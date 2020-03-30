CSM : Results of Special Shareholder Meeting 30 March 2020

30 March 2020

NZX Limited

Wellington

Results of CSM Group Limited Special Shareholder Meeting

At CSM Group Limited's shareholder meeting, held today, shareholders were asked to vote on 12 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

Acquisition of 100% of the shares on issue in The Good Brand Company Limited ("The Good Brand Company"). - Special Resolution

Issue of 1,110,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares to MTL Securities Limited as nominee of the shareholders of The Good Brand Company ("Consideration Shares").

Issue of 300,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to wholesale investors ("Placement Shares").

Issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to Hunter Holdings Limited ("Related Party Shares")

Appointment of Grant Baker as Director.

Appointment of Stephen Sinclair as Director.

Appointment of Michael Kerr as Director.

Appointment of Hannah Barrett as Director.

Appointment of Antony Vriens as Director.

Approval of Directors' Fees.

Revocation of existing constitution and adoption of a new constitution. - Special Resolution

Appointment of BDO as Auditor and Remuneration of Auditor.

