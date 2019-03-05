CSI Recognized in American Banker's “Best Fintechs to Work For” List for Second Consecutive Year

American Banker has once again honored Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, as part of its second annual “Best Fintechs to Work For” list. This year, the company ranked as one of the top 50 fintech workplaces in the country, with special attention placed on CSI’s employee engagement and profit-sharing programs.

CSI employs approximately 1,200 individuals nationwide, and its focus on employee development and appreciation plays a significant role in the company’s service-centric culture. For example, CSI offers a robust manager-training series to help foster employees’ career development, and it encourages employees’ participation in community-focused events with such agencies as the United Way.

“As a leading fintech company, we rely heavily on the talent and determination of our employees to ensure on-going success for both our customers and CSI as a whole,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to build a company culture that’s centered on product innovation and employee engagement since we realize our workforce truly is the driving force of our success. It is truly an honor to once again be recognized by American Banker for these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to offer a fun, engaging and challenging culture that attracts the best and the brightest.”

Aside from its employee engagement efforts, CSI continually focuses on enhancing its suite of integrated solutions to empower financial institutions and other businesses in the areas of core banking, managed IT services, digital banking and regulatory compliance. In response to this on-going trend across the industry, American Banker expanded its “Best Fintechs to Work For” listing from 20 companies to 50 for 2019, which accurately reflects the industry’s growing attention to promoting a more employee-focused workplace complete with attractive benefits, professional development and fun perks.

