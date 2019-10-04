CSE New Listing - HeyBryan Media Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app backed by HGTV celebrity Bryan Baeumler that connects customers to trusted "Experts" who have the skills to complete everyday home-maintenance needs in a way that is more efficient than the traditional contracting services.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "HeyBryan" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_6yeyr0lr/New-Listing-HeyBryan-Media-CSEHEY

Every Expert is vetted by a criminal and background check, credit check and a telephone interview to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Unlike many marketplaces, Experts can list themselves and receive leads for free, providing the ultimate flexibility. Payments are processed through the app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange.

Founded in 2018, the app is named after the Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler. Bryan is widely recognized as a home-maintenance expert and has been featured in multiple hit shows for over seven years, such as Island of Bryan, House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, and Leave it to Bryan.

Bryan Baeumler, stated: "I am so excited for the launch of HeyBryan into the capital markets after its first year of successful operations. HeyBryan expertly responds to the need for trustworthy, high-quality work around the house. Think of it as Uber for home services. Getting small jobs done at home, and getting paid well for doing them, has never been easier. HeyBryan aims to empower its users to trust that they can get the small tasks done right, while helping home maintenance experts to grow their income - leaving both parties feeling confident that they are getting fair value."

Lance Montgomery, President and CEO, added: "HeyBryan launched in both Vancouver and Toronto less than one year ago, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In 2019 alone, our user base grew by over 800% and we have quadrupled our team to support this growth."

Typical HeyBryan tasks include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, electrical, appliance repair, plumbing, flooring and carpet, lawn and yard maintenance, junk removal and more. Over the last decade, contract and gig work has shown a steady increase in popularity, growing 12 times faster than the number of permanent jobs for workers between the ages of 25 and 54 in Canada.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HeyBryan.com, contact Lance Montgomery, President and CEO, at 1-888-233-9432 or by email at lance@heybryan.com

Investor relations is handled by Cathy Hume, CEO of CHF Capital Markets, who can be reached at 416-868-1079 x231 or by email at cathy@chfir.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community.

The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48496