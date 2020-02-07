Log in
CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : UK investment, trade and economic development in Sub-Saharan Africa

02/07/2020 | 01:08pm EST

LORDS

07 February 2020

The Committee will take evidence on UK trade and investment in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the African Union's role in addressing peace and security issues.

Witnesses

Wednesday 12 February in Committee Room 3, Palace of Westminster

At 10.40

  • Dr Dirk Willem te Velde, Principal Research Fellow and Director of Programme, International Economic Development Group, Overseas Development Institute
  • Tom Pengelly, Director, External Secretariat for All Party Parliamentary Group on Trade Out of Poverty, and Managing Director, Saana Consulting

At 11.40 via videolink

  • Professor Tim Murithi, Head, Peacebuilding Interventions, and Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa

Possible questions

  • What is your assessment of the importance and success of the recent UK-Africa Investment Summit?
  • What are the biggest obstacles to the Government's ambition for the UK to become a bigger investor in Africa?
  • To what extent do UK investments in fossil fuel industries in Sub-Saharan Africa undermine efforts by the Government to combat climate change?
  • In Agenda 2063 the African Union pledged to 'silence the guns' by 2020. What have been the biggest obstacles facing the AU as it tried to fulfil this pledge?
  • Is there an appropriate balance between African and international commitments to peacekeeping efforts in the region, and what role does the African Union play in this?
  • What is the African Union's role in building peace and ensuring transitional justice in Sub-Saharan Africa?
  • What is your assessment of the 2019 UK-AU Memorandum of Understanding?

Further information

More news on: Parliament, government and politics, Parliament, International affairs, Africa, International politics and government, House of Lords news, Lords news, Committee news

Disclaimer

The United Kingdom Parliament published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 18:07:02 UTC
