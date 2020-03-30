CSM : SPH Notice – Lindsay Investment Trust

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding
Section 279 Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX and
To CSM Group Limited
Date this disclosure made:
31 March 2020
Date last disclosure made:
8 November 2019
Date on which substantial shareholding ceased:
31 March 2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Brendan Jon Lindsay, Jeffrey John Parsonson, Wayne Derek Anderson, Simon Middleton Palmer
Summary of previous substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares (CSM)
Summary for Lindsay Investment Trust
For last disclosure,-
total number held in class: 50,000,000
(b) total in class:
414,550,000
total percentage held in class: 12.06%
For current holding after ceasing to have substantial shareholding,-
total number held in class: 90,000,000
total in class: 1,824,550,000 ordinary shares
total percentage held in class: 4.93%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holders' total percentage held in CSM Group Limited reduced to below 5% by virtue of the holder subscribing for 40,000,000 new ordinary CSM shares in a 300,000,000 wholesale share placement at $0.005 cents per share, such shares being issued contemporaneously with the issue of a further 1,110,000,000 new ordinary shares by CSM Group Limited at NZ$0.005 cents per share on 31 March 2020 for the purchase of the Me Today Group Limited
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): P O Box 91-391,Victoria Street West,
Auckland 1142
Contact details: Simon Palmer, +64 21797836, smp@lindsayinvestments.com
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: The substantial product holders are the Trustees of the Lindsay Investment Trust.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Simon Middleton Palmer certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
