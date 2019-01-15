CSC : Extends Fund Administration Reach into Asia Pacific

CSC has extended their private equity and real estate fund
administration services into Asia.
Third-party oversight of private equity and real estate funds is
increasing due to the growing demand from investors for greater
transparency and help navigating the regulatory requirements in this
dynamic landscape.
“A number of factors are creating opportunities in the private equity
market in Asia, including strong deal growth, increasing reporting
demands from investors, and pressure to commit unspent capital,” says
Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business.
Liam McHugh, Fund Administration managing director, is leading the
efforts in Asia, with office locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and
Shanghai. Prior to joining CSC, McHugh served in various executive
capacities at Apex Fund Services and Equinoxe Alternative Investment
Services in the APAC region and Ireland.
“CSC’s private ownership status ensures the stability that is required
of a service provider in a fragmented fund administration environment,”
says McHugh. “While we’re new in Asia, we have delivered high levels of
service for more than 115 years. Clients will not suffer the disruption
of their administrator being acquired by another company when they
partner with us.”
As one of the world’s largest privately held businesses to offer
specialized fund administration services uniquely tailored to the needs
of clients, customers can rely on CSC to deliver dedicated service. Our
experienced teams of experts have a long track record of working closely
with fund managers and investors to deliver exceptional results tailored
to the specific needs of each client. Clients trust CSC to take care of
their business, giving them the freedom to focus on the daily tasks of
running it.
For more information about CSC’s Fund Administration services, visit csc.global/fundadmin.
About CSC
CSC provides a comprehensive range of management and administrative
services to alternative finance lenders, fund managers, borrowers, and
capital markets participants. We’re able to provide end-to-end
customized services through any stage in the business life cycle and
have decades of experience in private equity, real estate, structured
finance and restructuring across a full range of asset classes. We are
the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than
65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000
law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in
Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the
United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a
global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we
accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005167/en/