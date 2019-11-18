CSI Appoints Brian K. Brown as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) today announced that Brian K. Brown has been appointed the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brown previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance at CSI. He replaces Andras Q. Bende who announced plans to pursue other career opportunities.

“I am pleased to announce that Brian Brown will serve as CSI’s interim Chief Financial Officer as we review options,” stated Steven A. Powless, chairman and CEO of CSI. “Brian joined CSI in 2012 as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Since that time, he has advanced to Vice President of Finance and, most recently, to Senior Vice President of Finance. He has significant experience working with CSI’s accounting and finance teams and has been actively involved with our investor relations program. Brian oversees compliance with CSI's financial reporting requirements as a company traded on OTCQX® Best Market where CSI is ranked 16th out of the 2019 Best 50.

“I want to thank Andras for his contribution to CSI. He joined CSI in March 2018, following the retirement of our long-time CFO David Simon. During his time at CSI, Andras continued to enhance our financial and accounting teams while helping to create and execute key business initiatives. Andras has worked closely with Brian since joining CSI and will assist in transferring his responsibilities to Brian.”

Before joining CSI, Mr. Brown served as Vice President, Finance & Accounting Manager for FCB Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Farmers Capital Bank Corp. He previously served as an internal auditor for Farmers Capital Bank and a Financial Institutions Examiner for the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions. He is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Transylvania University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, Economics; he then earned a Master of Science in Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Master of Business Administration from University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. Mr. Brown is a Certified Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis Professional (FP&A). He is also an active community leader in Paducah and a graduate of Leadership Paducah.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. delivers core processing, managed services, digital banking, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation, and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. CSVI meets the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats” criterion of having 25+ years of consecutive annual dividend increases. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially. Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting CSI’s operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices; (ii) risk factors affecting the financial services information technology industry generally including, but not limited to, cybersecurity risks that may result in increased costs for us to protect against the risks, as well as liability or reputational damage to CSI in the event of a breach of our security; and (iii) other factors discussed in CSI's Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, Information and Disclosure Statements and other documents posted from time to time on the OTCQX website (available at www.otcmarkets.com), including without limitation, the description of the nature of CSI's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or OTC Markets Group, Inc., CSI undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this report beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in CSI's expectations, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services or otherwise.

