CSC : Becomes First Foreign-Owned Company to Receive Domain Registrar License in China

07/28/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Accreditation enables organization to provide domain registration and management services to local and global companies doing business in China

CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and domain security, today announced it’s the first foreign-owned domain registrar accredited by the Shanghai Communications Administration, through the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MIIT). This accreditation attests to CSC’s ability to provide approved services to both local and global companies doing business in China.

On November 1, 2017, MIIT’s revised “Internet Domain Name Regulation” took effect to better protect the rights and interests of internet users, and to ensure a secure and stable operation of the domain name system in China. MIIT requires that every website on a domestic server obtains an internet content provider (ICP) license, and uses a compliant domain name that’s registered through accredited registries and registrars under the revised regulation.

Although some foreign domain name registries have been licensed, to date, only Chinese-owned registrars have obtained the new license under the regulation. CSC’s success in becoming licensed as a foreign-owned registrar positions the company as a go-to resource for global organizations doing business in China.

“We have been working closely with MIIT and the Shanghai Communications Administration to clarify and understand the intricacies of their policy. This accreditation is pivotal for CSC, as we can now assist global corporations in managing their domain portfolio in this critical market in-house,” said Alban Kwan, CSC East Asia regional director. “This gives us more control in helping our clients with compliance issues in China and showcases our strong understanding of Chinese policy and our commitment to the market.”

CSC is a globally accredited registrar, and this MIIT accreditation ensures that CSC is able to provide comprehensive domain name registrations across registries in compliance with local requirements. Companies managing their domain name portfolios through CSC have complete oversight of their assets, and their domains are secure.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands® in enterprise domain names, domain name system (DNS), digital certificate management, as well as digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, CSC can help them understand known security blind spots and help them secure their digital assets. By leveraging CSC’s proprietary solutions, companies can get secure against cyber threats to their online assets, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss, brand reputation damage, or significant financial penalties because of policies like the General Data Protection Regulation. CSC also provides online brand protection—online brand monitoring plus enforcement activities—taking a holistic approach to digital asset protection, along with fraud protection services to combat phishing. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are, and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.com.


