CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Remittance Bulletin - August 2019

Remittance Service Providers as at 30 December 2018
Dec- Dec- 2017 2018
New locations
Remittances Bulletin
August 2019
August 2019:
Net remittance inflows of US$191.6 million increased by 2.5 per cent or US$4.7 million relative to August 2018 (Chart 1).The increase was reflective of an increase in gross remittance inflows of 2.5 per cent or US$5.3 million partly offset by an increase of 2.7 per cent or US$0.6 million in outflows. The increase in gross remittance inflows was
attributable to an increase of 5.3 per
cent in Remittance Companies
partially offset by a decrease of 11.3
per cent in Other Remittances (Table
relinquished/ 51 92 revoked
Number of
January to August 2019:
Net remittance inflows of US$1407.5 million increased by 1.4 per cent or
US$19.8 million relative to the
Number of
8 6
primary agents
Macro-economic Indicators*
Remittance/Population (US$)
Remittances/GDP
Remittances/Tourist Expenditure
Remittances/Exports
Remittances/FDI Inflows
Remittances/Imports
.......
Download Statistics
Remittance Inflows & Outflows
Balance of Payments
Foreign Direct Investment
Tourism
National Summary Data Page
Contact information
Telephone: 876 922 0750
Website: www.boj.org.jm
Email: publications@boj.org.jm
This Bulletin presents a summarized monthly update on Jamaica's Remittance statistics.
Prepared by: Economic Information & Publications Department
Copyright © Bank of Jamaica 2019. All rights reserved.
|
Table 1: Jamaica's Remittances (US$ Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
August*
|
|
|
Jan-AugustJan-August
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
chg
|
%chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
chg
|
%chg
|
Total Remittance Inflows
|
208.4
|
213.7
|
5.3
|
2.5
|
1549.8
|
1585.4
|
35.6
|
2.3
|
Remittance Companies^
|
173.4
|
182.7
|
9.2
|
5.3
|
1328.4
|
1328.8
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
Other Remittances
|
35.0
|
31.0
|
-4.0
|
-11.3
|
221.4
|
256.7
|
35.3
|
15.9
|
Total Remittance Outflows
|
21.5
|
22.1
|
0.6
|
2.7
|
162.0
|
177.9
|
15.9
|
9.8
|
Net Remittances
|
186.9
|
191.6
|
4.7
|
2.5
|
1387.8
|
1407.5
|
19.8
|
1.4
-
Provisional
-
Growth relative to the corresponding period of the previous year ^ Flows through Remittance Companies
2016+ 2017** 2018**
839.4 885.0 858.1
16.3 16.4 16.0
90.3 82.1 75.7
197.4 173.7 123.8
289.8 259.9 302.8
57.6 47.8 43.1
* in relation to Remittance Inflows
previous corresponding period. The increase reflected an increase of 2.3
per cent or US$35.6 million in remittance inflows partially offset by an increase of 9.8 per cent or US$15.9 million in outflows. The increase in inflows was mainly attributable to an increase of 15.9 per cent in Other Remittances while Remittance Companies remained relatively flat (Table 1).
Source of Remittance Inflows:
The largest source market of remittances to Jamaica in August 2019 remained the USA, whose share increased to 64.9 per cent, from 63.7 per cent recorded August 2018. The remaining share of remittances for August 2019 came from Canada at 12.5 per cent, followed by UK and the Cayman Islands at 10.4 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively (Chart 2).
Comparison with Other Countries:Jamaica's growth rate of 2.3 per cent was below Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 12.7 per cent. Mexico and El Salvador registered growth rates of 8.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.
Overall, the January to August 2019 period had remittance inflows totalling US$1585.4 million, (Chart 4).
