CSM : Capital Change Notice

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue 1,824,550,000 (364,910,000

and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as ordinary shares expected post

Treasury Stock after the issue. share consolidation)

No Financial Products are held

by the Company as treasury

stock

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares Not applicable

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, The issue of shares was approved by

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, the shareholders of the Company

acquisition, or redemption is made pursuant to Listing Rule 4.1.1

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for In respect of 1,110,000,000 shares -

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements) MTL Securities Limited, as the holder

of these shares shall be restricted

from trading those shares for the

period commencing on the date of the

issue of the shares, and ending on

the first business day after CSM

releases its audited financial

statements for the financial year

ended 31 March 2021

In respect of 220,000,000 shares -

Hunter Holdings Limited, as the

holder of these shares shall be

restricted from trading the shares for

a period of 12 months from the date

of the issue of the shares

Date of issue 31 March 2020

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement Roger Gower

Contact person for this announcement Roger Gower

Contact phone number 0275 914 112

Contact email address roger@gower.ac