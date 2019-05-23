CSI Names Kurt Guenther as Leader of Its Business Solutions Group

Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end
financial technology solutions, announced that Kurt Guenther has joined
the company as president of its Business Solutions Group, which consists
of its managed services, electronic and print delivery services, and
regulatory compliance solutions.
With more than 25 years of executive leadership and sales experience,
Guenther will lead CSI’s Business Solutions Group in developing product
strategy, enhancing the customer experience, and driving both new sales
and cross-sales for CSI’s business solutions. Guenther also will lead
the company’s focus on expanding those solutions that financial
institutions and businesses can utilize either with or without its core
processing platforms.
“As CSI continues its role as a leading provider of fintech and regtech
solutions, we are delighted to have a professional of Kurt’s caliber
join as our newest senior leader,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s
president and chief operating officer. “His experience in global markets
and business development will empower us to expand our company’s focus
on scalable business solutions that help organizations operate more
efficiently, manage security more effectively and maintain compliance
more successfully.”
Guenther joins CSI after having held leadership positions at several
companies. Most recently, he served as a regional vice president for SAP
as head of regional banking and capital markets. In this role, Guenther
was responsible for SAP’s go-to-market sales and field operations for
the U.S. banking and capital markets segments. He had served in various
sales leadership positions within the fintech industry prior to SAP.
“Given CSI’s unique position in the fintech industry, I am thrilled to
join the company in this role,” Guenther said. “I look forward to
helping CSI in growing these lines of business, as well as empowering
banks, credit unions and businesses of all types to realize the full
value of CSI’s robust portfolio of business solutions.”
Guenther attended Arizona State University and is an active member,
former board member and past president of the Association for Financial
Technology (AFT).
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution,
regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial
institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional
service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of
CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such
top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and
MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is
traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI,
visit www.csiweb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005066/en/