Appendix A: Calendar Year
Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Calendar Year)
US$ Millions
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
TOTAL
|
Remittance Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
126.1
|
142.4
|
162.5
|
153.4
|
141.9
|
151.3
|
145.0
|
146.4
|
140.1
|
141.3
|
137.1
|
170.5
|
1758.2
|
2013
|
129.3
|
132.5
|
155.1
|
148.8
|
149.9
|
143.4
|
148.3
|
154.6
|
140.2
|
146.9
|
142.7
|
168.9
|
1760.6
|
2014
|
134.9
|
143.1
|
160.9
|
154.2
|
162.6
|
149.8
|
155.8
|
160.0
|
155.2
|
154.9
|
143.0
|
181.5
|
1855.8
|
2015
|
139.3
|
144.8
|
166.4
|
160.7
|
169.1
|
166.0
|
167.1
|
162.4
|
160.7
|
166.7
|
145.9
|
186.0
|
1935.0
|
2016
|
136.7
|
151.8
|
171.9
|
173.8
|
166.8
|
164.8
|
167.6
|
168.6
|
169.4
|
161.7
|
152.3
|
193.0
|
1978.3
|
2017*
|
143.5
|
152.0
|
179.0
|
167.4
|
172.4
|
167.1
|
169.1
|
165.1
|
166.5
|
158.0
|
147.7
|
182.4
|
1970.2
|
2018*
|
143.2
|
147.7
|
182.4
|
164.4
|
172.2
|
176.5
|
168.6
|
173.4
|
164.2
|
166.8
|
150.1
|
184.8
|
1994.3
|
2019*
|
140.7
|
148.6
|
175.5
|
169.7
|
172.3
|
162.4
|
176.9
|
182.7
|
|
|
|
|
1328.8
|
year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
-1.7
|
0.6
|
-3.8
|
3.2
|
0.1
|
-8.0
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
-1.3
|
5.5
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
]
|
CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
-1.7
|
-0.5
|
-1.8
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
-1.7
|
-0.8
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
|
Other Remittances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
23.6
|
24.8
|
25.3
|
26.7
|
24.7
|
23.8
|
23.9
|
23.8
|
19.3
|
22.1
|
20.7
|
25.7
|
284.3
|
2013
|
24.7
|
27.7
|
23.3
|
31.3
|
31.7
|
22.7
|
22.2
|
23.1
|
23.2
|
23.9
|
25.1
|
25.6
|
304.4
|
2014
|
24.4
|
25.3
|
26.4
|
26.3
|
26.1
|
18.5
|
27.3
|
23.9
|
26.9
|
24.7
|
27.9
|
23.5
|
301.2
|
2015
|
26.9
|
23.1
|
27.7
|
26.4
|
20.3
|
22.5
|
23.0
|
23.2
|
22.7
|
24.9
|
25.4
|
24.9
|
291.0
|
2016
|
23.5
|
28.3
|
25.0
|
28.9
|
27.8
|
25.7
|
27.8
|
25.5
|
24.3
|
21.3
|
25.8
|
29.3
|
313.2
|
2017*
|
25.7
|
23.8
|
27.5
|
25.3
|
28.0
|
28.0
|
23.8
|
24.5
|
31.5
|
36.9
|
26.4
|
33.8
|
335.1
|
2018*
|
22.3
|
21.1
|
36.6
|
19.9
|
28.2
|
26.1
|
32.1
|
35.0
|
22.8
|
34.8
|
36.4
|
36.2
|
351.5
|
2019*
|
25.5
|
23.4
|
41.6
|
31.9
|
35.0
|
31.9
|
36.3
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
|
256.7
|
year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
14.5
|
10.8
|
13.6
|
60.0
|
24.0
|
22.1
|
13.1
|
-11.3
|
-27.8
|
-5.7
|
37.8
|
7.1
|
|
CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
14.5
|
12.7
|
13.1
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
22.7
|
21.0
|
15.9
|
2.6
|
1.5
|
4.7
|
7.0
|
|
Total Remittance Inflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
149.7
|
167.2
|
187.9
|
180.1
|
166.7
|
175.2
|
168.9
|
170.1
|
159.4
|
163.4
|
157.8
|
196.2
|
2042.5
|
2013
|
154.0
|
160.1
|
178.4
|
180.1
|
181.5
|
166.0
|
170.5
|
177.8
|
163.4
|
170.7
|
167.8
|
194.5
|
2064.9
|
2014
|
159.3
|
168.3
|
187.3
|
180.5
|
188.7
|
168.3
|
183.2
|
183.9
|
182.0
|
179.7
|
170.8
|
204.9
|
2157.0
|
2015
|
166.2
|
167.8
|
194.0
|
187.2
|
189.4
|
188.4
|
190.0
|
185.6
