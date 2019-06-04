CSI Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky

Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end
financial technology solutions, has been recognized for the seventh
consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. The
company received the award from The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the
Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) through the 15th
Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky program.
Headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, CSI employs approximately 1,200
individuals nationwide and was honored in the large company category. As
a leading financial technology provider, CSI provides a robust suite of
integrated solutions that are designed to empower financial institutions
and other businesses in the areas of core banking, regulatory
compliance, managed
IT services and digital banking.
“Our talented and dedicated employees enable us to provide an
unparalleled service-centered culture within the financial services
industry,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “At CSI, our
employee’s commitment to our corporate goals and vision continues to
serve as the driving force behind new innovations as well as the
long-term success of our valued customers.”
The Best Places to Work in Kentucky program highlights the top 100
companies based on their commitment to measure, focus and move their
workplace environments toward excellence. The selection process, managed
by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s
employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee
survey.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be named as one of the Best Places
to Work in Kentucky for the seventh year in a row,” Powless said. “This
recognition directly reflects our employees’ enthusiasm toward
cultivating a superior corporate culture that results in our ability to
deliver high-quality financial technology solutions and customer-centric
support.”
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition,
including a full list of this year’s recognized companies, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution,
treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial
institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional
service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of
CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such
top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s
Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service
Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI.
For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.
