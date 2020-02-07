CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : UK investment, trade and economic development in Sub-Saharan Africa

LORDS
07 February 2020
The Committee will take evidence on UK trade and investment in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the African Union's role in addressing peace and security issues.
Witnesses
Wednesday 12 February in Committee Room 3, Palace of Westminster
At 10.40
-
Dr Dirk Willem te Velde, Principal Research Fellow and Director of Programme, International Economic Development Group, Overseas Development Institute
-
Tom Pengelly, Director, External Secretariat for All Party Parliamentary Group on Trade Out of Poverty, and Managing Director, Saana Consulting
At 11.40 via videolink
-
Professor Tim Murithi, Head, Peacebuilding Interventions, and Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa
Possible questions
-
What is your assessment of the importance and success of the recent UK-Africa Investment Summit?
-
What are the biggest obstacles to the Government's ambition for the UK to become a bigger investor in Africa?
-
To what extent do UK investments in fossil fuel industries in Sub-Saharan Africa undermine efforts by the Government to combat climate change?
-
In Agenda 2063 the African Union pledged to 'silence the guns' by 2020. What have been the biggest obstacles facing the AU as it tried to fulfil this pledge?
-
Is there an appropriate balance between African and international commitments to peacekeeping efforts in the region, and what role does the African Union play in this?
-
What is the African Union's role in building peace and ensuring transitional justice in Sub-Saharan Africa?
-
What is your assessment of the 2019 UK-AU Memorandum of Understanding?
Further information
