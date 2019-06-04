CSI Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. The company received the award from The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) through the 15th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky program.

Headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, CSI employs approximately 1,200 individuals nationwide and was honored in the large company category. As a leading financial technology provider, CSI provides a robust suite of integrated solutions that are designed to empower financial institutions and other businesses in the areas of core banking, regulatory compliance, managed IT services and digital banking.

“Our talented and dedicated employees enable us to provide an unparalleled service-centered culture within the financial services industry,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “At CSI, our employee’s commitment to our corporate goals and vision continues to serve as the driving force behind new innovations as well as the long-term success of our valued customers.”

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky program highlights the top 100 companies based on their commitment to measure, focus and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

“We are truly humbled and honored to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for the seventh year in a row,” Powless said. “This recognition directly reflects our employees’ enthusiasm toward cultivating a superior corporate culture that results in our ability to deliver high-quality financial technology solutions and customer-centric support.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition, including a full list of this year’s recognized companies, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005103/en/