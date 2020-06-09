CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp./Torino Power Solutions Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juin/June 2020)

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Torino Power Solutions Inc. (TPS), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Digital Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products – KABN ID, Liquid Avatar, KABN Card and KABN KASH. KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

_________________________________

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Torino Power Solutions Inc. (TPS), a été approuvé pour l'inscription.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. se concentre sur la vérification, la gestion et la monétisation de l'identité numérique, permettant aux utilisateurs de contrôler et de bénéficier de l'utilisation de leur identité en ligne. La suite technologique exclusive de KABN comprend 4 produits clés - KABN ID, Liquid Avatar, KABN Card et KABN KASH. KABN fournit ses produits et services sans frais aux consommateurs et génère des revenus grâce à des programmes de partenariat basés sur des autorisations.

Issuer/Émetteur: KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): KABN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 65 750 228 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 19 579 367 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP : 48284T 10 2 ISIN : CA 48284T 10 21 Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 891069106/CA8910691069 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Consolidation : 10 Old for 1 New/10 anciens pour 1 nouveau Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 10 juin/June 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KABN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com