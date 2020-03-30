Log in
CSM : SPH Notice – Lindsay Investment Trust

03/30/2020 | 10:38pm EDT

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279 Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX and

To CSM Group Limited

Date this disclosure made:

31 March 2020

Date last disclosure made:

8 November 2019

Date on which substantial shareholding ceased:

31 March 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Brendan Jon Lindsay, Jeffrey John Parsonson, Wayne Derek Anderson, Simon Middleton Palmer

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares (CSM)

Summary for Lindsay Investment Trust

For last disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 50,000,000

(b) total in class:

414,550,000

  1. total percentage held in class: 12.06%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial shareholding,-

  1. total number held in class: 90,000,000
  2. total in class: 1,824,550,000 ordinary shares
  3. total percentage held in class: 4.93%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holders' total percentage held in CSM Group Limited reduced to below 5% by virtue of the holder subscribing for 40,000,000 new ordinary CSM shares in a 300,000,000 wholesale share placement at $0.005 cents per share, such shares being issued contemporaneously with the issue of a further 1,110,000,000 new ordinary shares by CSM Group Limited at NZ$0.005 cents per share on 31 March 2020 for the purchase of the Me Today Group Limited

Lindsay Investment Trust

s.279 Notice - CSM

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): P O Box 91-391,Victoria Street West,

Auckland 1142

Contact details: Simon Palmer, +64 21797836, smp@lindsayinvestments.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: The substantial product holders are the Trustees of the Lindsay Investment Trust.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Simon Middleton Palmer certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Lindsay Investment Trust

s.279 Notice - CSM

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 02:37:01 UTC
