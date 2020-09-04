Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 septembre/September 2020)  - The common shares of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. is a research and development biotechnology Company in the psychopharmacological industry.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de HAVN Life Sciences Inc. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. est une société de recherche et développement en biotechnologie dans l'industrie psychopharmacologique.

Issuer/Émetteur: HAVN Life Sciences Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HAVN
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 66 771 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 39 080 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques
CUSIP: 419621 10 7
ISIN: CA 419621 10 7 8
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 8 septembre/September 2020
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for HAVN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pMARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Third and Final Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:55pGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : to reopen casinos in Ontario and New Brunswick Sept. 28
AQ
05:50pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 – EXPLANATORY NOTES
PU
05:50pEASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : Appoints new chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and announces new products
PU
05:48pFirst Trust Cross-Lists Two Additional UCITS ETFs in Mexico
BU
05:48pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:47pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:46pRESEARCH REPORT : Mini Data Center Market (2020-2024) | Increase in Demand Among SMEs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:43pMICROSOFT : Pentagon Affirms Microsoft Award of JEDI Cloud Computing Contract -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. stocks sink again; Dow loses more than 300 points
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group