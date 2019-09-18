CSI Showcases Fintech Solutions, Explores the Next Chapter in Banking at Annual Customer Conference

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end technology solutions, recently hosted nearly 1,000 customers, banking executives, technology practitioners and industry partners at CSI Customer Experience 2019 (CX19). Among the attendees were 31 prospective financial institutions considering CSI as their new technology partner.

The conference, which was held Sept. 4-6 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, offered attendees educational content on such key industry issues as digital transformation, payments, cybersecurity, compliance and elevating the customer experience. Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to gain deeper insight into fintech and regtech trends through expert-led breakout sessions, in-depth customer panels, live technology showcases and interactive user groups.

Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO of Independent Community Bankers of America, and Wayne Best, chief economist for Visa, served as the keynote speakers for CX19, delivering unique messages on challenges facing community banking. Romero Rainey discussed strategies attendees could leverage to write the next chapter in their institution’s story, while Best presented detailed data on the current state of the U.S. economy.

“Our annual conference presents an opportunity for financial institutions to meet with their peers, learn the latest industry insight and discover new product offerings,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “After attending the conference, executives leave with a wealth of knowledge they can use to ensure their institution is utilizing their products to their full capacity. What’s more, they also can leverage the knowledge they gained from other industry leaders to ensure a profitable and competitive journey both now and in the future.”

CSI Customer Experience 2020 will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando on Oct. 6-8, 2020. More information is available at www.csiconf.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

