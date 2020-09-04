CSE Bulletin: New Listing - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVN)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 septembre/September 2020) - The common shares of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. is a research and development biotechnology Company in the psychopharmacological industry.

Les actions ordinaires de HAVN Life Sciences Inc. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. est une société de recherche et développement en biotechnologie dans l'industrie psychopharmacologique.

Issuer/Émetteur: HAVN Life Sciences Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HAVN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 66 771 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 39 080 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques CUSIP: 419621 10 7 ISIN: CA 419621 10 7 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 8 septembre/September 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

