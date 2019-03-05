Log in
CSC : Selects FIS as Administration Services Provider

03/05/2019 | 09:06am EST

FIS Investran and FIS Data Exchange implemented in APAC region

CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, today announced that it has selected FIS, the world’s largest global provider dedicated to financial technology solutions, to manage third-party administration services for its private equity and real estate clients. CSC will be employing FIS Investran and FIS Data Exchange as part of the partnership.

Investran, an award-winning, integrated solution for fund accounting, and Data Exchange, an investor portal for analytics and reporting, support the entire investment lifecycle, and automate front-, middle-, and back-office processes for private equity and alternative investment firms. CSC is initially rolling out the solution in the Asia-Pacific Region and is expected to expand its use to other offices around the globe.

“FIS has built a reputation as one of the most secure global technology providers serving fund administrators with the Investran and Data Exchange platform,” says Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business. “FIS, much like CSC, offers best-in-class systems, solutions, and service. This partnership is a significant value-add to our growing private equity administration, reporting, and accounting services.”

“We are honored to be selected as CSC’s administration solution for its fund administration clients,” says Martin Boyd, head of Institutional & Wholesale business, FIS. “Our technology leadership along with CSC’s record of delivering the highest levels of service makes this a powerful combination.”

Chris Daly, vice president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets in the APAC region, echoes Boyd’s comments, saying the best working relationships are those that go virtually unnoticed, but improve business daily. “Those partnerships happen when you team up with an organization that understands your interests as much as their own.”

About CSC

CSC provides a comprehensive range of management and administrative services to alternative finance lenders, fund managers, borrowers, and capital markets participants. We’re able to provide end-to-end customized services through any stage in the business life cycle and have decades of experience in private equity, real estate, structured finance and restructuring across a full range of asset classes. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC’s Fund Administration services, visit csc.global/fundadmin.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