|
183.4
|
191.7
|
171.3
|
210.9
|
2226.0
|
2016
|
160.3
|
180.1
|
196.9
|
202.7
|
194.5
|
190.5
|
195.3
|
194.1
|
193.7
|
183.0
|
178.1
|
222.3
|
2291.5
|
2017*
|
169.2
|
175.8
|
206.5
|
192.7
|
200.3
|
195.0
|
192.9
|
189.5
|
198.0
|
194.9
|
174.2
|
216.2
|
2305.3
|
2018*
|
165.5
|
168.8
|
219.0
|
184.4
|
200.4
|
202.7
|
200.8
|
208.4
|
187.0
|
201.5
|
186.5
|
221.0
|
2345.8
|
2019*
|
166.2
|
172.0
|
217.1
|
201.7
|
207.2
|
194.3
|
213.3
|
213.7
|
|
|
|
|
1585.4
|
year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
-0.9
|
9.4
|
3.4
|
-4.1
|
6.2
|
2.5
|
-5.5
|
3.4
|
7.1
|
2.2
|
|
CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
|
Total Remittance Outflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
23.4
|
22.4
|
22.3
|
21.3
|
24.3
|
22.1
|
22.5
|
22.3
|
18.4
|
22.1
|
21.8
|
24.5
|
267.4
|
2013
|
24.2
|
19.3
|
17.6
|
20.3
|
19.7
|
20.3
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
18.4
|
20.6
|
240.5
|
2014
|
19.3
|
16.5
|
16.4
|
21.1
|
17.1
|
14.8
|
22.1
|
20.4
|
19.9
|
19.4
|
19.5
|
20.8
|
227.3
|
2015
|
18.9
|
18.7
|
19.6
|
20.9
|
14.3
|
15.2
|
22.1
|
21.0
|
19.7
|
20.4
|
19.6
|
22.4
|
232.8
|
2016
|
22.3
|
19.0
|
19.8
|
19.2
|
16.8
|
15.7
|
21.3
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
20.0
|
22.6
|
20.1
|
235.4
|
2017*
|
20.0
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
14.8
|
18.9
|
20.5
|
19.7
|
22.1
|
20.7
|
22.0
|
23.4
|
26.4
|
251.9
|
2018*
|
20.6
|
17.4
|
23.2
|
14.3
|
22.1
|
20.9
|
22.0
|
21.5
|
21.5
|
21.6
|
21.3
|
22.6
|
249.0
|
2019*
|
20.6
|
20.1
|
20.6
|
26.6
|
24.7
|
21.0
|
22.2
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
177.9
|
year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.1
|
15.4
|
-11.0
|
85.8
|
11.4
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
-1.6
|
-8.9
|
-14.6
|
|
CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.1
|
7.1
|
0.2
|
16.5
|
15.3
|
12.7
|
10.9
|
9.8
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
-1.2
|
|
Net Remittances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
126.3
|
144.8
|
165.6
|
158.8
|
142.4
|
153.1
|
146.4
|
147.9
|
141.0
|
141.2
|
136.0
|
171.7
|
1775.0
|
2013
|
129.8
|
140.8
|
160.8
|
159.9
|
161.9
|
145.7
|
149.6
|
155.5
|
144.8
|
152.3
|
149.4
|
173.9
|
1824.4
|
2014
|
140.0
|
151.8
|
170.9
|
159.4
|
171.6
|
153.6
|
161.1
|
163.5
|
162.2
|
160.3
|
151.4
|
184.2
|
1929.8
|
2015
|
147.4
|
149.1
|
174.4
|
166.3
|
175.1
|
173.3
|
167.9
|
164.6
|
163.7
|
171.3
|
151.6
|
188.6
|
1993.2
|
2016
|
138.0
|
161.1
|
177.0
|
183.5
|
177.7
|
174.8
|
174.0
|
174.7
|
174.7
|
163.0
|
155.5
|
202.2
|
2056.1
|
2017*
|
149.3
|
154.9
|
183.9
|
177.9
|
181.4
|
174.6
|
173.2
|
167.5
|
177.2
|
172.9
|
150.8
|
189.8
|
2053.4
|
2018*
|
144.8
|
151.4
|
195.8
|
170.1
|
178.2
|
181.8
|
178.8
|
186.9
|
165.5
|
179.9
|
165.2
|
198.4
|
2096.9
|
2019*
|
145.6
|
151.9
|
196.5
|
175.1
|
182.6
|
173.3
|
191.0
|
191.6
|
|
|
|
|
1407.5
|
year/year growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
-4.6
|
6.8
|
2.5
|
-6.6
|
4.1
|
9.6
|
4.6
|
|
CYTD growth rate (%):2017/2018
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
* Provisional
International Accounts Section
Economic Information & Pubilcations Dept.
