CSI Recognized in American Banker's “Best Fintechs to Work For” List for Second Consecutive Year

American Banker has once again honored Computer
Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end
financial technology solutions, as part of its second annual “Best
Fintechs to Work For” list. This year, the company ranked as one of the
top 50 fintech workplaces in the country, with special attention placed
on CSI’s employee engagement and profit-sharing programs.
CSI employs approximately 1,200 individuals nationwide, and its focus on
employee development and appreciation plays a significant role in the
company’s service-centric culture. For example, CSI offers a robust
manager-training series to help foster employees’ career development,
and it encourages employees’ participation in community-focused events
with such agencies as the United Way.
“As a leading fintech
company, we rely heavily on the talent and determination of our
employees to ensure on-going success for both our customers and CSI as a
whole,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “Over the years, we
have worked tirelessly to build a company culture that’s centered on
product innovation and employee engagement since we realize our
workforce truly is the driving force of our success. It is truly an
honor to once again be recognized by American Banker for these
efforts, and we look forward to continuing to offer a fun, engaging and
challenging culture that attracts the best and the brightest.”
Aside from its employee engagement efforts, CSI continually focuses on
enhancing its suite of integrated solutions to empower financial
institutions and other businesses in the areas of core
banking, managed IT services, digital banking and regulatory
compliance. In response to this on-going trend across the industry, American
Banker expanded its “Best Fintechs to Work For” listing from 20
companies to 50 for 2019, which accurately reflects the industry’s
growing attention to promoting a more employee-focused workplace
complete with attractive benefits, professional development and fun
perks.
For more information on the “Best
Fintechs to Work For” list or to read the full article, visit https://www.americanbanker.com/best-fintechs-to-work-for.
About Computer Services, Inc.
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI)
delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet
solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution,
treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial
institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional
service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of
CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such
top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and
MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is
traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI,
visit www.csiweb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005128/en/