CSM : Capital Change Notice

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue
1,824,550,000 (364,910,000
and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as
ordinary shares expected post
Treasury Stock after the issue.
share consolidation)
No Financial Products are held
by the Company as treasury
stock
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares
Not applicable
are to be held as treasury stock
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
The issue of shares was approved by
including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,
the shareholders of the Company
acquisition, or redemption is made
pursuant to Listing Rule 4.1.1
Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for
In respect of 1,110,000,000 shares -
example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)
MTL Securities Limited, as the holder
of these shares shall be restricted
from trading those shares for the
period commencing on the date of the
issue of the shares, and ending on
the first business day after CSM
releases its audited financial
statements for the financial year
ended 31 March 2021
In respect of 220,000,000 shares -
Hunter Holdings Limited, as the
holder of these shares shall be
restricted from trading the shares for
a period of 12 months from the date
of the issue of the shares
Date of issue
31 March 2020
Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person
Name of person authorised to make this announcement
Roger Gower
Contact person for this announcement
Roger Gower
Contact phone number
0275 914 112
Contact email address
roger@gower.ac
Date of release through MAP
31 March 2020
