News : Companies
CSM : Results of Special Shareholder Meeting 30 March 2020

03/30/2020 | 02:48am BST

30 March 2020

NZX Limited

Wellington

Results of CSM Group Limited Special Shareholder Meeting

At CSM Group Limited's shareholder meeting, held today, shareholders were asked to vote on 12 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • Acquisition of 100% of the shares on issue in The Good Brand Company Limited ("The Good Brand Company"). - Special Resolution
  • Issue of 1,110,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares to MTL Securities Limited as nominee of the shareholders of The Good Brand Company ("Consideration Shares").
  • Issue of 300,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to wholesale investors ("Placement Shares").
  • Issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to Hunter Holdings Limited ("Related Party Shares")
  • Appointment of Grant Baker as Director.
  • Appointment of Stephen Sinclair as Director.
  • Appointment of Michael Kerr as Director.
  • Appointment of Hannah Barrett as Director.
  • Appointment of Antony Vriens as Director.
  • Approval of Directors' Fees.
  • Revocation of existing constitution and adoption of a new constitution. - Special Resolution
  • Appointment of BDO as Auditor and Remuneration of Auditor.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Acquisition of 100% of the shares on

180,455,641

450

250

issue in The Good Brand Company

100%

0.00%

Limited ("The Good Brand Company"). -

Special Resolution

Issue of 1,110,000,000 ordinary fully

180,455,541

250

300

paid shares to MTL Securities Limited as

100%

0.00%

nominee of the shareholders of The

Good Brand Company ("Consideration

Shares").

Issue of 300,000,000 new ordinary fully

67,430,752

249

300

paid shares to wholesale investors

100%

0.00%

("Placement Shares").

Issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary fully

117,930,951

50

300

paid shares to Hunter Holdings Limited

100%

0.00%

("Related Party Shares")

Appointment of Grant Baker as

180,455,841

0

250

Director.

100%

0.00%

Appointment of Stephen Sinclair as

180,455,841

0

250

Director.

100%

0.00%

Appointment of Michael Kerr as

180,455,841

0

250

Director.

100%

0.00%

Appointment of Hannah Barrett as

180,455,841

0

250

Director.

100%

0.00%

Appointment of Antony Vriens as

180,455,841

0

250

Director.

100%

0.00%

Approval of Directors' Fees.

115,453,491

1,250

250

100%

0.00%

Revocation of existing constitution and

180,455,091

50

200

adoption of a new constitution. -

100%

0.00%

Special Resolution

Appointment of BDO as Auditor and

180,454,691

1,200

200

Remuneration of Auditor.

100%

0.00%

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make this

Roger Gower

announcement

Contact person for this announcement

Roger Gower

Contact phone number

0275 914 112

Contact email address

roger@gower.ac

Date of release through MAP

30 March 2020

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 01:47:02 UTC
