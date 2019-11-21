CSB Bancorp : Chelsea State Bank Welcomes New President Joanne Rau

Most cash back rewards cards sound great at first, until you read the fine print: You only get rewards on certain items, at certain stores, at certain times. With a Free Kasasa Cash Back Checking account, you get 4% cash back on all purchases up to $200 monthly. That's $96 cash back every year. And you still have access to top-notch online banking services, one-on-one service through Chelsea State Bank, no maintenance fees, and refunds on ATM withdrawal fees.

Earn 4% cash back on all purchases up to $200

No maintenance fees

Full-service online banking

Personal service with Chelsea State Bank

Refunds on ATM withdrawal fees up to $25

$1.00 minimum deposit to open. No minimum balance requirements.

To earn your rewards, enrollments must be in place and all of the following transactions and activities must post and settle to your Kasasa Cash Back account during each Monthly Qualification Cycle:

At least 12 debit card purchases

Be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements

Be enrolled in and log into online banking

Open in Minutes

Disclaimers