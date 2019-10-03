Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSI Survey: Vast Majority of Consumers Eager for Cybersecurity Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Survey reveals consumers have concerns about cybersecurity, value education on best practices

Nearly three-quarters of consumers (74%) would be likely to participate in a cybersecurity awareness or education program from their financial institution if they offered it, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI). The survey also found that an overwhelming majority of consumers (92%) have concerns about the security of their personal confidential data online.

The poll ran online July 1-3, 2019, and it represents feedback from more than 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older about their security concerns, beliefs and practices. According to the results, more than half of consumers (56%) believe that a person’s payment information is more likely to be compromised when using a debit card versus a credit card. Additionally, about one-quarter of consumers (24%) believe it is okay to use the same password for an online bank account that is used for other online accounts. Surprisingly, younger adults are more likely to believe this than their older counterparts (36% of those ages 18-34 vs. 19% of those ages 35+).

“Compromised financial data represents one of the most threatening issues for financial institutions and consumers alike, so it comes as welcome news that consumers are interested in receiving education from their banks or credit unions,” said Kurt Guenther, group president for CSI Business Solutions. “Financial institutions have a unique opportunity to not only build stronger relationships through customer education, but also enhance their own anti-fraud efforts by providing accurate, easy-to-use advice that helps consumers protect themselves in the event of a security incident.”

Taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity education also can help banks and credit unions increase customer retention. Over half of consumers (58%) indicate they would leave their financial institution if it suffered a data breach and customer information was stolen or hacked.

The survey offered additional insight shared by U.S. adults regarding their security habits and practices, and a detailed report is available via www.csiweb.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of CSI, July 1-3, 2019, among 2,034 U.S. adults ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For more information on the survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Haleigh Tomasek.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aOil slips further below $58 as economic gloom weighs
RE
07:53aFACEBOOK : Takes Fresh Legal Hit in EU Over Reposts of Illegal Content
DJ
07:52aSwiss banks benefit as rich Britons line up escape route from Brexit chaos
RE
07:52aDawoodi Bohras Support UN Goals on Clean Water & Sanitation, Zero Hunger
GL
07:51aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Return on Invested Capital History
PU
07:51aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Comparable Financial Information
PU
07:51aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Segment Financial History
PU
07:50aMediPharm Labs Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07:50aMEDIPHARM LABS : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
07:49aARCO VARA : starts the construction of two new development projects
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Ted Baker shares battered after CEO flags dire UK retail climate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group