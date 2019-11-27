Log in
CSA Canadian Securities Administrators : Union Plus #GivingTuesday

11/27/2019 | 02:08pm EST

Source: Union Plus

#GivingTuesday - Kick Off the Season of Giving!

Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday…#GivingTuesday! Kick off the holiday season by taking a break from traditional holiday shopping to give the gift of kindness.

#GivingTuesday is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving - this year it's December 3rd.

It's a day to take a pause from holiday gift-giving to think about ways that you can give back to people in our communities - by way of a charitable donation or even in small ways like offering a kind word or a hot meal.

Here are some quick and easy ideas of how you can participate in #GivingTuesday.

But don't limit yourself to this list - be creative and have your friends and family join in the fun!

  • Donate to a charitable organization.

Whether it's a charitable organization or a local pet shelter - support the vulnerable in our communities that need your help.

  • Buy or prepare a meal for someone in need.

This can be as easy as buying a meal for someone or as personal as preparing a meal.

  • Stop by your local fire or police department and say thanks.

They're helping people in your community, everyday. A thank you can make their day.

  • Write a letter to our troops overseas.

They're all separated from their families during the holidays - show them that they're appreciated and thank them for their service.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 19:07:03 UTC
HOT NEWS
