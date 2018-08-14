Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSI Launches Open API Platform to Provide Secure Connections to Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, introduces CSIbridge, an open application programming interface (API) platform, to give banks the power to build custom technology integrations that maximize efficiency and enhance competitiveness.

CSIbridge provides an easy-to-use platform that banks and third-party providers can use to securely access data for ancillary solutions. CSI customers can take advantage of the open API platform to customize and release new services more quickly through pre-built APIs into popular banking features.

“Customers continue to expect more and more from their banking experience, so financial institutions must find innovative ways to keep up with the pace of change,” said Bob Ezell, chief product officer at CSI. “CSIbridge enables our customers to work collaboratively with fintech providers on value-added solutions and enhancements that allow them to continually grow while providing the latest technology offerings.”

The platform currently offers API integrations into a robust catalog of CSI’s banking infrastructure. Through this catalog of services, CSI will provide ongoing updates into each API, ensuring that all integrations utilize the most recent, secure programming versions. The catalog will expand as technology advances to provide customers the ongoing ability to create customizations that help their bank thrive in a competitive market.

More information regarding CSIbridge is available at www.csibridge.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Banrisul announces 1H18 and 2Q18 Results
PU
02:06pBH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:06pRWE : Supply & Trading opens new office in China
PU
02:06pCHINA : Innovative hybrid PEEK-titanium expandable cage for DLIF and OLIF procedures demonstrated
PU
02:06pVEECO INSTRUMENTS : GEN10 Automated MBE Cluster System Wins Max Planck Institute Tender, Supporting Research of Oxide-Nitride Layer Structures
PU
02:06pSAP : for Retail Solution Named a Leader in Independent Point of Service Systems Report
PU
02:06pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland launch 2018 Student Account
PU
02:06pZILLOW : More than Six Million Homes Missing From U.S. Housing Market
PU
02:06pCLEANTECH INVEST OYJ : Nocart confirms 35 MW waste-to-energy plant deal in Kenya
AQ
02:06pSCPHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.