

31.0

256.7

year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018

14.5

10.8

13.6

60.0

24.0

22.1

13.1

-11.3

-27.8

-5.7

37.8

7.1

CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018

14.5

12.7

13.1

22.5

22.8

22.7

21.0

15.9

2.6

1.5

4.7

7.0

Total Remittance Inflows

2012

149.7

167.2

187.9

180.1

166.7

175.2

168.9

170.1

159.4

163.4

157.8

196.2

2042.5

2013

154.0

160.1

178.4

180.1

181.5

166.0

170.5

177.8

163.4

170.7

167.8

194.5

2064.9

2014

159.3

168.3

187.3

180.5

188.7

168.3

183.2

183.9

182.0

179.7

170.8

204.9

2157.0

2015

166.2

167.8

194.0

187.2

189.4

188.4

190.0

185.6

183.4

191.7

171.3

210.9

2226.0

2016

160.3

180.1

196.9

202.7

194.5

190.5

195.3

194.1

193.7

183.0

178.1

222.3

2291.5

2017*

169.2

175.8

206.5

192.7

200.3

195.0

192.9

189.5

198.0

194.9

174.2

216.2

2305.3

2018*

165.5

168.8

219.0

184.4

200.4

202.7

200.8

208.4

187.0

201.5

186.5

221.0

2345.8

2019*

166.2

172.0

217.1

201.7

207.2

194.3

213.3

213.7

1585.4

year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.5

1.9

-0.9

9.4

3.4

-4.1

6.2

2.5

-5.5

3.4

7.1

2.2

CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.5

1.2

0.4

2.6

2.8

1.6

2.3

2.3

1.0

1.2

1.7

1.8

Total Remittance Outflows

2012

23.4

22.4

22.3

21.3

24.3

22.1

22.5

22.3

18.4

22.1

21.8

24.5

267.4

2013

24.2

19.3

17.6

20.3

19.7

20.3

20.9

22.3

18.5

18.5

18.4

20.6

240.5

2014

19.3

16.5

16.4

21.1

17.1

14.8

22.1

20.4

19.9

19.4

19.5

20.8

227.3

2015

18.9

18.7

19.6

20.9

14.3

15.2

22.1

21.0

19.7

20.4

19.6

22.4

232.8

2016

22.3

19.0

19.8

19.2

16.8

15.7

21.3

19.4

19.0

20.0

22.6

20.1

235.4

2017*

20.0

20.9

22.6

14.8

18.9

20.5

19.7

22.1

20.7

22.0

23.4

26.4

251.9

2018*

20.6

17.4

23.2

14.3

22.1

20.9

22.0

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.3

22.6

249.0

2019*

20.6

20.1

20.6

26.6

24.7

21.0

22.2

22.1

177.9

year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.1

15.4

-11.0

85.8

11.4

0.3

1.2

2.7

3.6

-1.6

-8.9

-14.6

CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.1

7.1

0.2

16.5

15.3

12.7

10.9

9.8

1.9

1.5

0.4

-1.2

Net Remittances

2012

126.3

144.8

165.6

158.8

142.4

153.1

146.4

147.9

141.0

141.2

136.0

171.7

1775.0

2013

129.8

140.8

160.8

159.9

161.9

145.7

149.6

155.5

144.8

152.3

149.4

173.9

1824.4

2014

140.0

151.8

170.9

159.4

171.6

153.6

161.1

163.5

162.2

160.3

151.4

184.2

1929.8

2015

147.4

149.1

174.4

166.3

175.1

173.3

167.9

164.6

163.7

171.3

151.6

188.6

1993.2

2016

138.0

161.1

177.0

183.5

177.7

174.8

174.0

174.7

174.7

163.0

155.5

202.2

2056.1

2017*

149.3

154.9

183.9

177.9

181.4

174.6

173.2

167.5

177.2

172.9

150.8

189.8

2053.4

2018*

144.8

151.4

195.8

170.1

178.2

181.8

178.8

186.9

165.5

179.9

165.2

198.4

2096.9

2019*

145.6

151.9

196.5

175.1

182.6

173.3

191.0

191.6

1407.5

year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.5

0.4

0.3

2.9

2.4

-4.6

6.8

2.5

-6.6

4.1

9.6

4.6

CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018

0.5

0.4

0.4

1.0

1.3

0.3

1.3

1.4

0.9

1.2

1.9

2.1

* Provisional

International Accounts Section

Economic Information & Pubilcations Dept.

