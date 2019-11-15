CSC : Adds 41 New Counties to eRecording Network in Q3 2019

CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 41 new counties in 23 states to its growing network in the third quarter of 2019. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, CSC can help county recording offices and document submitters save time and streamline their workflows.

The new counties include:

Arenac, MI Erie, PA Nevada, CA Steuven, IN Brown, OH Gilchrist, FL Overton, TN Taylor, GA Cannon, TN Hamilton, FL Pasquotank, NC Town of Smithfield, RI Cass, IL Hawkins, TN Person, NC Town of Westerly, RI Cass, NE Hemphill, TX Putnam, FL Turner, GA Clinton, IL Henderson, IL Putnam, NY Ulster, NY Cocke, TN Jefferson, IL Reno, KS Upshur, TX Codington, SD Leelanau, MI Richland, SC Vermilion, LA Colbert, AL Livingston, LA Screven, GA De Soto, MS Lowndes, GA Stafford, VA Desha, AK Madison, TN Stearns, MN

“CSC was thrilled to continue our pattern of strong growth through Q3 of 2019,” says Kevin Kinderman, sales director for CSC’s Real Estate recording services. “eRecording has become a staple in the industries we serve and our steady expansion is a testament to the considerable operational efficiencies and process enhancements our technology can provide for document submitters and recorders alike.”

The CSC eRecording solution now covers more than 252,221,694 United States residents and CSC represents many of the nation’s largest document submitters, including 8 of the top 10 mortgage lenders. As the CSC network grows, “CSC remains committed to providing premier service and support for businesses and counties of all sizes as they transition to eRecording. It’s our mission to help all customers experience the abundant advantages this service can offer,” Kinderman notes.

The full list of counties is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides electronic recording (eRecording) that allows document submitters to quickly and securely record documents across the United States. Our solution reduces risk, document rejection, and processing time across a document’s life cycle. CSC was the first to provide eRecording, and we embody that same entrepreneurial spirit today—continually innovating and setting the bar industry-wide for speed, efficiency, security, cost savings, and service. We offer paper and electronic county recording for seamless coast-to-coast coverage. For more about how you can fast-track your document recording, visit erecording.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005006/en/