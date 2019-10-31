CSC :® Named Top Workplace by Salt Lake Tribune

CSC, a leading nationwide provider of electronic and paper real estate document recording services, has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by the Salt Lake Tribune (Salt Lake City, Utah). This is the third time that CSC’s Logan, Utah, office has been recognized.

“We are proud of the CSC team in Logan, Utah for setting the standard for customer service in the eRecording industry,” said Mark Rosser, vice president for CSC. “This award is a direct result of their teamwork and involvement in the Logan community, as well as their commitment to the business and the state in which they live.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware since 1899, CSC provides business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to corporations, law firms, and lending institutions worldwide. CSC, a pioneer in the industry, was the first company to offer eRecording and currently employs 35 people at its offices in Utah.

“CSC combines the stability and wisdom of a 120-year-old company with the passion and drive of a start-up,” said Mike Hale, senior technology director at CSC’s Logan, Utah, office. “We recognize that our employees are our greatest asset and the key to our continued success.”

Top Workplaces are awarded solely on the results of employee feedback. The data is gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured in the anonymous survey, including alignment, execution, and connection, as well as benefits and pay. Typically, Top Workplaces are not only better places to work, but are more likely to be successful than peer organizations.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy, it’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

Document submitters interested in learning more about the benefits of electronic recording should visit www.erecording.com for more information.

About CSC

CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. We are the business behind business®. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than half of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

