CSM : Half year results announcement Dec 2019 Final

02/19/2020 | 10:02pm EST

CSM Group Limited

P O Box 105745

Auckland

CSM Group Limited (NZX: CSM)

The Board of CSM Group Limited (NZX: CSM) has today announced the unaudited half-year financial results of the business for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (HY2020).

Half year results announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

CSM Group Limited (NZX: CSM)

Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2019

Previous Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2018

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$7

(49)%

operations

Total Revenue

$7

(49)%

Net profit/(loss) from

$(251)

(36)%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$(251)

(75)%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

The company does not propose to pay a dividend at this time.

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

Not applicable

Equity Security

Record Date

Not applicable

Dividend Payment Date

Not applicable

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per Quoted

$0.0043

$0.0049

Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

Refer below and to the interim financial statements that accompany

the figures above necessary to

this announcement.

enable the figures to be

understood

1

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to

Roger Gower

make this announcement

Contact person for this

Roger Gower

announcement

Contact phone number

027 591 4112

Contact email address

roger@gower.ac

Date of release through MAP

20 February 2020

Result

The financial result for the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is a loss of NZ$251,000. The loss is mainly a result of costs required to be incurred to maintain a listing on the NZX.

Potential Acquisition

CSM advised the market on 11 December 2019 that it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of The Good Brand Company Limited, a sales and marketing business and Me Today Limited (which represents the wellness brand me|todaytm), both of which operate in the health and wellness sector.

The transaction values the The Good Brand Company and Me Today at $5.55 million including $1 million of cash, whilst the listed shell of CSM is valued at $2.1 million. CSM will satisfy the consideration required to buy The Good Brand Company Limited and Me Today Limited by the issue of 1,110,000,000 new CSM shares at an issue price of $0.005 per share.

CSM intends to undertake a placement of up to $1,500,000 at $0.005 per share to wholesale investors (the same price that applies to the issue of shares to the vendors of the businesses being acquired).

Shareholder approval and timing

The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of CSM under the NZX Listing Rules, the Companies Act and the Takeovers Code. CSM expects to send information to shareholders in March, to enable them to vote on the transaction at a shareholders' meeting, anticipated, to be held in late March. The information provided to shareholders will comprise a Notice of Meeting (including the resolutions required to implement the acquisition), a Listing Profile and an Independent Adviser's Report.

Subject to all the appropriate approvals being received, the completion date of the acquisition is expected to be 31 March 2020, at which time CSM would change its name to Me Today Limited.

Please refer to the announcements dated 11 and 20 December 2019 for more information about The Good Brand Company Limited, me|todaytm and the transaction generally.

Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited interim financial statements accompany this announcement.

Ends

2

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:01:08 UTC
