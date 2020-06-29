Log in
CSDR List of relevant authorities - Article 12

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

ESMA70-151-887

Last update 26 June 2020

Relevant Authorities for Central Securities Depositories (CSDs)

Article 12 of Regulation (EU) No 909/20141 (CSDR)

Pursuant to Article 12(1) of CSDR, the following authorities shall be involved in the authorisation and supervision of CSDs:

(a) the authority responsible for the oversight of the securities settlement system operated by the CSD in the Member State whose law applies to that securities settlement system;

  • (b) the central banks in the Union issuing the most relevant currencies in which settlement takes place;

  • (c) where relevant, the central bank in the Union in whose books the cash leg of a securities settlement system operated by the CSD is settled.

ESMA is responsible for publishing on its website the list of the relevant authorities referred to in Article 12(1) of CSDR. The list included below has been compiled as follows:

- regarding points (a) and (c) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - based on the information communicated by the Member States;

- regarding point (b) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - in accordance with Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/3922, and the ESMA Guidelines on the process for calculation of the indicators to determine the most relevant currencies in which settlement takes place (ref. ESMA70-708036281-66).

ESMA will update the information as follows:

- regarding points (a) and (c) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - regularly based on further notifications received from the Member States;

- regarding point (b) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - on an annual basis.

1 Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 July 2014 on improving securities settlement in the European Union and on central securities depositories and amending Directive 98/26/EC and 2014/65/EU and Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 (OJ L 257, 28.8.2014, p. 1).

2 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/392 of 11 November 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on authorisation, supervisory and operational requirements for central securities depositories (OJ L 65, 10.3.2017, p. 48).

Member State

Competent Authorities

(If 2 CAs, the one responsible for cooperation with other authorities is signaled in bold)

Applicant CSDs / CSDs

Relevant Authorities

(a) Authority responsible for the oversight of the SSS operated by the CSD in the MS whose law applies to that SSS

(b) CBs in the Union issuing the most relevant currencies in which settlement takes place

(c) Where relevant, CB in the Union in whose books the cash leg of the SSS operated by the CSD is settled

Austria

FMA - FinancialMarket Authority

OekB CSD GmbH

OesterreichischeNationalbank (AustrianCentral Bank)

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by OesterreichischeNationalbank (AustrianCentral Bank)

Eurosystem represented by OesterreichischeNationalbank (AustrianCentral Bank)

Belgium

National Bank ofBelgium

Euroclear Bank - ICSD

National Bank of Belgium

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by NationalBank of Belgium -------

For GBP: Bank of England

NA

CIK (Euroclear Belgium)

National Bank of Belgium

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by NationalBank of Belgium

Eurosystem represented by National Bank of Belgium

Bulgaria

FinancialSupervisionCommission

Central Depository AD

Financial SupervisionCommission

For BGN: Bulgarian NationalBank

NA

Croatia

CroatianFinancialServicesSupervisoryAgency (HANFA) ----

Croatian NationalBank (HNB)

Central Depository and Central Clearing Company Inc.

Croatian Financial ServicesSupervisory Agency(HANFA)

For HRK: Croatian NationalBank

Croatian National Bank

Cyprus

CyprusSecurities andExchangeCommission(CySEC)

----

Central Bank ofCyprus (CBC)

Cyprus Stock Exchange

Central Bank of Cyprus

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by Central Bankof Cyprus

Eurosystem represented by Central Bank of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Czech NationalBank

Central Securities Depository Prague

Czech National Bank

For CZK: Czech NationalBank

Czech National Bank

Denmark

Finanstilsynet(Danish FinancialSupervisoryAuthority)

VP Securities A/S

Nationalbanken (DanmarksNationalbank)

For DKK Nationalbanken(Danmarks Nationalbank)

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by EuropeanCentral Bank

Nationalbanken (DanmarksNationalbank)

Estonia

Finantsinspektsioon

NA

In relation to the Nasdaq CSD SE SSS governed by Estonian law: Eesti Pank

NA

In relation to the Nasdaq CSD SE SSS: Eurosystem represented by Eesti Pank

Finland

TheMinistryofFinance -----

The FinancialSupervisoryAuthority (FIN-FSA)

Euroclear Finland Oy

Suomen Pankki (Bank ofFinland)

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by SuomenPankki (Bank of Finland)

Eurosystem represented by Suomen Pankki (Bank ofFinland)

France

Autorité desmarchésfinanciers (AMF) -----

Banque deFrance (BDF)

Euroclear France

Banque de France

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by Banque deFrance

Eurosystem represented by Banque de France

ID2S

Banque de France

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by Banque deFrance

Eurosystem represented by Banque de France

Germany

Bundesanstalt fürFinanzdienstleistungsaufsicht(BAFIN)

Clearstream Banking AG

Deutsche Bundesbank

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by DeutscheBundesbank

Eurosystem represented by Deutsche Bundesbank

Greece

Hellenic CapitalMarketCommission3

Hellenic Central Securities Depository SA (ATHEX CSD)

Bank of Greece

Hellenic Capital MarketCommission

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by Bank ofGreece

Eurosystem represented by Bank of Greece

3 Pending adoption of the relevant national law, there is no authority designated in accordance with Article 11(1) of CSDR at the moment. HCMC is the CSD supervisor under the Greek national legislation.

Hungary

Magyar NemzetiBank

KELER Ltd.

Magyar Nemzeti Bank

For HUF: Magyar NemzetiBank

Magyar Nemzeti Bank

Ireland

Central Bank ofIreland

NA

In relation to Crest Settlement for Irish Equities, SSS operated by Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited: Central Bank ofIreland

NA

In relation to Crest Settlement for Irish Equities, SSS operated by Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited - for EUR: EuropeanCentral Bank

Italy

Consob ----

Bank of Italy

Monte Titoli S.p.A.

Bank of Italy ----

Consob

For EUR: Eurosystem represented by Bank of Italy

Eurosystem represented by Bank of Italy

Latvia

Financial andCapital MarketAuthority (FCMC)

Nasdaq CSD SE

For the SSS governed by Estonian law:

Eesti Pank (Bank ofEstonia)

------

For the SSS governed by Latvian law:

Latvijas Banka (Bank ofLatvia)

-----

For the SSS governed by Lithuanian law:

Lietuvos Bankas (Bank ofLithuania)

For EUR:

Eurosystem represented by Eesti Pank (Bank of Estonia) ----

Eurosystem represented by LatvijasBanka (Bank of Latvia)

------

Eurosystem represented by Lietuvos Bankas (Bank ofLithuania)

Eurosystem represented by Eesti Pank (Bank of Estonia) ----

Eurosystem represented by LatvijasBanka (Bank of Latvia)

------

Eurosystem represented by Lietuvos Bankas (Bank ofLithuania)

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:06 UTC
