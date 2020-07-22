CSB Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Earnings

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB):

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Diluted earnings per share $0.95 $0.94 Net Income $2,606,000 $2,586,000 Return on average common equity 11.72 % 12.91 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.39 %

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced second quarter 2020 net income of $2,606,000, or $.95 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2,586,000, or $.94 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Income before federal income tax amounted to $3,227,000, an increase of 1% over the same quarter in the prior year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 net income totaled $5,089,000 compared to $5,126,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of less than 1%.

Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 11.72% and 1.15%, respectively, compared with 12.91% and 1.39% for the second quarter of 2019.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, “Second quarter results were significantly impacted by direct and indirect influences of COVID-19. The Company issued over $90 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to help offset economic damage from the pandemic health emergency, accepted record deposit growth as businesses and households conserved expenses, and recorded all-time high home mortgage volumes fueled by significant refinance activity as mortgage rates dropped to historic lows in response to the Federal Reserve’s “near zero bound” interest rate policy. While these actions resulted in lower margins and deployment of significant resources, we remain invested in responding to the significant market needs created by the dual health and financial crisis.”

Net interest income and noninterest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, totaled $8.7 million during the quarter, an increase of $265 thousand from the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income decreased $59 thousand, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Loan interest income including fees decreased $80 thousand during second quarter 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019, a decrease of 1%. Average total loan balances during the current quarter were $74 million higher than the year ago quarter, an increase of 13%. Loan yields for second quarter 2020 averaged 4.60%, a decrease of 66 basis points from the 2019 second quarter average of 5.26%.

The net interest margin was 3.29% compared to 4.08% for second quarter 2019. The tax equivalency effect on the margin remained stable at 0.02% in the comparable second quarters.

Due to Covid factors, an increased provision for loan losses of $717 thousand was recognized for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $285 thousand for the prior year quarter. The extent of credit quality degradation and resultant losses will not be discernable until emergency stimulus provided by the Federal government and agencies is exhausted, the disease runs its course through health-ordered curtailments and the related impact on employment levels, and damage to household and business balance sheets can be fully measured. Additional COVID-19 related provisions may be necessary in future quarters.

Noninterest income increased 25%, compared to second quarter of 2019, fueled by growth in gain on sale of real estate loans into the secondary market, increases in debit card fee income, and bank owned life insurance values. These increases were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts as both consumer and business accounts maintained increased deposit balances from government stimulus payments and loans provided by the bank within the PPP.

Noninterest expense decreased 4% from second quarter 2019. Salary and employee benefit costs decreased $239 thousand, or 8%, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of the capitalization of wage expense approximating $330 thousand associated with the origination of the PPP loans. Marketing and public relations decreased by $73 thousand, or 53%, reflecting the pandemic-related shut down of activities in second quarter 2020. The Company’s second quarter efficiency ratio decreased to 54.1% compared to 58.0%.

Federal income tax expense totaled $621 thousand in second quarter 2020, as compared to $613 thousand tax expense for the same quarter in 2019. The effective tax rate approximated 19% in both periods.

Average total assets during the quarter amounted to $913 million, an increase of $167 million, or 22%, above the same quarter of the prior year. Liquidity increased as the Company’s average interest-bearing balances with banks increased $78 million during the quarter to $118 million as compared to the second quarter in 2019. Average loan balances of $622 million increased $74 million, or 13%, from the prior year second quarter while average securities balances of $121 million increased $10 million, or 9%, as compared to second quarter 2019.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $69 million, or 19%, from prior year levels. This amount includes $72 million in new PPP average balances in the quarter. Average residential mortgage balances including home equity lines of credit increased $6 million, or 3%, over the prior year’s quarter. Average consumer credit balances decreased $908 thousand, or 5%, versus the same quarter of the prior year.

Nonperforming assets decreased $115 thousand from June 30, 2019 to $4.5 million, or 0.70%, of total loans plus other real estate at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, approximately $1.1 million of the non-performing loan total is guaranteed by either USDA or the SBA. Delinquent loan balances as of June 30, 2020 decreased to 0.73% of total loans as compared to 1.04% at June 30, 2019.

