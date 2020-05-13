CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) Effective Thursday, May 14, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group

Dealer number: 084

Symbols: ORGN, FANS, CCHW

Quick Link:

Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com