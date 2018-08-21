Log in
CSE New Listing - United Battery Metals Corp. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

08/21/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as United Lithium. Following the July acquisition of the Wray Mesa vanadium and uranium property, the company changed its name to better reflect its business.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "United Battery" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_lhd5als0/United-Battery-Metals-Corp-CSEUBM-New-Listing

The company also appointed Matthew Rhoades as the new President and CEO. With a B.S. and M.S. in Geology and an MBA, Matt Rhoades is an accomplished professional geologist and former State Geologist for New Mexico. Based in Colorado, he has vast experience with exploration and development projects at numerous deposits and mines throughout the American West, Canada, Mexico and South America.

Matthew Rhoades, President and CEO, stated: "I look forward to joining a great team experienced in the vanadium and uranium sector. We are very excited about exploring and developing the Wray Mesa project."

The Wray Mesa project, an exploration stage uranium/vanadium property, has seen historic uranium and vanadium exploration and mining. Located in Montrose County, Colorado, the property consists of 37 contiguous unpatented mining and covers about 760 acres.

A NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Wray Mesa Uranium Property was completed July 29, 2013, by Anthony R. Adkins. Resource estimation software used to model the mineralization detected in a number of the 739 historical drill holes within the project area showed a total of 271,000 pounds of contained uranium and about 169,000 pounds of contained uranium. The Technical Report recommends a two-phase, 27-hole, drill program to verify the historic drilling and to investigate certain areas of the Wray Mesa Property for undiscovered near-mine mineralization.

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $2 million by way of a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million units priced at $0.40 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 12 months.

For more information, please contact Matthew Rhoades, President and CEO, at 604-428-9063 or email rhoadesgeo1@gmail.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