Net loan losses recognized during second quarter 2020 were $3 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, compared to second quarter 2019 net loan losses of $35 thousand. The allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.23% of total loans at June 30, 2020 as compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans minus PPP loans was 1.44% at June 30, 2020.

Average deposit balances grew on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $150 million, or 24%. For the second quarter 2020, the average cost of deposits amounted to 0.35%, as compared to 0.60% for the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter 2020, increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included noninterest-bearing demand accounts of $59 million, interest-bearing transaction accounts of $89 million, and time deposits of $2 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the second quarter of 2020 increased by $6 million, or 16%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $90.0 million on June 30, 2020 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.3% on June 30, 2020 and 10.9% on June 30, 2019. The Company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, a $.02 per share increase over second quarter 2019, producing an annualized yield of 3.5% based on the June 30, 2020 closing price of $32.00.

Cares Act and related events

On March 27, 2020 the Cares Act, a $2.3 trillion emergency federal relief bill, was signed into law. The relief effort included SBA’s PPP for qualifying businesses, and subsequent actions by Congress enlarged and extended the PPP as well as additional emergency relief programs. We have facilitated and funded more than 750 of these government assistance loans and continue to offer this relief lending program within our market area. We expect the majority of the PPP loan dollars will ultimately qualify for borrower forgiveness under the guidelines of the SBA program. We have also extended loan modifications to qualifying commercial and consumer loan customers to deal with the uncertainty of the economy. A customer can request relief from their total payment, or place their obligation on interest only for a period of 3-4 months, with maturities extended on these modified loans. As of June 30, 2020, we have modified $63 million of term commercial loans and $4 million of consumer loans.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $965 million as of June 30, 2020. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company’s business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Quarters (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 6 months 6 months Net interest income FTE (a) $ 7,048 $ 6,953 $ 7,168 $ 7,228 $ 7,111 $ 14,001 $ 14,160 Provision for loan losses 717 178 285 285 285 895 570 Other income 1,641 1,343 1,451 1,440 1,313 2,984 2,537 Other expenses 4,709 5,007 5,079 4,999 4,900 9,716 9,691 FTE adjustment (a) 36 37 39 40 40 73 78 Net income 2,606 2,483 2,593 2,695 2,586 5,089 5,126 Diluted earnings per share 0.95 0.91 0.95 0.98 0.94 1.86 1.87 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.40 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.72 11.47 12.13 12.89 12.91 11.60 13.05 Net interest margin FTE (a) 3.29 3.67 3.73 3.95 4.08 3.47 4.12 Efficiency ratio 54.05 60.08 58.74 57.52 57.96 58.00 57.86 Number of full-time equivalent employees 169 172 171 175 174 MARKET DATA Book value /common share $ 32.81 $ 31.95 $ 31.17 $ 30.49 $ 29.70 Period-end common share mkt value 32.00 35.00 40.97 38.67 40.45 Market as a % of book 97.53 % 109.55 % 131.44 % 126.83 % 136.20 % Price-to-earnings ratio 8.44 9.26 10.78 10.28 11.05 Cash dividends /common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Common stock dividend payout ratio 29.47 % 30.77 % 29.47 % 28.57 % 27.66 % 30.11 % 27.81 % Average basic common shares 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,296 Average diluted common shares 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,296 Period end common shares outstanding 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 Common shares repurchased - - - - - Common stock market capitalization $ 87,755 $ 95,982 $ 112,354 $ 106,047 $ 110,928 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 17 $ 86 $ 59 $ 75 $ 54 $ 103 $ 124 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3 74 44 46 35 77 (60) Allowance for loan losses 7,835 7,120 7,017 6,776 6,537 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 4,481 4,468 4,659 4,518 4,596 Net charge-off (recovery) / average loans ratio 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % (0.02) % Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 1.23 1.28 1.27 1.20 1.19 NPAs /loans and other real estate 0.70 0.80 0.84 0.80 0.83 Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 178.78 162.97 154.55 153.35 145.36 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets 8.90 % 10.28 % 9.91 % 10.07 % 10.28 % Average equity to assets 9.79 10.72 10.43 10.72 10.77 Average equity to loans 14.38 15.55 15.29 14.95 14.66 Average loans to deposits 80.95 82.61 81.62 86.18 88.73 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 912,875 $ 812,409 $ 812,481 $ 773,481 $ 745,658 $ 862,629 $ 738,002 Earning assets 860,838 761,619 763,244 725,615 699,229 811,229 693,404 Loans 621,710 560,142 554,556 554,956 547,981 590,926 549,225 Deposits 767,988 678,090 679,473 643,981 617,558 723,039 610,736 Shareholders' equity 89,404 87,090 84,777 82,948 80,338 88,247 79,194 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 965,179 $ 810,041 $ 818,683 $ 786,792 $ 750,252 Earning assets 913,813 757,769 767,345 734,859 704,738 Loans 636,799 555,320 551,633 566,213 550,612 Deposits 815,961 671,162 683,546 658,119 623,328 Shareholders' equity 89,967 87,629 85,476 83,614 81,458