Research & Economic Programming Division
Bank of Jamaica
2
Appendix B: Fiscal Year
Jamaica's Historical Remittances (Fiscal Year)
US$ Millions
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
TOTAL
|
Remittance Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
153.4
|
141.9
|
151.3
|
145.0
|
146.4
|
140.1
|
141.3
|
137.1
|
170.5
|
129.3
|
132.5
|
155.1
|
1743.9
|
2013/2014
|
148.8
|
149.9
|
143.4
|
148.3
|
154.6
|
140.2
|
146.9
|
142.7
|
168.9
|
134.9
|
143.1
|
160.9
|
1782.6
|
2014/2015
|
154.2
|
162.6
|
149.8
|
155.8
|
160.0
|
155.2
|
154.9
|
143.0
|
181.5
|
139.3
|
144.8
|
166.4
|
1867.4
|
2015/2016
|
160.7
|
169.1
|
166.0
|
167.1
|
162.4
|
160.7
|
166.7
|
145.9
|
186.0
|
136.7
|
151.8
|
171.9
|
1945.0
|
2016/2017
|
173.8
|
166.8
|
164.8
|
167.6
|
168.6
|
169.4
|
161.7
|
152.3
|
193.0
|
143.5
|
152.0
|
179.0
|
1992.4
|
2017/2018
|
167.4
|
172.4
|
167.1
|
169.1
|
165.1
|
166.5
|
158.0
|
147.7
|
182.4
|
143.2
|
147.7
|
182.4
|
1968.8
|
2018/2019*
|
164.4
|
172.2
|
176.5
|
168.6
|
173.4
|
164.2
|
166.8
|
150.1
|
184.8
|
140.7
|
148.6
|
175.5
|
1985.9
|
2019/2020*
|
169.7
|
172.3
|
162.4
|
176.9
|
182.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year/year growth rate (%)
|
3.2
|
0.1
|
-8.0
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
-1.3
|
5.5
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
-1.7
|
0.6
|
-3.8
|
|
FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)
|
3.2
|
1.6
|
-1.7
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
1.19
|
1.78
|
1.75
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
|
Other Remittances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
26.7
|
24.7
|
23.8
|
23.9
|
23.8
|
19.3
|
22.1
|
20.7
|
25.7
|
24.7
|
27.7
|
23.3
|
286.2
|
2013/2014
|
31.3
|
31.7
|
22.7
|
22.2
|
23.1
|
23.2
|
23.9
|
25.1
|
25.6
|
24.4
|
25.3
|
26.4
|
304.8
|
2014/2015
|
26.3
|
26.1
|
18.5
|
27.3
|
23.9
|
26.9
|
24.7
|
27.9
|
23.5
|
26.9
|
23.1
|
27.7
|
302.8
|
2015/2016
|
26.4
|
20.3
|
22.5
|
23.0
|
23.2
|
22.7
|
24.9
|
25.4
|
24.9
|
23.5
|
28.3
|
25.0
|
290.1
|
2016/2017
|
28.9
|
27.8
|
25.7
|
27.8
|
25.5
|
24.3
|
21.3
|
25.8
|
29.3
|
25.7
|
23.8
|
27.5
|
313.4
|
2017/2018
|
25.3
|
28.0
|
28.0
|
23.8
|
24.5
|
31.5
|
36.9
|
26.4
|
33.8
|
22.3
|
21.1
|
36.6
|
338.1
|
2018/2019*
|
19.9
|
28.2
|
26.1
|
32.1
|
35.0
|
22.8
|
34.8
|
36.4
|
36.2
|
25.5
|
23.4
|
41.6
|
362.0
|
2019/2020*
|
31.9
|
35.0
|
31.9
|
36.3
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year/year growth rate (%)
|
60.0
|
24.0
|
22.1
|
13.1
|
-11.3
|
-27.8
|
-5.7
|
37.8
|
7.1
|
14.5
|
10.8
|
13.6
|
|
FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)
|
60.0
|
38.9
|
33.0
|
27.0
|
17.5
|
1.9
|
0.50
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
-90.9
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
|
Total Remittance Inflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
180.1
|
166.7
|
175.2
|
168.9
|
170.1
|
159.4
|
163.4
|
157.8
|
196.2
|
154.0
|
160.1
|
178.4
|
2030.2
|
2013/2014
|
180.1
|
181.5
|
166.0
|
170.5
|
177.8
|
163.4
|
170.7
|
167.8
|
194.5
|
159.3
|
168.3
|
187.3
|
2087.3
|
2014/2015
|
180.5
|
188.7
|
168.3
|
183.2
|
183.9
|
182.0
|
179.7
|
170.8
|
204.9
|
166.2
|
167.8
|
194.0
|
2170.2
|
2015/2016
|
187.2
|
189.4
|
188.4
|
190.0
|
185.6
|
183.4
|
191.7
|
171.3
|
210.9
|
160.3
|
180.1
|
196.9
|
2235.2
|
2016/2017
|
202.7
|
194.5
|
190.5
|
195.3
|
194.1
|
193.7
|
183.0
|
178.1
|
222.3
|
169.2
|
