CSM : Half year results announcement Dec 2019 Final

Authority for this announcement Name of person authorised to Roger Gower make this announcement Contact person for this Roger Gower announcement Contact phone number 027 591 4112 Contact email address roger@gower.ac Date of release through MAP 20 February 2020

Result

The financial result for the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is a loss of NZ$251,000. The loss is mainly a result of costs required to be incurred to maintain a listing on the NZX.

Potential Acquisition

CSM advised the market on 11 December 2019 that it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of The Good Brand Company Limited, a sales and marketing business and Me Today Limited (which represents the wellness brand me|todaytm), both of which operate in the health and wellness sector.

The transaction values the The Good Brand Company and Me Today at $5.55 million including $1 million of cash, whilst the listed shell of CSM is valued at $2.1 million. CSM will satisfy the consideration required to buy The Good Brand Company Limited and Me Today Limited by the issue of 1,110,000,000 new CSM shares at an issue price of $0.005 per share.

CSM intends to undertake a placement of up to $1,500,000 at $0.005 per share to wholesale investors (the same price that applies to the issue of shares to the vendors of the businesses being acquired).

Shareholder approval and timing

The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of CSM under the NZX Listing Rules, the Companies Act and the Takeovers Code. CSM expects to send information to shareholders in March, to enable them to vote on the transaction at a shareholders' meeting, anticipated, to be held in late March. The information provided to shareholders will comprise a Notice of Meeting (including the resolutions required to implement the acquisition), a Listing Profile and an Independent Adviser's Report.

Subject to all the appropriate approvals being received, the completion date of the acquisition is expected to be 31 March 2020, at which time CSM would change its name to Me Today Limited.

Please refer to the announcements dated 11 and 20 December 2019 for more information about The Good Brand Company Limited, me|todaytm and the transaction generally.

Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited interim financial statements accompany this announcement.

