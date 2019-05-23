Log in
CSI Names Kurt Guenther as Leader of Its Business Solutions Group

05/23/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, announced that Kurt Guenther has joined the company as president of its Business Solutions Group, which consists of its managed services, electronic and print delivery services, and regulatory compliance solutions.

With more than 25 years of executive leadership and sales experience, Guenther will lead CSI’s Business Solutions Group in developing product strategy, enhancing the customer experience, and driving both new sales and cross-sales for CSI’s business solutions. Guenther also will lead the company’s focus on expanding those solutions that financial institutions and businesses can utilize either with or without its core processing platforms.

“As CSI continues its role as a leading provider of fintech and regtech solutions, we are delighted to have a professional of Kurt’s caliber join as our newest senior leader,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and chief operating officer. “His experience in global markets and business development will empower us to expand our company’s focus on scalable business solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently, manage security more effectively and maintain compliance more successfully.”

Guenther joins CSI after having held leadership positions at several companies. Most recently, he served as a regional vice president for SAP as head of regional banking and capital markets. In this role, Guenther was responsible for SAP’s go-to-market sales and field operations for the U.S. banking and capital markets segments. He had served in various sales leadership positions within the fintech industry prior to SAP.

“Given CSI’s unique position in the fintech industry, I am thrilled to join the company in this role,” Guenther said. “I look forward to helping CSI in growing these lines of business, as well as empowering banks, credit unions and businesses of all types to realize the full value of CSI’s robust portfolio of business solutions.”

Guenther attended Arizona State University and is an active member, former board member and past president of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT).

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, regulatory compliance and treasury management solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
