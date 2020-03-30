|
CSM : Results of Special Shareholder Meeting 30 March 2020
30 March 2020
NZX Limited
Wellington
Results of CSM Group Limited Special Shareholder Meeting
At CSM Group Limited's shareholder meeting, held today, shareholders were asked to vote on 12 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.
As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.
The resolutions passed by shareholders were:
-
Acquisition of 100% of the shares on issue in The Good Brand Company Limited ("The Good Brand Company"). - Special Resolution
-
Issue of 1,110,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares to MTL Securities Limited as nominee of the shareholders of The Good Brand Company ("Consideration Shares").
-
Issue of 300,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to wholesale investors ("Placement Shares").
-
Issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to Hunter Holdings Limited ("Related Party Shares")
-
Appointment of Grant Baker as Director.
-
Appointment of Stephen Sinclair as Director.
-
Appointment of Michael Kerr as Director.
-
Appointment of Hannah Barrett as Director.
-
Appointment of Antony Vriens as Director.
-
Approval of Directors' Fees.
-
Revocation of existing constitution and adoption of a new constitution. - Special Resolution
-
Appointment of BDO as Auditor and Remuneration of Auditor.
Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:
|
|
Resolution
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of 100% of the shares on
|
180,455,641
|
|
450
|
|
250
|
|
|
issue in The Good Brand Company
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
Limited ("The Good Brand Company"). -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of 1,110,000,000 ordinary fully
|
180,455,541
|
|
250
|
|
300
|
|
|
paid shares to MTL Securities Limited as
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
nominee of the shareholders of The
|
|
|
|
|
|
Good Brand Company ("Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares").
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of 300,000,000 new ordinary fully
|
67,430,752
|
|
249
|
|
300
|
|
|
paid shares to wholesale investors
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
("Placement Shares").
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary fully
|
117,930,951
|
|
50
|
|
300
|
|
|
paid shares to Hunter Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
("Related Party Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Grant Baker as
|
180,455,841
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
Director.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Stephen Sinclair as
|
180,455,841
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
Director.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Michael Kerr as
|
180,455,841
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
Director.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Hannah Barrett as
|
180,455,841
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
Director.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Antony Vriens as
|
180,455,841
|
|
0
|
|
250
|
|
|
Director.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of Directors' Fees.
|
115,453,491
|
|
1,250
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revocation of existing constitution and
|
180,455,091
|
|
50
|
|
200
|
|
|
adoption of a new constitution. -
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of BDO as Auditor and
|
180,454,691
|
|
1,200
|
|
200
|
|
|
Remuneration of Auditor.
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority for this announcement
|
Name of person authorised to make this
|
Roger Gower
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
Contact person for this announcement
|
Roger Gower
|
|
|
Contact phone number
|
0275 914 112
|
|
|
Contact email address
|
roger@gower.ac
|
|
|
Date of release through MAP
|
30 March 2020
|
|
|
|