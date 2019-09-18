Log in
CSC China Steel : China Steel Corporation Preliminary Result August 2019

09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT
Date：2019/09/18
August 2019
Unit：NTD Thousands
Item This Month Last Month Accumulated, as of August 2019 Accumulated, the same period of previous year
Consolidated Operating Revenues 30,997,557 30,766,856 252,874,993 262,508,674
Consolidated Operating Income 1,150,039 860,680 12,571,738 21,521,087
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax 1,036,099 1,100,063 12,664,398 20,190,596
Notes:
1.The preliminary consolidated operating revenues in August 2019 totaled NT$ 30,997,557 thousand. The preliminary consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 1,150,039 thousand. The preliminary consolidated income before income tax totaled NT$ 1,036,099 thousand.
2.Information for the Company's carbon steel sales volume (non-consolidated basis) is as follows:
The sales volume of carbon steel in August 2019 totaled 883,690 tones, with 65% of domestic sales. Accumulated sales volume of carbon steel as of August 2019 totaled 6,907,509 tones, with 68% of domestic sales.
Comparison between the number for this month and last month
Item This Month Last Month Difference Difference in percentage
Consolidated Operating Revenues 30,997,557 30,766,856 230,701 1
Consolidated Operating Income 1,150,039 860,680 289,359 34
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax 1,036,099 1,100,063 (63,964) (6)
Comparison between the accumulated number as of this month and the same period of previous year
Item Accumulated, as of August 2019 Accumulated, the same period of previous yearDifference Difference in percentage
Consolidated Operating Revenues 252,874,993 262,508,674 (9,633,681) (4)
Consolidated Operating Income 12,571,738 21,521,087 (8,949,349) (42)
Consolidated Income Before Income Tax 12,664,398 20,190,596 (7,526,198) (37)

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:46:04 UTC
