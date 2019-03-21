CSC Partners with Wilmington University

WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSC® and Wilmington University (WilmU) have announced their partnership to provide higher education opportunities for CSC employees. In addition to the university’s many existing programs, the agreement also allows for collaboration between CSC and WilmU to create new or customized education programs that may be of benefit, but not exclusive, to CSC employees.



CSC's recent partnership with Wilmington University makes higher education rewarding and convenient for employees through its Total Rewards program. (Photo: Jim Graham)





Founded in Delaware in 1899, CSC is the business behind business. From keeping companies in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting brands online, CSC uses its personal approach and expertise to help businesses run smoother. Wilmington University is recognized nationally as a leading online and community education provider to businesses that seek to provide a clear path to degree completion and other related degrees as a benefit to their employees.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for CSC employees to further their career-related education, and we’re very happy to offer it,” says Kristyn Dilenno, Global Human Resources director at CSC. “This partnership brings together two Delaware institutions that are proud of their more than 170 years of combined experience of improving the community around us.”

According to Dilenno, CSC plans to offer this education benefit to employees as a part of the company’s Total Rewards program, which allows employees to take classes to advance their careers and well-being by becoming better off tomorrow than they are today.

CSC employees that meet all WilmU admission criteria will receive a tuition discount and can also participate in the university’s Credit for Prior Learning Program, receiving college credit for previous work experience that relates to both their degree program and career path. CSC will also welcome Wilmington University’s Work Integrated Learning Program students, giving WilmU students the experience and benefits of learning in CSC’s professional environment while receiving credit as either interns or cooperative student workers.

“Wilmington University is fully committed to preparing CSC employees for nearly anything that they may encounter in their careers,” says Jeff Martino, director of the Wilmington University Partnership Center. “We could not be more pleased that, through this partnership, CSC and WilmU are creating a corporate learning environment that rewards CSC employees and prepares them for their next level of contribution to both the company and our community.”

About CSC

CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. We provide knowledge-based solutions for every phase of the business life cycle, helping businesses form entities, maintain compliance, execute transaction work, and support real estate, M&A, and other corporate transactions in hundreds of U.S. and international jurisdictions. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.

About Wilmington University

Wilmington University is one of the most affordable, fastest growing private, nonprofit universities in the region, offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in online and traditional formats. An accredited and respected leader specializing in exemplary student service, Wilmington University offers convenient and flexible options designed to prepare students for success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Now celebrating its 50th year, the University has never wavered in its mission to offer opportunities to all who wish to transform their lives through quality education. For more information, visit wilmu.edu .

Contact

Laurie Bick-Jensen

302-295-1164

laurie.e.bick@wilmu.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/825d86b8-c9cd-485a-89b8-1ea25d55f597