Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp./Torino Power Solutions Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juin/June 2020)

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Torino Power Solutions Inc. (TPS), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Digital Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products – KABN ID, Liquid Avatar, KABN Card and KABN KASH. KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

_________________________________

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Torino Power Solutions Inc. (TPS), a été approuvé pour l'inscription.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. se concentre sur la vérification, la gestion et la monétisation de l'identité numérique, permettant aux utilisateurs de contrôler et de bénéficier de l'utilisation de leur identité en ligne. La suite technologique exclusive de KABN comprend 4 produits clés - KABN ID, Liquid Avatar, KABN Card et KABN KASH. KABN fournit ses produits et services sans frais aux consommateurs et génère des revenus grâce à des programmes de partenariat basés sur des autorisations.

Issuer/Émetteur: KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): KABN
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 65 750 228
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 19 579 367
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie
CUSIP : 48284T 10 2
ISIN : CA 48284T 10 21
Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 891069106/CA8910691069
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Consolidation : 10 Old for 1 New/10 anciens pour 1 nouveau
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 10 juin/June 2020
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KABN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pONESPAWORLD : Issues Statement Regarding Corrected Stifel Report
BU
02:00pDCS Launches API Web Services for IoT Deployments & System Integration
NE
01:59pLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01:58pEASYJET : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:56pRYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:55pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
01:53pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Sale of Boleadora Project to Newmont
AQ
01:47pOFS CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pST Math Expands Statewide in Partnership with the One8 Foundation and MA DESE
GL
01:45pAvalon Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group