175.8
|
206.5
|
2305.8
|
2017/2018
|
192.7
|
200.3
|
195.0
|
192.9
|
189.5
|
198.0
|
194.9
|
174.2
|
216.2
|
165.5
|
168.8
|
219.0
|
2307.0
|
2018/2019*
|
184.4
|
200.4
|
202.7
|
200.8
|
208.4
|
187.0
|
201.5
|
186.5
|
221.0
|
166.2
|
172.0
|
217.1
|
2347.9
|
2019/2020*
|
201.7
|
207.2
|
194.3
|
213.3
|
213.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year/year growth rate (%)
|
9.4
|
3.4
|
-4.1
|
6.2
|
2.5
|
-5.5
|
3.4
|
7.1
|
2.2
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
-0.9
|
|
FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)
|
9.4
|
6.3
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
1.3
|
1.59
|
2.21
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
|
Total Remittance Outflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
21.3
|
24.3
|
22.1
|
22.5
|
22.3
|
18.4
|
22.1
|
21.8
|
24.5
|
24.2
|
19.3
|
17.6
|
260.4
|
2013/2014
|
20.3
|
19.7
|
20.3
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
18.4
|
20.6
|
19.3
|
16.5
|
16.4
|
231.7
|
2014/2015
|
21.1
|
17.1
|
14.8
|
22.1
|
20.4
|
19.9
|
19.4
|
19.5
|
20.8
|
18.9
|
18.7
|
19.6
|
232.2
|
2015/2016
|
20.9
|
14.3
|
15.2
|
22.1
|
21.0
|
19.7
|
20.4
|
19.6
|
22.4
|
22.3
|
19.0
|
19.8
|
236.8
|
2016/2017
|
19.2
|
16.8
|
15.7
|
21.3
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
20.0
|
22.6
|
20.1
|
20.0
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
237.7
|
2017/2018*
|
14.8
|
18.9
|
20.5
|
19.7
|
22.1
|
20.7
|
22.0
|
23.4
|
26.4
|
20.6
|
17.4
|
23.2
|
249.6
|
2018/2019*
|
14.3
|
22.1
|
20.9
|
22.0
|
21.5
|
21.5
|
21.6
|
21.3
|
22.6
|
20.6
|
20.1
|
20.6
|
249.1
|
2019/2020*
|
26.6
|
24.7
|
21.0
|
22.2
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year/year growth rate (%)
|
85.8
|
11.4
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
-1.6
|
-8.9
|
-14.6
|
0.1
|
15.4
|
-11.0
|
|
FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)
|
85.8
|
40.6
|
25.9
|
19.1
|
15.6
|
4.8
|
3.79
|
1.96
|
-0.4
|
7.7
|
0.9
|
-0.2
|
|
Net Remittances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
158.8
|
142.4
|
153.1
|
146.4
|
147.9
|
141.0
|
141.2
|
136.0
|
171.7
|
129.8
|
140.8
|
160.8
|
1769.8
|
2013/2014
|
159.9
|
161.9
|
145.7
|
149.6
|
155.5
|
144.8
|
152.3
|
149.4
|
173.9
|
140.0
|
151.8
|
170.9
|
1855.7
|
2014/2015
|
159.4
|
171.6
|
153.6
|
161.1
|
163.5
|
162.2
|
160.3
|
151.4
|
184.2
|
147.4
|
149.1
|
174.4
|
1938.0
|
2015/2016
|
166.3
|
175.1
|
173.3
|
167.9
|
164.6
|
163.7
|
171.3
|
151.6
|
188.6
|
138.0
|
161.1
|
177.0
|
1998.4
|
2016/2017
|
183.5
|
177.7
|
174.8
|
174.0
|
174.7
|
174.7
|
163.0
|
155.5
|
202.2
|
149.3
|
154.9
|
183.9
|
2068.1
|
2017/2018
|
177.9
|
181.4
|
174.6
|
173.2
|
167.5
|
177.2
|
172.9
|
150.8
|
189.8
|
144.8
|
151.4
|
195.8
|
2057.3
|
2018/2019*
|
170.1
|
178.2
|
181.8
|
178.8
|
186.9
|
165.5
|
179.9
|
165.2
|
198.4
|
145.6
|
151.9
|
196.5
|
2098.8
|
2019/2020*
|
175.1
|
182.6
|
173.3
|
191.0
|
191.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year/year growth rate (%)
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
-4.6
|
6.8
|
2.5
|
-6.6
|
4.1
|
9.6
|
4.6
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
FYTD/FYTD growth rate (%)
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
* Provisional
International Accounts Section
Economic Information & Pubilcations Dept.
Research & Economic Programming Division
Bank of Jamaica
3
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:40:59 UTC