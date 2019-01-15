CSC : Extends Fund Administration Reach into Asia Pacific

CSC offers private equity and real estate fund administration

CSC has extended their private equity and real estate fund administration services into Asia.

Third-party oversight of private equity and real estate funds is increasing due to the growing demand from investors for greater transparency and help navigating the regulatory requirements in this dynamic landscape.

“A number of factors are creating opportunities in the private equity market in Asia, including strong deal growth, increasing reporting demands from investors, and pressure to commit unspent capital,” says Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business.

Liam McHugh, Fund Administration managing director, is leading the efforts in Asia, with office locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Prior to joining CSC, McHugh served in various executive capacities at Apex Fund Services and Equinoxe Alternative Investment Services in the APAC region and Ireland.

“CSC’s private ownership status ensures the stability that is required of a service provider in a fragmented fund administration environment,” says McHugh. “While we’re new in Asia, we have delivered high levels of service for more than 115 years. Clients will not suffer the disruption of their administrator being acquired by another company when they partner with us.”

As one of the world’s largest privately held businesses to offer specialized fund administration services uniquely tailored to the needs of clients, customers can rely on CSC to deliver dedicated service. Our experienced teams of experts have a long track record of working closely with fund managers and investors to deliver exceptional results tailored to the specific needs of each client. Clients trust CSC to take care of their business, giving them the freedom to focus on the daily tasks of running it.

For more information about CSC’s Fund Administration services, visit csc.global/fundadmin.

About CSC

CSC provides a comprehensive range of management and administrative services to alternative finance lenders, fund managers, borrowers, and capital markets participants. We’re able to provide end-to-end customized services through any stage in the business life cycle and have decades of experience in private equity, real estate, structured finance and restructuring across a full range of asset classes. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.

