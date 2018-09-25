Log in
CSI Named to IDC Financial Insights’ Top 100 FinTech Providers Ranking for Seventh Consecutive Year

09/25/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

In its annual ranking of the 100 largest global financial technology providers, IDC Financial Insights named Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, to the 2018 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings for the seventh consecutive year. The annual listing, recognized as the most comprehensive international vendor ranking in the financial services industry, highlights top global technology providers that derive more than one-third of their revenue from financial institutions.

CSI ranked 62nd on the list of financial technology companies that were evaluated based on their global revenues, demonstrating the company’s role as a leading technology provider for U.S. financial institutions. During its past fiscal year, CSI focused on providing financial institutions and their customers an enhanced, seamless experience through its suite of omnichannel solutions, which includes digital banking, CRM and business intelligence tools.

“As a top technology provider, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that improve our customers’ operations and profitability, while creating valuable relationships through service and innovation,” said Steve Powless, chairman and chief executive officer for CSI. “Being included on the IDC FinTech Rankings for the seventh consecutive year speaks to CSI’s commitment to offering robust fintech solutions that create a seamless customer experience for today’s consumers.”

The company’s annual presence on the IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings, which have become a significant measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry, also proves CSI’s dedication to the financial services sector. In addition, the IDC FinTech Rankings serve as a critical tool for financial institutions to use during strategic planning and when considering new investments in third-party solutions.

“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 15th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Jerry Silva, Global Banking Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

IDC Financial Insights published a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.

About IDC Financial Insights

About IDC Financial Insights IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