NOTES: (a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 17,259 $ 15,214 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 156,566 42,063 Total cash and cash equivalents 173,825 57,277 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 103,202 86,297 Held-to-maturity 10,871 19,657 Equity securities 83 87 Restricted stock, at cost 4,614 4,614 Total securities 118,770 110,655 Loans held for sale 1,678 409 Loans 636,799 550,612 Less allowance for loan losses 7,835 6,537 Net loans 628,964 544,075 Premises and equipment, net 12,593 11,638 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 4,802 4,863 Bank owned life insurance 19,153 16,760 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 5,394 4,575 TOTAL ASSETS $ 965,179 $ 750,252 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 254,868 $ 180,766 Interest-bearing 561,093 442,562 Total deposits 815,961 623,328 Short-term borrowings 43,865 35,474 Other borrowings 9,865 6,576 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,521 3,416 Total liabilities 875,212 668,794 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2020 and 2019 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,815 9,815 Retained earnings 65,293 57,988 Treasury stock at cost - 238,252 shares in 2020 and 2019 (4,780 ) (4,780 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,010 (194 ) Total shareholders' equity 89,967 81,458 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 965,179 $ 750,252

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter ended Six months ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 7,105 $ 7,185 $ 13,955 $ 14,257 Taxable securities 481 584 1,090 1,171 Nontaxable securities 114 134 233 268 Other 31 218 270 393 Total interest and dividend income 7,731 8,121 15,548 16,089 Interest expense: Deposits 673 921 1,504 1,746 Other 46 129 116 261 Total interest expense 719 1,050 1,620 2,007 Net interest income 7,012 7,071 13,928 14,082 Provision for loan losses 717 285 895 570 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,295 6,786 13,033 13,512 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits accounts 211 313 501 605 Trust services 196 212 427 436 Debit card interchange fees 400 369 776 716 Gain on sale of loans 508 76 622 155 Market value change in equity securities 4 (2) (9) 4 Other 322 345 667 621 Total noninterest income 1,641 1,313 2,984 2,537 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 2,676 2,915 5,644 5,757 Occupancy expense 244 205 464 409 Equipment expense 198 143 333 280 Professional and director fees 282 308 611 647 Software expense 259 232 485 450 Marketing and public relations 65 139 193 256 Debit card expense 146 132 286 259 Other expenses 839 826 1,700 1,633 Total noninterest expenses 4,709 4,900 9,716 9,691 Income before income tax 3,227 3,199 6,301 6,358 Federal income tax provision 621 613 1,212 1,232 Net income $ 2,606 $ 2,586 $ 5,089 $ 5,126 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 1.86 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 1.86 $ 1.87

