CSI Launches Open API Platform to Provide Secure Connections to Data

Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end
financial technology solutions, introduces CSIbridge, an open
application programming interface (API) platform, to give banks the
power to build custom technology integrations that maximize efficiency
and enhance competitiveness.
CSIbridge
provides an easy-to-use platform that banks and third-party providers
can use to securely access data for ancillary solutions. CSI customers
can take advantage of the open API platform to customize and release new
services more quickly through pre-built APIs into popular banking
features.
“Customers continue to expect more and more from their banking
experience, so financial institutions must find innovative ways to keep
up with the pace of change,” said Bob Ezell, chief product officer at
CSI. “CSIbridge
enables our customers to work collaboratively with fintech providers on
value-added solutions and enhancements that allow them to continually
grow while providing the latest technology offerings.”
The platform currently offers API integrations into a robust catalog of
CSI’s banking infrastructure. Through this catalog of services, CSI will
provide ongoing updates into each API, ensuring that all integrations
utilize the most recent, secure programming versions. The catalog will
expand as technology advances to provide customers the ongoing ability
to create customizations that help their bank thrive in a competitive
market.
More information regarding CSIbridge is available at www.csibridge.com.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and
regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate
customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and
superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have
resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings
as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global
Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the
symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005040/en/