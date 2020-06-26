Log in
CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

06/26/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) -

Effective Monday, June 29, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084

Symbols: BAC, BLR, BLR.WT, CO, EI, OPC, PRMO, TTX, UAV and UP

Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
