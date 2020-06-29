CSDR List of relevant authorities - Article 12

ESMA70-151-887

Relevant Authorities for Central Securities Depositories (CSDs)

Article 12 of Regulation (EU) No 909/20141 (CSDR)

Pursuant to Article 12(1) of CSDR, the following authorities shall be involved in the authorisation and supervision of CSDs:

(a) the authority responsible for the oversight of the securities settlement system operated by the CSD in the Member State whose law applies to that securities settlement system;

(b) the central banks in the Union issuing the most relevant currencies in which settlement takes place;

(c) where relevant, the central bank in the Union in whose books the cash leg of a securities settlement system operated by the CSD is settled.

ESMA is responsible for publishing on its website the list of the relevant authorities referred to in Article 12(1) of CSDR. The list included below has been compiled as follows:

- regarding points (a) and (c) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - based on the information communicated by the Member States;

- regarding point (b) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - in accordance with Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/3922, and the ESMA Guidelines on the process for calculation of the indicators to determine the most relevant currencies in which settlement takes place (ref. ESMA70-708036281-66).

ESMA will update the information as follows:

- regarding points (a) and (c) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - regularly based on further notifications received from the Member States;

- regarding point (b) of Article 12(1) of CSDR - on an annual basis.

1 Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 July 2014 on improving securities settlement in the European Union and on central securities depositories and amending Directive 98/26/EC and 2014/65/EU and Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 (OJ L 257, 28.8.2014, p. 1).

2 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/392 of 11 November 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on authorisation, supervisory and operational requirements for central securities depositories (OJ L 65, 10.3.2017, p. 48).

3 Pending adoption of the relevant national law, there is no authority designated in accordance with Article 11(1) of CSDR at the moment. HCMC is the CSD supervisor under the Greek national legislation.

