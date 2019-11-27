CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Union Plus #GivingTuesday

Source: Union Plus

#GivingTuesday - Kick Off the Season of Giving!

Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday…#GivingTuesday! Kick off the holiday season by taking a break from traditional holiday shopping to give the gift of kindness. #GivingTuesday is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving - this year it's December 3rd. It's a day to take a pause from holiday gift-giving to think about ways that you can give back to people in our communities - by way of a charitable donation or even in small ways like offering a kind word or a hot meal.

Here are some quick and easy ideas of how you can participate in #GivingTuesday.

But don't limit yourself to this list - be creative and have your friends and family join in the fun!