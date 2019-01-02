Log in
CSE New Listing - Braingrid Limited Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

01/02/2019 | 03:15pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse take-over of Match Capital Resources, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Braingrid is a precision agriculture technology company that provides an affordable, versatile, and quick-to-install global sensor platform that captures the critical real-time data needed by licensed cannabis producers to increase revenues, reduce costs and reduce risks.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Braingrid" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_79wujf2h/Braingrid-Limited-CSEBGRD-New-Listing

It has commercialized a proprietary device called the "Sentroller". The Sentroller is a hardware platform which connects and collects readings from both internal and external sensors which measure environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity and CO2 while deployed in-field.

All data is encrypted locally on the Sentroller prior to transmission over the air where it is accessed by customers via online dashboards and reports. The Sentroller employs a proprietary wireless radio transceiver in order to communicate the data wirelessly to a Braingrid gateway in the facility, which in turn sends the data via cellular modem to Internet-based servers. In addition, the platform can send email alarms to the customer when out of bounds conditions are sensed.

Braingrid charges a setup fee for the initial installation, as well as an ongoing monthly fee for data access, access to dashboards and reports, as well as, access to email alarm services. Braingrid has business agreements with Ample Organics Inc., WeedMD Inc., Beleave Kannabis Corp. and R2G Global, LLC to develop and deploy its technology.

Michael Kadonoff, CEO, stated: "Braingrid Limited's public listing on the CSE is a major milestone for the Company that will provide investors with a unique opportunity to invest in a precision agriculture company focused initially on the cannabis sector."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.BrainGrid.io, contact Doug Harris, CFO, by email at ir@BrainGrid.io.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
