CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

05/13/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) Effective Thursday, May 14, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084

Symbols: ORGN, FANS, CCHW

Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