Research & Economic Programming Division

Bank of Jamaica

2

Appendix B: Fiscal Year

Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Fiscal Year)

US$ Millions

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

TOTAL

Remittance Companies

2012/2013

153.4

141.9

151.3

145.0

146.4

140.1

141.3

137.1

170.5

129.3

132.5

155.1

1743.9

2013/2014

148.8

149.9

143.4

148.3

154.6

140.2

146.9

142.7

168.9

134.9

143.1

160.9

1782.6

2014/2015

154.2

162.6

149.8

155.8

160.0

155.2

154.9

143.0

181.5

139.3

144.8

166.4

1867.4

2015/2016

160.7

169.1

166.0

167.1

162.4

160.7

166.7

145.9

186.0

136.7

151.8

171.9

1945.0

2016/2017

173.8

166.8

164.8

167.6

168.6

169.4

161.7

152.3

193.0

143.5

152.0

179.0

1992.4

2017/2018

167.4

172.4

167.1

169.1

165.1

166.5

158.0

147.7

182.4

143.2

147.7

182.4

1968.8

2018/2019*

164.4

172.2

176.5

168.6

173.4

164.2

166.8

150.1

184.8

140.7

148.6

175.5

1985.9

2019/2020*

169.7

172.3

162.4

176.9

182.7

year/year growth rate (%)

3.2

0.1

-8.0

4.9

5.3

-1.3

5.5

1.6

1.3

-1.7

0.6

-3.8

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

3.2

1.6

-1.7

-0.1

1.0

1.19

1.78

1.75

1.7

1.4

1.3

0.9

Other Remittances

2012/2013

26.7

24.7

23.8

23.9

23.8

19.3

22.1

20.7

25.7

24.7

27.7

23.3

286.2

2013/2014

31.3

31.7

22.7

22.2

23.1

23.2

23.9

25.1

25.6

24.4

25.3

26.4

304.8

2014/2015

26.3

26.1

18.5

27.3

23.9

26.9

24.7

27.9

23.5

26.9

23.1

27.7

302.8

2015/2016

26.4

20.3

22.5

23.0

23.2

22.7

24.9

25.4

24.9

23.5

28.3

25.0

290.1

2016/2017

28.9

27.8

25.7

27.8

25.5

24.3

21.3

25.8

29.3

25.7

23.8

27.5

313.4

2017/2018

25.3

28.0

28.0

23.8

24.5

31.5

36.9

26.4

33.8

22.3

21.1

36.6

338.1

2018/2019*

19.9

28.2

26.1

32.1

35.0

22.8

34.8

36.4

36.2

25.5

23.4

41.6

362.0

2019/2020*

31.9

35.0

31.9

36.3

31.0

year/year growth rate (%)

