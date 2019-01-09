CSE New Listing - 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - 3 Sixty Risk Solutions (CSE: SAFE) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse take-over of Petro Vista Energy, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions, operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is one of Canada's leading security service providers to the cannabis sector, transporting approximately $250 million of product every month.

3Sixty provides cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 500 customers and more than 60 licensed cannabis producers, including some of the world's largest, such as licensed producers owned by Canopy Growth Corporation. 3Sixty has a staff of over 275 employees and employs a fleet of over 60 vehicles, which management believes provides a combined security footprint to approximately 30 million square feet of patrolled area.

Thomas Gerstenecker, CEO and Founder, stated: "I am extremely pleased with the progress that we have made in realizing our goal of going public as a means to accelerate our strategic growth plans with enhanced access to capital. We successfully raised capital in October, and we have delivered on our promise to significantly grow our consulting, guard and transport customer base, which includes many of Canada's leading LPs, and we continue to increase the number of customers served by our consulting service. I look forward to continued execution of our growth agenda by filling what I consider a serious gap in the Canadian and US cannabis security industry as recreational cannabis supply grows and matures in Canada, in the US and globally."

The company has acquired the newly combined Total Cannabis Security Solutions and David Hyde & Associates, two of Canada's leading cannabis-focused security and compliance solution providers. Total Cannabis Security Solutions is a risk-management and compliance company focused on securing all facets of the global regulated cannabis market. Over the past 5 years, David Hyde and his team of security and licensing experts have become the most successful cannabis advisory firm in Canada with over 350 commercial cannabis license applications to their name, including well over half of the current Licensed Producers of cannabis.

Thomas Gerstenecker, added: "Further, I would like to welcome David Hyde as President of 3 Sixty. David brings extensive industry experience as a security expert and the founder of David Hyde & Associates, Canada's leading cannabis security consultancy services. I am confident that we have assembled a world-class management team and board of directors which positions the company extremely well as one of the largest and most experienced companies providing security services to the emerging cannabis industry within Canada."

