CSE New Listing - Revive Therapeutics Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

07/24/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - Revive Therapeutics (CSE: RVV), is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previous traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company was previously focused on the advancement of repurposing the drug bucillamine for the treatment of gout and kidney stones. Since January 2017, the company, through a subsidiary, has been focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products, which led to the announcement of several agreements.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3ye50nha/New-Listing-Revive-Therapeutics-CSERVV

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Revive" in the search box.

In September 2017, the company entered into a license agreement with the South Carolina Research Foundation and was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize certain intellectual property protected by a portfolio of patents based on cannabinoid-based therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. In October 2017, the company entered into a research collaboration with Sanyal Biotechnology, which focused on advancing CBDs for the potential treatment of liver diseases.

This research collaboration led the company to announce on January 30, 2018 the advancement of a research program to evaluate CBD in the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis, a rare liver disease. This resulted in the June 2018 announcement that the company had been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the use of CBD in the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis.

Craig Leon, CEO, stated: "We believe that the listing on the CSE will allow us to execute on our strategic plans in pursuing opportunities in the cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets in the U.S. and Europe, while providing shareholders continued liquidity on a recognized Canadian stock exchange."

In addition to focusing on the development of CBD-based therapeutics targeting liver diseases, during 2017 and 2018 the company engaged and successfully completed a research program with the University of Wisconsin-Madison focused on the development of a technology to potentially deliver cannabinoids via the topical route. This resulted in a grant of a patent in April 2019 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expanding Revive's coverage for the delivery of cannabinoids in various delivery routes.

Craig Leon, CEO, added: "We are pleased to receive patent protection for our cannabinoid delivery technology. This recently granted patent builds on our growing cannabinoid patent portfolio that now includes seven U.S. patents exclusively licensed by Revive. We believe we are now positioned to advance the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid delivery technologies and create unique cannabinoid-based products for the wellness, medical, and pharmaceutical markets."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.ReviveThera.com, contact Craig Leon, CEO, at 416-272-5525 or by email at craig@ReviveThera.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46491


© Newsfilecorp 2019
