Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSC : Extends Fund Administration Reach into Asia Pacific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:02am EST

CSC offers private equity and real estate fund administration

CSC has extended their private equity and real estate fund administration services into Asia.

Third-party oversight of private equity and real estate funds is increasing due to the growing demand from investors for greater transparency and help navigating the regulatory requirements in this dynamic landscape.

“A number of factors are creating opportunities in the private equity market in Asia, including strong deal growth, increasing reporting demands from investors, and pressure to commit unspent capital,” says Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business.

Liam McHugh, Fund Administration managing director, is leading the efforts in Asia, with office locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Prior to joining CSC, McHugh served in various executive capacities at Apex Fund Services and Equinoxe Alternative Investment Services in the APAC region and Ireland.

“CSC’s private ownership status ensures the stability that is required of a service provider in a fragmented fund administration environment,” says McHugh. “While we’re new in Asia, we have delivered high levels of service for more than 115 years. Clients will not suffer the disruption of their administrator being acquired by another company when they partner with us.”

As one of the world’s largest privately held businesses to offer specialized fund administration services uniquely tailored to the needs of clients, customers can rely on CSC to deliver dedicated service. Our experienced teams of experts have a long track record of working closely with fund managers and investors to deliver exceptional results tailored to the specific needs of each client. Clients trust CSC to take care of their business, giving them the freedom to focus on the daily tasks of running it.

For more information about CSC’s Fund Administration services, visit csc.global/fundadmin.

About CSC

CSC provides a comprehensive range of management and administrative services to alternative finance lenders, fund managers, borrowers, and capital markets participants. We’re able to provide end-to-end customized services through any stage in the business life cycle and have decades of experience in private equity, real estate, structured finance and restructuring across a full range of asset classes. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aMERGER : CBN, SEC Grant Approval In Principle To Access, Diamond Banks
AQ
10:20aSELF STORAGE GROUP ASA : – Primary insider notificatio
AQ
10:20aDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:20aFifteen-Time GRAMMY® Winner Alicia Keys to Host the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®
BU
10:20aBrighter future for sterling seen if no-deal Brexit is averted
RE
10:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Panda Cross wins the Crossover category at the 4X4 Magazine “4x4 of the Year 2019 a...
PU
10:19aEFT : Termination of memorandum of understanding
PU
10:19aMANPOWERGROUP : Here's how employers can combat workplace burnout
AQ
10:18aMANPOWERGROUP : Here's how employers can combat workplace burnout
AQ
10:17aHouston's Aliana Master-Planned Community Ranked Top 30 in Sales Nationally by Prestigious Real Estate Firms
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
5SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.