CSI Recognized by Arizent as a Best Place to Work in FinTech for Third Consecutive Year

02/13/2020 | 07:36am EST

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has been recognized by Arizent and Best Companies Group as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. CSI has been honored with this recognition each year since the award’s inception in 2018.

CSI prides itself on having a consistent, professional and family-oriented company. The organization’s culture emboldens employees to develop diverse skill sets, provide world-class customer service, and foster innovation both internally and externally. In fact, CSI’s customers often cite the organization’s culture as a main reason for choosing CSI as a partner.

“Our employees are regarded as our most valuable asset,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “They help make CSI more than just a workplace – they make it a place to grow, learn, innovate and succeed. Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is truly a testament to our people and their dedication to CSI’s mission and values.”

CSI employs nearly 1,200 individuals and strives to provide long-lasting, rewarding careers for its employees. The company also prides itself on playing an active role in local communities, encouraging employees to give back through volunteering and company-sponsored initiatives.

“The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Arizent.

The 2020 list included 49 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.  


© Business Wire 2020
