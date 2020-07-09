CSI Named 8th Best Large Company to Work for in Texas

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been recognized as one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas, ranking 8th in the large employer category. The company outperformed its ranking from the previous year, having placed 23rd in 2019. This awards program is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program recognizes and honors the 100 best places of employment in Texas benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. To be considered, companies must have at least 15 employees working in Texas, be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity, be a publicly or privately held business, have a facility in the state of Texas and be in business a minimum of one year.

With Texas locations in Austin, Waco, Amarillo, Mesquite and Mt. Pleasant, CSI employs more than 1,200 staff nationwide and provides community financial institutions with core and digital banking software, as well as managed IT services, regulatory compliance and document services to both banks and other businesses.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, as they work to serve our customers and help them succeed, day in and day out,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “Just as each of our employees is committed to serving community financial institutions and other businesses, we are deeply committed to creating a culture that values and rewards employees for their outstanding work.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. An evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices and demographics comprised 25% of the score. The remaining 75% of the score was based off an employee survey that measures the employee experience. These combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings, managed by Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be named one of the best places to work for in Texas for the second consecutive year,” Culbertson said. “Every individual working at CSI is focused on helping each customer succeed, and this award certainly reflects the quality of their work and the environment they create within the company.”

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.BestCompaniesTX.com.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

