CSC : Selects FIS as Administration Services Provider

CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital
brand services, today announced that it has selected FIS™,
the world’s largest global provider dedicated to financial technology
solutions, to manage third-party administration services for its private
equity and real estate clients. CSC will be employing FIS Investran and
FIS Data Exchange as part of the partnership.
Investran, an award-winning, integrated solution for fund accounting,
and Data Exchange, an investor portal for analytics and reporting,
support the entire investment lifecycle, and automate front-, middle-,
and back-office processes for private equity and alternative investment
firms. CSC is initially rolling out the solution in the Asia-Pacific
Region and is expected to expand its use to other offices around the
globe.
“FIS has built a reputation as one of the most secure global technology
providers serving fund administrators with the Investran and Data
Exchange platform,” says Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial
Markets business. “FIS, much like CSC, offers best-in-class systems,
solutions, and service. This partnership is a significant value-add to
our growing private equity administration, reporting, and accounting
services.”
“We are honored to be selected as CSC’s administration solution for its
fund administration clients,” says Martin Boyd, head of Institutional &
Wholesale business, FIS. “Our technology leadership along with CSC’s
record of delivering the highest levels of service makes this a powerful
combination.”
Chris Daly, vice president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets in the APAC
region, echoes Boyd’s comments, saying the best working relationships
are those that go virtually unnoticed, but improve business daily.
“Those partnerships happen when you team up with an organization that
understands your interests as much as their own.”
About CSC
CSC provides a comprehensive range of management and administrative
services to alternative finance lenders, fund managers, borrowers, and
capital markets participants. We’re able to provide end-to-end
customized services through any stage in the business life cycle and
have decades of experience in private equity, real estate, structured
finance and restructuring across a full range of asset classes. We are
the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than
65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000
law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in
Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the
United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a
global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we
accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. For
more information about CSC’s Fund Administration services, visit csc.global/fundadmin.
About FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard &
Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005549/en/