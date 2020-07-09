Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSI Named 8th Best Large Company to Work for in Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been recognized as one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas, ranking 8th in the large employer category. The company outperformed its ranking from the previous year, having placed 23rd in 2019. This awards program is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program recognizes and honors the 100 best places of employment in Texas benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. To be considered, companies must have at least 15 employees working in Texas, be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity, be a publicly or privately held business, have a facility in the state of Texas and be in business a minimum of one year.

With Texas locations in Austin, Waco, Amarillo, Mesquite and Mt. Pleasant, CSI employs more than 1,200 staff nationwide and provides community financial institutions with core and digital banking software, as well as managed IT services, regulatory compliance and document services to both banks and other businesses.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, as they work to serve our customers and help them succeed, day in and day out,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “Just as each of our employees is committed to serving community financial institutions and other businesses, we are deeply committed to creating a culture that values and rewards employees for their outstanding work.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. An evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices and demographics comprised 25% of the score. The remaining 75% of the score was based off an employee survey that measures the employee experience. These combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings, managed by Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be named one of the best places to work for in Texas for the second consecutive year,” Culbertson said. “Every individual working at CSI is focused on helping each customer succeed, and this award certainly reflects the quality of their work and the environment they create within the company.”

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.BestCompaniesTX.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aHORMEL FOODS : Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2020
PR
08:04aBRE : Global and The Center for Active Design expand partnership, introduce efficient pathway to secure dual BRE :EAM USA and Fitwel certifications for greater environmental and health outcomes
BU
08:04aCRITERIA : Launches Emotify, an Emotional Intelligence Assessment for the North American Market
BU
08:04aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Student Loans Introduces Parent Loan and Expands Rewards for Good Grades Product to Help Borrowers Cover College Expenses
BU
08:04aALLIED ESPORTS PARTNERS WITH ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP TO LAUNCH INAUGURAL VIE.GG CS : GO Legend Series Tournament
BU
08:04aPillar Income Asset Management Closes Sale of Five Mississippi Assets
BU
08:03aLUNDIN MINING : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results July 29, 2020
AQ
08:03aGOLIATH RESOURCES : to Acquire Key Mineral Claim Blocks in the Chibougamau-Chapais Region of Quebec's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt
AQ
08:03aGATEKEEPER : Provides Update on $6.3M Contract Previously Announced
AQ
08:03aNOBLE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : shareholders to determine future of Siemens Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group