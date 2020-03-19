Log in
CSE Bulletin: Index - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

03/19/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 mars/March 2020)

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l’indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 20 mars 2020.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
CDPR Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. Mining
FFNT 4Front Ventures Corp. Life Sciences
POT Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. Life Sciences
URB.A Urbana Corporation A NV Diversified Industries
WBIO WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. Life Sciences
XPHY XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Life Sciences

 

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
AGRA AgraFlora Organics International Inc Life Sciences
ETI EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Technology
GGB Green Growth Brands Inc. Life Sciences
PLUS Plus Products Inc Life Sciences
SLNG SLANG Worldwide Inc. Life Sciences

 

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d’information sur l’indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l’indice :

Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360


© Newsfilecorp 2020
