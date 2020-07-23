Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - International Cannabrands Inc. (RDKO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 juillet/July 2020) - International Cannabrands Inc. has announced a name change to Radiko Holdings Corp.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on July 24, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

International Cannabrands Inc. a annoncé un changement nom pour Radiko Holdings Corp.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 24 juillet 2020.

Le symbole resteront les mêmes

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective:

Le 24 juillet/July 2020

Symbol/symbole :

RDKO

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

75034R102

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA75034R1029

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

459221107/CA4592211078

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aWENDEL : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Announce Amended Service Contract
GL
11:39aWINPAK : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
11:38aA Fine Chemicals Supplier Anticipates Risks with Market Assessment Solutions | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement
BU
11:38aBoenning & Scattergood Deepens Commitment to Bank and Thrift Sector with Addition of Joseph Plevelich, CFA®, Director and Senior Research Analyst
BU
11:38aXBRL US : Publishes Guidance for Regulators Building Financial Data Standards Programs
BU
11:36aVIASAT : 2020 Annual Report
PU
11:36aVISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Adds New T-Series Light Bearing Holsters for SIG P320
PU
11:36aAVES ONE : presentation of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
11:36aPress ReleaseAAFA, FDRA, NRF, RILA, USFIA on Supply Chains, Xinjiang
PU
11:36aKARDAN N : Update delisting Kardan Shares from Euronext Amsterdam
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3GOLD : Gold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
5BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group