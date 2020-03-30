CSM : SPH Notice – Lindsay Investment Trust

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holders' total percentage held in CSM Group Limited reduced to below 5% by virtue of the holder subscribing for 40,000,000 new ordinary CSM shares in a 300,000,000 wholesale share placement at $0.005 cents per share, such shares being issued contemporaneously with the issue of a further 1,110,000,000 new ordinary shares by CSM Group Limited at NZ$0.005 cents per share on 31 March 2020 for the purchase of the Me Today Group Limited

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): P O Box 91-391,Victoria Street West,

Auckland 1142

Contact details: Simon Palmer, +64 21797836, smp@lindsayinvestments.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: The substantial product holders are the Trustees of the Lindsay Investment Trust.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Simon Middleton Palmer certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Lindsay Investment Trust

s.279 Notice - CSM