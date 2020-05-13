CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) Effective Thursday, May 14, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.
Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084
Symbols: ORGN, FANS, CCHW
