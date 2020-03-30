CSM : Capital Change Notice

Log in
03/30/2020 | 08:58pm EDT

31 March 2020

CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

CSM Group Limited

NZX ticker code

CSM

Class of financial product

Ordinary fully paid shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZRLVE0001S2

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued

1,410,000,000

Nominal value (if any)

$7,050,000

Issue price per security

$0.005

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

In respect of 1,110,000,000 shares -

consideration)

The consideration was satisfied by

the transfer of 100% of the shares on

issue in The Good Brand Company

Limited ("TGBC Shares") to the

Company

In respect of 300,000,000 shares -

The consideration was satisfied by

the payment of cash

Amount paid up (if not in full)

$7,050,000 (satisfied in full)

Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued

77.28%

(calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class,

excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)1

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

Not applicable

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the

Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Reason for issue and specific authority for issue (the reason

In respect of 1,110,000,000 shares -

for change must be identified here)

the shares were issued to satisfy the

payment of the purchase price

payable by the Company to acquire

the TGBC Shares.

In respect of 300,000,000 shares -

the shares were issued to provide

growth capital to fund the business

operations of the Company post the

acquisition of the TGBC Shares

The issue of both tranches of shares

were approved by the shareholders of

the Company pursuant to Listing Rule

4.1.1

1 The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue

1,824,550,000 (364,910,000

and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as

ordinary shares expected post

Treasury Stock after the issue.

share consolidation)

No Financial Products are held

by the Company as treasury

stock

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares

Not applicable

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

The issue of shares was approved by

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

the shareholders of the Company

acquisition, or redemption is made

pursuant to Listing Rule 4.1.1

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

In respect of 1,110,000,000 shares -

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

MTL Securities Limited, as the holder

of these shares shall be restricted

from trading those shares for the

period commencing on the date of the

issue of the shares, and ending on

the first business day after CSM

releases its audited financial

statements for the financial year

ended 31 March 2021

In respect of 220,000,000 shares -

Hunter Holdings Limited, as the

holder of these shares shall be

restricted from trading the shares for

a period of 12 months from the date

of the issue of the shares

Date of issue

31 March 2020

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Roger Gower

Contact person for this announcement

Roger Gower

Contact phone number

0275 914 112

Contact email address

roger@gower.ac

Date of release through MAP

31 March 2020

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 00:57:08 UTC
