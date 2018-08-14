CSI Launches Open API Platform to Provide Secure Connections to Data

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, introduces CSIbridge, an open application programming interface (API) platform, to give banks the power to build custom technology integrations that maximize efficiency and enhance competitiveness.

CSIbridge provides an easy-to-use platform that banks and third-party providers can use to securely access data for ancillary solutions. CSI customers can take advantage of the open API platform to customize and release new services more quickly through pre-built APIs into popular banking features.

“Customers continue to expect more and more from their banking experience, so financial institutions must find innovative ways to keep up with the pace of change,” said Bob Ezell, chief product officer at CSI. “CSIbridge enables our customers to work collaboratively with fintech providers on value-added solutions and enhancements that allow them to continually grow while providing the latest technology offerings.”

The platform currently offers API integrations into a robust catalog of CSI’s banking infrastructure. Through this catalog of services, CSI will provide ongoing updates into each API, ensuring that all integrations utilize the most recent, secure programming versions. The catalog will expand as technology advances to provide customers the ongoing ability to create customizations that help their bank thrive in a competitive market.

More information regarding CSIbridge is available at www.csibridge.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