60.0

24.0

22.1

13.1

-11.3

-27.8

-5.7

37.8

7.1

14.5

10.8

13.6

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

60.0

38.9

33.0

27.0

17.5

1.9

0.50

4.9

5.2

-90.9

6.3

7.1

Total Remittance Inflows

2012/2013

180.1

166.7

175.2

168.9

170.1

159.4

163.4

157.8

196.2

154.0

160.1

178.4

2030.2

2013/2014

180.1

181.5

166.0

170.5

177.8

163.4

170.7

167.8

194.5

159.3

168.3

187.3

2087.3

2014/2015

180.5

188.7

168.3

183.2

183.9

182.0

179.7

170.8

204.9

166.2

167.8

194.0

2170.2

2015/2016

187.2

189.4

188.4

190.0

185.6

183.4

191.7

171.3

210.9

160.3

180.1

196.9

2235.2

2016/2017

202.7

194.5

190.5

195.3

194.1

193.7

183.0

178.1

222.3

169.2

175.8

206.5

2305.8

2017/2018

192.7

200.3

195.0

192.9

189.5

198.0

194.9

174.2

216.2

165.5

168.8

219.0

2307.0

2018/2019*

184.4

200.4

202.7

200.8

208.4

187.0

201.5

186.5

221.0

166.2

172.0

217.1

2347.9

2019/2020*

201.7

207.2

194.3

213.3

213.7

year/year growth rate (%)

9.4

3.4

-4.1

6.2

2.5

-5.5

3.4

7.1

2.2

0.5

1.9

-0.9

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

9.4

6.3

2.7

3.6

3.4

1.3

1.59

2.21

0.0

2.1

2.1

1.8

Total Remittance Outflows

2012/2013

21.3

24.3

22.1

22.5

22.3

18.4

22.1

21.8

24.5

24.2

19.3

17.6

260.4

2013/2014

20.3

19.7

20.3

20.9

22.3

18.5

18.5

18.4

20.6

19.3

16.5

16.4

231.7

2014/2015

21.1

17.1

14.8

22.1

20.4

19.9

19.4

19.5

20.8

18.9

18.7

19.6

232.2

2015/2016

20.9

14.3

15.2

22.1

21.0

19.7

20.4

19.6

22.4

22.3

19.0

19.8

236.8

2016/2017

19.2

16.8

15.7

21.3

19.4

19.0

20.0

22.6

20.1

20.0

20.9

22.6

237.7

2017/2018*

14.8

18.9

20.5

19.7

22.1

20.7

22.0

23.4

26.4

20.6

17.4

23.2

249.6

2018/2019*

14.3

22.1

20.9

22.0

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.3

22.6

20.6

20.1

20.6

249.1

2019/2020*

26.6

24.7

21.0

22.2

22.1

year/year growth rate (%)

85.8

11.4

0.3

1.2

2.7

3.6

-1.6

-8.9

-14.6

0.1

15.4

-11.0

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

85.8

40.6

25.9

19.1

15.6

4.8

3.79

1.96

-0.4

7.7

0.9

-0.2

Net Remittances

2012/2013

158.8

142.4

153.1

146.4

147.9

141.0

141.2

136.0

171.7

129.8

140.8

160.8

1769.8

2013/2014

159.9

161.9

145.7

149.6

155.5

144.8

152.3

149.4

173.9

140.0

151.8

170.9

1855.7

2014/2015

159.4

171.6

153.6

161.1

163.5

162.2

160.3

151.4

184.2

147.4

149.1

174.4

1938.0

2015/2016

166.3

175.1

173.3

167.9

164.6

163.7

171.3

151.6

188.6

138.0

161.1

177.0

1998.4

2016/2017

183.5

177.7

174.8

174.0

174.7

174.7

163.0

155.5

202.2

149.3

154.9

183.9

2068.1

2017/2018

177.9

181.4

174.6

173.2

167.5

177.2

172.9

150.8

189.8

144.8

151.4

195.8

2057.3

2018/2019*

170.1

178.2

181.8

178.8

186.9

165.5

179.9

165.2

198.4

145.6

151.9

196.5

2098.8

2019/2020*

175.1

182.6

173.3

191.0

191.6

year/year growth rate (%)

2.9

2.4

-4.6

6.8

2.5

-6.6

4.1

9.6

4.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)

2.9

2.7

0.2

1.9

2.0

0.9

1.3

2.2

2.5

2.4

2.2

2.0

* Provisional

International Accounts Section

Economic Information & Pubilcations Dept.

Research & Economic Programming Division

Bank of Jamaica

3

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:40:59 UTC
