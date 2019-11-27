CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Union Plus #GivingTuesday

Source: Union Plus
#GivingTuesday - Kick Off the Season of Giving!
Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday…#GivingTuesday! Kick off the holiday season by taking a break from traditional holiday shopping to give the gift of kindness.
#GivingTuesday is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving - this year it's December 3rd.
It's a day to take a pause from holiday gift-giving to think about ways that you can give back to people in our communities - by way of a charitable donation or even in small ways like offering a kind word or a hot meal.
Here are some quick and easy ideas of how you can participate in #GivingTuesday.
But don't limit yourself to this list - be creative and have your friends and family join in the fun!
Donate to a charitable organization.
Whether it's a charitable organization or a local pet shelter - support the vulnerable in our communities that need your help.
Buy or prepare a meal for someone in need.
This can be as easy as buying a meal for someone or as personal as preparing a meal.
Stop by your local fire or police department and say thanks.
They're helping people in your community, everyday. A thank you can make their day.
Write a letter to our troops overseas.
They're all separated from their families during the holidays - show them that they're appreciated and thank them for their service.
