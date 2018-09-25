CSI Named to IDC Financial Insights’ Top 100 FinTech Providers Ranking for Seventh Consecutive Year

In its annual ranking of the 100 largest global financial technology
providers, IDC Financial Insights named Computer Services, Inc.
(CSI)
(OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions,
to the 2018 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings for the seventh
consecutive year. The annual listing, recognized as the most
comprehensive international vendor ranking in the financial services
industry, highlights top global technology providers that derive more
than one-third of their revenue from financial institutions.
CSI ranked 62nd on the list of financial technology companies that were
evaluated based on their global revenues, demonstrating the company’s
role as a leading technology provider for U.S. financial institutions.
During its past fiscal year, CSI focused on providing financial
institutions and their customers an enhanced, seamless experience
through its suite of omnichannel solutions, which includes digital
banking, CRM and business intelligence tools.
“As a top technology provider, we are dedicated to delivering solutions
that improve our customers’ operations and profitability, while creating
valuable relationships through service and innovation,” said Steve
Powless, chairman and chief executive officer for CSI. “Being included
on the IDC FinTech Rankings for the seventh consecutive year speaks to
CSI’s commitment to offering robust fintech
solutions that create a seamless customer experience for today’s
consumers.”
The company’s annual presence on the IDC Financial Insights FinTech
Rankings, which have become a significant measure of the health and
direction of technology in the industry, also proves CSI’s dedication to
the financial services sector. In addition, the IDC FinTech Rankings
serve as a critical tool for financial institutions to use during
strategic planning and when considering new investments in third-party
solutions.
“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the
15th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Jerry Silva, Global Banking Research
Director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have
shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their
appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”
IDC Financial Insights published a comprehensive report about the year’s
findings that is available to view or download https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.
About IDC Financial Insights
About IDC Financial Insights IDC Financial Insights assists financial
service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve
them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing
accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting
services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry
experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and
technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and
investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of
IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events
company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial,
email info@idc-fi.com, or call
508-620-5533.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and
regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate
customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and
superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have
resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings
as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global
Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the
symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.
