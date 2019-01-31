CSE New Listing - Abacus Health Products Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Abacus Health Products (CSE: ABCS), is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company develops and commercializes over-the-counter (OTC) FDA-registered topical pain-relieving medications which contain organic and natural ingredients, including CBD, a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract from Cannabis sativa plant.

The products are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by the company. Abacus was the first company to secure FDA registration for a family of products infused with CBD and began distribution to healthcare practitioners in 2016 under the CBD CLINIC™ brand name. The products, sold exclusively to registered health practitioners such as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, and physical therapists, are available in several formulations to address incremental levels of pain.

In the third quarter of 2018 the company launched CBDMEDIC™. The products are sold directly to consumers through retail pharmacy chains as well as through an e-commerce platform and are segmented into several categories based on types of pain: Active Sport, Back & Neck, Muscle & Joint, Arthritis and Massage Therapy.

Abacus is also developing a pipeline of other CBD products addressing additional medical indications and targeting the health and wellness segments. The products of Abacus are currently offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in an FDA-compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

