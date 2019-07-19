Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSL's MV Cedarglen to set sail on final journey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The bulk carrier Eda, formerly known as Cedarglen, will depart the Port of Montreal for the last time on July 21, 2019, bound for an eco-friendly recycling yard in Turkey.

Cedarglen (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)

After a long and productive career spanning over 60 years – including the last 17 with the Canada Steamship Lines fleet – Cedarglen will be dismantled as part of CSL's fleet optimization program.

"Despite her age, Cedarglen was an incredibly well-maintained ship with an impressive safety record," said Louis Martel, President and CEO of The CSL Group. "It's thanks to the great teamwork and dedication on board that she was able to operate as long as she did."

Cedarglen was sold "as-is where-is" to a vessel broker who is towing the renamed vessel to a ship recycling yard in Aliaga, Turkey.

The vessel will be recycled in accordance with local legislation and international conventions, as well as with CSL's Ship Recycling Policy, which mandates that disposal must be carried out in a manner that does not pose any risks to human health, safety or the environment.

CSL thanks the authorities, port services and business community of the Port of Montreal for their assistance in preparing the vessel for a safe departure.

Originally built as the deep-sea ore carrier Ems Ore in 1959, the vessel was lengthened at Davie shipyard in 1976 and renamed Cartierdoc. A complete new forebody was installed from the engine room forward and the pilothouse and mid-ship cabins were modernized and moved to the stern.

CSL purchased the ship in 2002, renaming her Cedarglen. She will fondly be remembered as a workhorse of the grain trades and a "grande dame" of the Great Lakes.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csls-mv-cedarglen-to-set-sail-on-final-journey-300888086.html

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pFLOWSERVE : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
12:47pTUFIN : Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®
BU
12:46pNTS Built World's Largest High-Force Vibration Facility to Support the Apollo 11 Mission
BU
12:45pELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Decision approving the EL.TECH. ANEMOS – ELLAKTOR merger – Cessation of shares trading
PU
12:45pSDL : When Just “Vanilla" Content Won't Do
PU
12:45pPTC : Need a New Summer Book? Our 3 Picks on Education & Industry
PU
12:45pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc.
BU
12:43pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pBPU HOLDINGS : Artificial Emotional Intelligence App, aiMei, Achieves 11,871,340 Questions Answered Amongst Global Users
BU
12:40pMILLER INDUSTRIES : Advanced Tips & Tricks for the Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group